The Sterling SkyWave GPU MIG Partition plugin is documented here.

Application Note

While running Aerial on a GPU partition device, the mps_sm_* parameters in the cuphycontroller config YAML file need to be adjusted accordingly such that the mps_sm_* value is not over the available SMs of the selected MIG devices.

Please refer to the mps_sm_* configurations in cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the following cases: