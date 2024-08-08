ARC-OTA 1.5
ARC-OTA Configuration App Note (Step-by-Step Debug Commands)

ARC-OTA Software Release Manifest

Component Version
Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN Layer 1 24-1
Data Lakes 24-1
pyAerial 24-1
OAI 1 gNB 2024.w21
CN 2 2024.w21
Sterling Skywave Service Management v0.5
OpenRANGym (OSC RIC Release E) v1.0
NVIDIA SDK Manager v2.1
Foxconn O-RU n78 and CBRS v3.1.15q.551v0706-oam
[1]

For additional context, developers can also review the artifacts in the 2024.w21+ARC1.5 branch.
[2]

The Grace Hopper platform requires OAI CN version 2024-June.

Setup Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN Layer 1

In the installation guide for cuBB, find the Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN Layer 1 section and follow the instructions.

Running the cuBB Docker Container

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export GPU_FLAG="--gpus all"
export cuBB_SDK=/opt/nvidia/cuBB
#Name of your docker container
export AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER=cuBB_$USER
#Docker image downloaded from NGC
export AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE=nvcr.io/qhrjhjrvlsbu/aerial-cuda-accelerated-ran:24-1-cubb

sudo usermod -aG docker $USER

docker run --detach --privileged \
   -it $GPU_FLAG --name $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER \
   --hostname c_aerial_$USER \
   --add-host c_aerial_$USER:127.0.0.1 \
   --network host \
   --shm-size=4096m \
   -e cuBB_SDK=$cuBB_SDK \
   -w $cuBB_SDK \
   -v $(echo ~):$(echo ~) \
   -v /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \
   -v /usr/src:/usr/src \
   -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules \
   -v ~/share:/opt/cuBB/share \
   --userns=host \
   --ipc=host \
   -v /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial \
   $AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE

docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER bash

For installation instructions, see the Aerial cuBB Installation Guide, in the link above.

Since the cuBB 23-4 release, the necessary testvectors for running OTA are already included. For running the Aerial E2E test with ru-emulator and test mac, follow the Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN documentation for generating the required testvectors.

Setup OAI gNB

Clone the gNB Source Code

Clone the OpenAirInterface5G repository.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
git clone --branch 2024.w21 https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g.git ~/openairinterface5g

cd openairinterface5g


gNB Configuration File

Update the configuration of OAI L2. The configuration is located here.

The L1 configuration to use is included in the latest Aerial release image, and will differ depending on the gNB server you are using:

  • Gigiabyte: Use the following file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml

  • SMC-GH: Use the same configuration file as the Gigabyte server, ensuring that the cores are isolated as described in Configure gNB Server - SMC Grace Hopper MGX:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml

  • Dell R750: Use the following file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN_R750.yaml

Setup OAI CN5G

Do the iptables setup below after every system reboot, or make this setup permanent in your Ubuntu system configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
On CN5G server, configure it to allow the traffic coming in by
adding this rule to iptables:

# On CN5G, upon startup:

sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1
sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT

Install the core network by following the Gitlab steps for setting up OAI CN5G.

To run the correct configuration for ARC-OTA, replace section 2.2 and 2.3 OAI CN5G configuration files with the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Get openairinterface5g source code
git clone --branch 2024.w21 https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g.git ~/openairinterface5g
cd ~/openairinterface5g
cp -rT ~/openairinterface5g/doc/tutorial_resources/oai-cn5g ~/oai-cn5g

The user configurable configuration files are:

  • ~/oai-cn5g/database/oai_db.sql

Configuring OAI gNB and CN5G

For the purpose of understanding which address is what in the example configuration setting and commands below, we will assume the gNB and CN5G servers have these interface names and IP addresses.

CN5G Server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
eno1: 10.31.66.x            = SSH management port for terminal
eno2: 169.254.200.6         = BH connection on SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic

gNB Server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
eno1:     10.31.66.x        = SSH management port for terminal
ens6f0:   b8:ce:f6:4e:75:40 = FH MAC address
ens6f0.2: 169.254.1.105     = FH IP address
ens6f1:   169.254.200.5     = BH connection SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic

gNB to set static route

On the gNB server, add this static route for a path to the CN5G server. Apply this route after each server power-on.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Syntax:
sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via <CN5G IP> dev <gNB interface for CN5G>

Example:
sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via 169.254.200.6 dev ens6f1

gNB to set the CN5G server to uses for AMF

Edit the used gNB configuration file. The configuration file for Aerial can be found here:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
~/openairinterface5g/targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf

Update the Docker compose file to mount the updated file.

Below is an example with lab-specific network parameters. Your IP address and interface names may differ.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
GNB_INTERFACE_NAME_FOR_NG_AMF = "ens6f1";       # gNB side interface name of the SFP port toward CN (was eno1)
GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NG_AMF = "169.254.200.5";  # gNB side IP address of interface above (was 172.21.16.130)
GNB_INTERFACE_NAME_FOR_NGU = "ens6f1";          # gNB side interface name of the SFP port toward CN (was eno1)
GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NGU = "169.254.200.5";     # Same IP as GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NG_AMF above (was 172.21.16.130)

Running CN5G

To start CN5G

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker-compose up -d


To Stop CN5G

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker-compose down


To monitor CN5G logs while running

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker logs oai-amf -f


To capture PCAPs

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker exec -it oai-amf /bin/bash
apt update && apt install tcpdump -y
tcpdump -i any -w /tmp/amf.pcap

Then copy the pcap out from the container.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker cp oai-amf:/tmp/amf.pcap .


Example Screenshot of Starting CN5G

Copy
Copied!
            

            
aerial@aerial-rf-r630:~/oai-cn5g$ docker compose up -d
[+] Building 0.0s (0/0)
[+] Running 11/11
✔ Network demo-oai-public-net  Created                                                                     0.1s
✔ Container oai-nrf            Started                                                                     0.7s
✔ Container mysql              Started                                                                     0.7s
✔ Container asterisk-ims       Started                                                                     0.7s
✔ Container oai-udr            Started                                                                     0.9s
✔ Container oai-udm            Started                                                                     1.2s
✔ Container oai-ausf           Started                                                                     1.5s
✔ Container oai-amf            Started                                                                     1.7s
✔ Container oai-smf            Started                                                                     2.0s
✔ Container oai-spgwu-tiny     Started                                                                     2.3s
✔ Container oai-ext-dn         Started                                                                     2.6s

Copy
Copied!
            

            
aerial@aerial-rf-r630:~/oai-cn5g$ docker ps
CONTAINER ID   IMAGE                                       COMMAND                  CREATED              STATUS                        PORTS                          NAMES
d5af4f51c393   oaisoftwarealliance/trf-gen-cn5g:latest     "/bin/bash -c ' ip r…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)                                  oai-ext-dn
a9b2d18c7f77   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-spgwu-tiny:v1.5.1   "python3 /openair-sp…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   2152/udp, 8805/udp             oai-spgwu-tiny
b61c383f9e60   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-smf:v1.5.1          "python3 /openair-sm…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp, 8080/tcp, 8805/udp     oai-smf
3681b1048c53   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-amf:v1.5.1          "python3 /openair-am…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp, 9090/tcp, 38412/sctp   oai-amf
c602f7cb1c67   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-ausf:v1.5.1         "python3 /openair-au…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp                         oai-ausf
752acae83ac0   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-udm:v1.5.1          "python3 /openair-ud…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp                         oai-udm
4bf281d08229   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-udr:v1.5.1          "python3 /openair-ud…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp                         oai-udr
33aa959be775   mysql:8.0                                   "docker-entrypoint.s…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   3306/tcp, 33060/tcp            mysql
5d22e4745d00   asterisk-ims:latest                         "asterisk -fp"           About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)                                  asterisk-ims
1a93b3ffe305   oaisoftwarealliance/oai-nrf:v1.5.1          "python3 /openair-nr…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute (healthy)   80/tcp, 9090/tcp               oai-nrf

