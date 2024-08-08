GPU MIG Partition
The Sterling SkyWave GPU MIG Partition plugin is documented here.
Application Note
While running Aerial on a GPU partition device, the
mps_sm_* parameters in the cuphycontroller config YAML file need to be adjusted
accordingly such that the
mps_sm_* value is not over the available SMs of the selected MIG devices.
Please refer to the
mps_sm_* configurations in
cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the following cases:
Running aerial with MIG disabled
mps_sm_pusch: 108 mps_sm_pucch: 16 mps_sm_prach: 16 mps_sm_pdsch: 82 mps_sm_pdcch: 28 mps_sm_pbch: 18 mps_sm_srs: 16
Running aerial with MIG enabled on
mig-4g.48gb
mps_sm_pusch: 42 mps_sm_pucch: 16 mps_sm_prach: 16 mps_sm_pdsch: 58 mps_sm_pdcch: 10 mps_sm_pbch: 8 mps_sm_srs: 8
Running aerial with MIG enabled on
mig-3g.48gb
mps_sm_pusch: 40 mps_sm_pucch: 16 mps_sm_prach: 16 mps_sm_pdsch: 52 mps_sm_pdcch: 10 mps_sm_pbch: 8 mps_sm_srs: 8