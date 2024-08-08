HHI Fraunhofer

6G-RIC Is Significantly Advancing Its Open Test Environment

Open source, end-to-end deployments are key, offering 6G-RIC researchers and associated startups a highly accessible and versatile platform for experimentation. This encourages innovation and facilitates the testing of emerging technologies, protocols, and applications The integration of an Open RAN network, based on open-source technologies and NVIDIA Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air , marks a significant milestone for our project. The GPU-centric design is ideal for integrating AI/ML and expediting the creation of demonstrators, which once required significant development time.