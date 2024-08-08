Northeastern University successfully integrated and validated another 5G open-source core network, Open5Gs, in their experimental lab setup based on an OpenShift cluster. This core network, based on a microservice architecture, provides a optimized UPF, with support for high performance, easier management of user SIMs using a graphical interface, support for slicing and much more.

Open5Gs can be deployed in different ways, from bare-metal using routine package managers for Linux distributions, to Dockerized and virtualized approach, such as Helm Charts on Kubernetes and OpenShift. Once configured, it proved to be working fine with ARC, providing high and sustained performance: our experiments with OAI and 2 layer MIMO demonstrated stability and level of performance expected in the ARC-OTA release. This re-iterates the disaggregated O-RAN ecosystem with different vendors that can integrate seamlessly.