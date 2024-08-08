Meet ARC-OTA, the most versatile platform available to all advanced wireless developers.

ARC-OTA is the first, - The FIRST network as an innovation sandbox with complete access to source code to onboard any and all experiments, with quick turnaround validation and benchmarking results. Built on principles of disaggregation, virtualization, software defined, adaptability, ORAN specifications and intelligence - a true advanced wireless developer launchpad.

A radio network built on principles above is non-trivial. Analogous to a puzzle board the need to qualify exact fit amid options is important to you as a developer. To ensure a delightful developer experience the product is built on strong foundations of reliable, stable, performant and scalable experimental radio networks. ARC-OTA roadmap will continue to deliver NVIDIA qualified tools and blueprints many of which will be emerging developer extensions to help accelerate the pace of innovation as a community.

Simply put as an ARC-OTA developer community lets – leverage, extend and innovate!

Latest Product Updates

Product Area Updates Release Manifest ARC-OTA 1.5 is based on ASDK 24-1 + OAI 2024.w21 tag Product Blueprints New Product Brief Blueprints Section Platform This release supports the following platforms: Supermicro GH200 + BF3 Gigabyte (A100 + CX6-DX) Dell R750 + A100X New First release for ARC-OTA on SMC GH platform DL Peak Performance Improvements First release for ARC-OTA with 1Gig downlink peak performance (open src gNB/CN) Key Release KPIs 4 layers DL –> peak performance improvement (previously 460 Mbps) SMC-GH DL 1.03G / UL 130Mbps, 4DL/1UL + CBRS RU soak testing 10+ hours Dell R750 / Gigabyte DL 900 Mbps / UL 110Mbps 4DL/1UL (4 hours) SDK Manager Network as a service tooling SDK Manager support for ARM CPU (SMC-GH) and service deployment support for Gigabyte(A100+CX6-DX), Dell(A100X) and SMC-GH(GH200 + BF3) (non-k8) Other features Multi-UE qualified OTA (6 UEs) Sub-6 N48 CBRS O-RU integrated Multi-UE CSI dataset recipe (w/ pyAerial and DataLake integrated)

