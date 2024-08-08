ARC-OTA Configuration App Note (Step-by-Step Debug Commands)
|Component
|Version
|Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN
|Layer 1
|24-1
|Data Lakes
|24-1
|pyAerial
|24-1
|OAI 1
|gNB
|2024.w21
|CN 2
|2024.w21
|Sterling Skywave Service Management
|v0.5
|OpenRANGym (OSC RIC Release E)
|v1.0
|NVIDIA SDK Manager
|v2.1
|Foxconn O-RU n78 and CBRS
|v3.1.15q.551v0706-oam
For additional context, developers can also review the artifacts in the 2024.w21+ARC1.5 branch.
The Grace Hopper platform requires OAI CN version 2024-June.
In the installation guide for cuBB, find the Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN Layer 1 section and follow the instructions.
export GPU_FLAG="--gpus all"
export cuBB_SDK=/opt/nvidia/cuBB
#Name of your docker container
export AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER=cuBB_$USER
#Docker image downloaded from NGC
export AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE=nvcr.io/qhrjhjrvlsbu/aerial-cuda-accelerated-ran:24-1-cubb
sudo usermod -aG docker $USER
docker run --detach --privileged \
-it $GPU_FLAG --name $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER \
--hostname c_aerial_$USER \
--add-host c_aerial_$USER:127.0.0.1 \
--network host \
--shm-size=4096m \
-e cuBB_SDK=$cuBB_SDK \
-w $cuBB_SDK \
-v $(echo ~):$(echo ~) \
-v /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \
-v /usr/src:/usr/src \
-v /lib/modules:/lib/modules \
-v ~/share:/opt/cuBB/share \
--userns=host \
--ipc=host \
-v /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial \
$AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE
docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER bash
For installation instructions, see the Aerial cuBB Installation Guide, in the link above.
Since the cuBB 23-4 release, the necessary testvectors for running OTA are already included. For running the Aerial E2E test with ru-emulator and test mac, follow the Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN documentation for generating the required testvectors.
Clone the gNB Source Code
Clone the OpenAirInterface5G repository.
git clone --branch 2024.w21 https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g.git ~/openairinterface5g
cd openairinterface5g
gNB Configuration File
Update the configuration of OAI L2. The configuration is located here.
The L1 configuration to use is included in the latest Aerial release image, and will differ depending on the gNB server you are using:
Gigiabyte: Use the following file:
cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml
SMC-GH: Use the same configuration file as the Gigabyte server, ensuring that the cores are isolated as described in Configure gNB Server - SMC Grace Hopper MGX:
cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml
Dell R750: Use the following file:
cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN_R750.yaml
Do the iptables setup below after every system reboot, or make this setup permanent in your Ubuntu system configuration.
On CN5G server, configure it to allow the traffic coming in by
adding this rule to iptables:
# On CN5G, upon startup:
sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1
sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT
Install the core network by following the Gitlab steps for setting up OAI CN5G.
To run the correct configuration for ARC-OTA, replace section 2.2 and 2.3 OAI CN5G configuration files with the following:
# Get openairinterface5g source code
git clone --branch 2024.w21 https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g.git ~/openairinterface5g
cd ~/openairinterface5g
cp -rT ~/openairinterface5g/doc/tutorial_resources/oai-cn5g ~/oai-cn5g
The user configurable configuration files are:
~/oai-cn5g/database/oai_db.sql
For the purpose of understanding which address is what in the example configuration setting and commands below, we will assume the gNB and CN5G servers have these interface names and IP addresses.
CN5G Server
eno1: 10.31.66.x = SSH management port for terminal
eno2: 169.254.200.6 = BH connection on SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic
gNB Server
eno1: 10.31.66.x = SSH management port for terminal
ens6f0: b8:ce:f6:4e:75:40 = FH MAC address
ens6f0.2: 169.254.1.105 = FH IP address
ens6f1: 169.254.200.5 = BH connection SFP switch for gNB-CN5G traffic
gNB to set static route
On the gNB server, add this static route for a path to the CN5G server. Apply this route after each server power-on.
Syntax:
sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via <CN5G IP> dev <gNB interface for CN5G>
Example:
sudo ip route add 192.168.70.128/26 via 169.254.200.6 dev ens6f1
gNB to set the CN5G server to uses for AMF
Edit the used gNB configuration file. The configuration file for Aerial can be found here:
~/openairinterface5g/targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf
Update the Docker compose file to mount the updated file.
Below is an example with lab-specific network parameters. Your IP address and interface names may differ.
GNB_INTERFACE_NAME_FOR_NG_AMF = "ens6f1"; # gNB side interface name of the SFP port toward CN (was eno1)
GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NG_AMF = "169.254.200.5"; # gNB side IP address of interface above (was 172.21.16.130)
GNB_INTERFACE_NAME_FOR_NGU = "ens6f1"; # gNB side interface name of the SFP port toward CN (was eno1)
GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NGU = "169.254.200.5"; # Same IP as GNB_IPV4_ADDRESS_FOR_NG_AMF above (was 172.21.16.130)
To start CN5G
docker-compose up -d
To Stop CN5G
docker-compose down
To monitor CN5G logs while running
docker logs oai-amf -f
To capture PCAPs
docker exec -it oai-amf /bin/bash
apt update && apt install tcpdump -y
tcpdump -i any -w /tmp/amf.pcap
Then copy the pcap out from the container.
docker cp oai-amf:/tmp/amf.pcap .
aerial@aerial-rf-r630:~/oai-cn5g$ docker compose up -d
[+] Building 0.0s (0/0)
[+] Running 11/11
✔ Network demo-oai-public-net Created 0.1s
✔ Container oai-nrf Started 0.7s
✔ Container mysql Started 0.7s
✔ Container asterisk-ims Started 0.7s
✔ Container oai-udr Started 0.9s
✔ Container oai-udm Started 1.2s
✔ Container oai-ausf Started 1.5s
✔ Container oai-amf Started 1.7s
✔ Container oai-smf Started 2.0s
✔ Container oai-spgwu-tiny Started 2.3s
✔ Container oai-ext-dn Started 2.6s
aerial@aerial-rf-r630:~/oai-cn5g$ docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
d5af4f51c393 oaisoftwarealliance/trf-gen-cn5g:latest "/bin/bash -c ' ip r…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) oai-ext-dn
a9b2d18c7f77 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-spgwu-tiny:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-sp…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 2152/udp, 8805/udp oai-spgwu-tiny
b61c383f9e60 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-smf:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-sm…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp, 8080/tcp, 8805/udp oai-smf
3681b1048c53 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-amf:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-am…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp, 9090/tcp, 38412/sctp oai-amf
c602f7cb1c67 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-ausf:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-au…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp oai-ausf
752acae83ac0 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-udm:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-ud…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp oai-udm
4bf281d08229 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-udr:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-ud…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp oai-udr
33aa959be775 mysql:8.0 "docker-entrypoint.s…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp mysql
5d22e4745d00 asterisk-ims:latest "asterisk -fp" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) asterisk-ims
1a93b3ffe305 oaisoftwarealliance/oai-nrf:v1.5.1 "python3 /openair-nr…" About a minute ago Up About a minute (healthy) 80/tcp, 9090/tcp oai-nrf