ARC-OTA 1.5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA AI Aerial  ARC-OTA 1.5  Installation Guide

Installation Guide

The following sections will guide you through the process of integrating and deploying ARC-OTA for advanced 5G and 6G research:

Installation Step

Description
Part 1 – Procure the Hardware Procure all the required hardware based on the published BOM in this document.
Part 2 – Configure the Network Hardware Perform setup on the required network devices.
Part 3 – Configure gNB Server Install the kernel command line specific to ARC-OTA.
Part 4 – Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager Use the SDK Manager to install ARC-OTA.
Part 5 – Validate the Setup Validate the setup using bi-directional UDP.
App Note – ARC-OTA Step-by-Step Debug Command Line This installation method is for debug purposes only. Instead of using SDK Manager to install ARC-OTA, all necessary software components are installed manually.

Previous Product Brief
Next Part 1. Procure the Hardware
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 8, 2024
content here