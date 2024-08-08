ARC-OTA 1.5
The Sterling SkyWave GPU MIG Partition plugin is documented here.

Application Note

While running Aerial on a GPU partition device, the mps_sm_* parameters in the cuphycontroller config YAML file need to be adjusted accordingly such that the mps_sm_* value is not over the available SMs of the selected MIG devices.

Please refer to the mps_sm_* configurations in cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the following cases:

  • Running aerial with MIG disabled

    mps_sm_pusch: 108

mps_sm_pucch: 16

mps_sm_prach: 16

mps_sm_pdsch: 82

mps_sm_pdcch: 28

mps_sm_pbch: 18

mps_sm_srs: 16

  • Running aerial with MIG enabled on mig-4g.48gb

    mps_sm_pusch: 42

mps_sm_pucch: 16

mps_sm_prach: 16

mps_sm_pdsch: 58

mps_sm_pdcch: 10

mps_sm_pbch: 8

mps_sm_srs: 8

  • Running aerial with MIG enabled on mig-3g.48gb

    mps_sm_pusch: 40

mps_sm_pucch: 16

mps_sm_prach: 16

mps_sm_pdsch: 52

mps_sm_pdcch: 10

mps_sm_pbch: 8

mps_sm_srs:  8

