Part 2. Configure the Network Hardware

The following example uses these VLAN 2 settings:

RUs are on ports 1 and 7

GrandMaster is on port 5

CN is on ports 11 and 12

gNB ports are connected to ports 49 and 51

Set up MGMT access to the switch (in this case 172.168.20.67): Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# interface mgmt1/1/1 no shutdown no ip address dhcp ip address 172.16.204.67/22 exit Use SSH to access admin@172.168.204.67 . Set the speed to 10G for port groups 1 and 2. Copy Copied! OS10(config)# port-group 1/1/1 mode Eth 10g-4x exit port-group 1/1/2 mode Eth 10g-4x exit Enable PTP on the switch. Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# ptp clock boundary profile g8275.1 ptp domain 24 ptp system-time enable ! Configure the GrandMaster port. Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet 1/1/5:1 no shutdown no switchport ip address 169.254.2.1/24 flowcontrol receive off ptp delay-req-min-interval -4 ptp enable ptp sync-interval -4 ptp transport layer2 exit After some time, the following values will print: Copy Copied! <165>1 2023-05-09T07:49:22.625584+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_NOT_SET: System time is not set. System time will be set when the clock is. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.312557+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_CLOCK_PHASE_LOCKED: Clock servo is phase locked. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:22.313081+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %PTP_SYSTEM_TIME_UPDATE_STARTED: System time update service is started. Update interval: 60 minutes. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:51:59.334346+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 6h 36min 18.719270s random time. <165>1 2023-05-09T07:57:27.254181+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 1021 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %ALM_CLOCK_UPDATE: Clock changed MESSAGE=apt-daily.timer: Adding 4h 31mi Configure the Fronthaul Network Configuration by creating a VLAN. Note If you choose to use a different VLAN, you must modify the Aerial YAML file and O-RU configuration. C- and U-planes use the same VLAN. Create “VLAN 2”. Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface vlan 2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# <165>1 2023-03-16T16:51:36.458730+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 813 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %IFM_ASTATE_UP: Interface admin state up :vlan2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# show configuration ! interface vlan2 no shutdown OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# exit Configure the RU, gNB, CN, and MEC ports. Interfaces that are configured to be slower than their maximum speed have a :1 appended to their name. This applies to ports in port groups 1 and 2. Copy Copied! no shutdown switchport mode trunk switchport trunk allowed vlan 2 mtu 8192 flowcontrol receive off ptp enable ptp transport layer2 ptp role timeTransmitter exit Check the PTP status. Copy Copied! OS10# show ptp | no-more PTP Clock : Boundary Clock Identity : b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f GrandMaster Clock Identity : fc:af:6a:ff:fe:02:bc:8d Clock Mode : One-step Clock Quality Class : 135 Accuracy : <=100ns Offset Log Scaled Variance : 65535 Domain : 24 Priority1 : 128 Priority2 : 128 Profile : G8275-1(Local-Priority:-128) Steps Removed : 1 Mean Path Delay(ns) : 637 Offset From Master(ns) : 1 Number of Ports : 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interface State Port Identity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ethernet1/1/1:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:1 Ethernet1/1/3:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:3 Ethernet1/1/5:1 Slave b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:5 Ethernet1/1/7:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:8 Ethernet1/1/11 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:4 Ethernet1/1/49 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:9 Ethernet1/1/51 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:10 Ethernet1/1/54 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of slave ports :1 Number of master ports :7 Save the switch configuration: Copy Copied! copy running-configuration startup-configuration

Although the Fibrolan switch has not been qualified in the NVIDIA lab, OAI labs incorporate the following configuration and switch for interoperability.

To get started, follow the Fibrolan Getting Started Guide.

In this setup, the Qulsar GrandMaster is connected to port 4, the Aerial cuBB to port 17, and the Foxconn O-RU to port 16 (C/U plane) and port 15 (S/M plane). You can ignore all other ports in the figures below.

VLAN Setup

The following assumes that the VLAN tag is 2 for both the control plane and the user plane of the O-RAN CU plane. VLAN tag 80 is used for everything else.

Open the configuration page of the Fibrolan switch, then go to Configuration > VLANs. Port 4 (the Qulsar GrandMaster) needs to be set to “Access” mode, with the port VLAN set to 80.

Use the same configuration for port 15 (RU S/M plane).

Configure ports 16 and 17 as follows:

Mode : “Trunk”

Port : VLAN 80

Untag Port VLAN

Allowed VLANs: 2, 80

DHCP Setup

The RU M-plane requires you to set up a DHCP server. Go to Configuration > DHCP > Server > Pool and create a new DHCP server with the following settings:





PTP Setup on gNB

For the PTP setup, follow the Fibrolan PTP Boundary Clock Configuration guide and use the following settings:

Device Type: “Ord-Bound”

Profile: “G8275.1”

Clock domain: 24

VLAN: 80

Also make sure you enable the used ports (in this case, 4, 15, 16, and 17).

Hybrid mode is recommended as the sync mode.

If everything is configured correctly, the SyncCenter should show green.