Installation Guide
The following sections will guide you through the process of integrating and deploying ARC-OTA for advanced 5G and 6G research:
|
Installation Step
|
Description
|Part 1 – Procure the Hardware
|Procure all the required hardware based on the published BOM in this document.
|Part 2 – Configure the Network Hardware
|Perform setup on the required network devices.
|Part 3 – Configure gNB Server
|Install the kernel command line specific to ARC-OTA.
|Part 4 – Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager
|Use the SDK Manager to install ARC-OTA.
|Part 5 – Validate the Setup
|Validate the setup using bi-directional UDP.
|App Note – ARC-OTA Step-by-Step Debug Command Line
|This installation method is for debug purposes only. Instead of using SDK Manager to install ARC-OTA, all necessary software components are installed manually.
