ARC-OTA Configuration App Note (Step-by-Step Debug Commands)

For the purpose of understanding which address is what in the example configuration setting and commands below, we will assume the gNB and CN5G servers have these interface names and IP addresses.

CN5G Server

Copy Copied! eno1: 10.31.66.x = SSH management port for terminal eno2: 169.254.200.6 = BH connection on SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic

gNB Server

Copy Copied! eno1: 10.31.66.x = SSH management port for terminal ens6f0: b8:ce:f6:4e:75:40 = FH MAC address ens6f0.2: 169.254.1.105 = FH IP address ens6f1: 169.254.200.5 = BH connection SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic

gNB to set static route

On the gNB server, add this static route for a path to the CN5G server. Apply this route after each server power-on.

Copy Copied! Syntax: sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via <CN5G IP> dev <gNB interface for CN5G> Example: sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via 169.254.200.6 dev ens6f1

gNB to set the CN5G server to uses for AMF

Edit the used gNB configuration file. The configuration file for Aerial can be found here:

Copy Copied! ~/openairinterface5g/targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf

Update the Docker compose file to mount the updated file.

Below is an example with lab-specific network parameters. Your IP address and interface names may differ.