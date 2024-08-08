Meet ARC-OTA, the most versatile platform available to all advanced wireless developers.
ARC-OTA is the first, - The FIRST network as an innovation sandbox with complete access to source code to onboard any and all experiments, with quick turnaround validation and benchmarking results. Built on principles of disaggregation, virtualization, software defined, adaptability, ORAN specifications and intelligence - a true advanced wireless developer launchpad.
A radio network built on principles above is non-trivial. Analogous to a puzzle board the need to qualify exact fit amid options is important to you as a developer. To ensure a delightful developer experience the product is built on strong foundations of reliable, stable, performant and scalable experimental radio networks. ARC-OTA roadmap will continue to deliver NVIDIA qualified tools and blueprints many of which will be emerging developer extensions to help accelerate the pace of innovation as a community.
Simply put as an ARC-OTA developer community lets – leverage, extend and innovate!
Latest Product Updates
|
Product Area
|
Updates
|Release Manifest
|ARC-OTA 1.5 is based on ASDK 24-1 + OAI 2024.w21 tag
|Product Blueprints
|New Product Brief Blueprints Section
|Platform
|This release supports the following platforms:
|New
|First release for ARC-OTA on SMC GH platform
|DL Peak Performance Improvements
|First release for ARC-OTA with 1Gig downlink peak performance (open src gNB/CN)
|Key Release KPIs
|4 layers DL –> peak performance improvement (previously 460 Mbps)
|SMC-GH DL 1.03G / UL 130Mbps, 4DL/1UL + CBRS RU soak testing 10+ hours
|Dell R750 / Gigabyte DL 900 Mbps / UL 110Mbps 4DL/1UL (4 hours)
|SDK Manager Network as a service tooling
|SDK Manager support for ARM CPU (SMC-GH) and service deployment support for Gigabyte(A100+CX6-DX), Dell(A100X) and SMC-GH(GH200 + BF3) (non-k8)
|Other features
|Multi-UE qualified OTA (6 UEs)
|Sub-6 N48 CBRS O-RU integrated
|Multi-UE CSI dataset recipe (w/ pyAerial and DataLake integrated)
Developer Contributions and Updates
|Developer extensions
|Extensions
|Developer plugins
|Rice CBRS O-RU interop
|Northeastern secondary 5G core interop
|Sterling SMC-GH MIG partition recipe
|Developer Demos
|Fraunhaufer demo
|AllBeSmart
|Developer Radar Tech Talks
|ORAN nGRG
|Northeastern
|Developer blogs and publications
|Northeastern Journal extension (OpenRAN Gym extension contribution)
|Fraunhaufer blog
|O-RAN Spring 2024 Plugfest Participation
|Northeastern OTIC
|EURECOM OTIC
Please refer to the Getting Started page as you embark on your ARC-OTA journey.
- Getting Started
- Product Brief
- Product Highlights
- Key Performance Indicators
- Product Features
- Product Blueprints
- Installation Guide
- Part 1. Procure the Hardware
- Part 2. Configure the Network Hardware
- Part 3. Configure the gNB Server
- Part 4. Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager
- Part 5. Validate the Setup
- ARC-OTA Configuration App Note (Step-by-Step Debug Commands)
- Part 1. Procure the Hardware
- Tutorials
- Release Notes
- New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.5 (July, 2024)
- New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.3 (May, 2024)
- New Features and Fixes for ARC-OTA 1.2 (March, 2024)
- New Features and Fixes for A1.1 (January, 2024)
- New Features and Fixes for A1.0 (December, 2023)
- Known Issues and Limitations
- Developer Documentation
- Developer Extensions and Plugins
- On-Boarding Support
- Featured Demos and Sessions
- Developer Use Cases
- News and Noteworthy Publications
- Background
- Licensing