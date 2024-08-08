ARC-OTA 1.5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA AI Aerial  ARC-OTA 1.5  Part 4. Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager

Part 4. Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager

You can use NVIDIA SDK Manager to install directly on the target machine or from a remote machine. SDKM uses SSH to connect to the server where it installs the gNB.

Steps to install ARC-OTA using SDK Manager can be found in the SDK Manager documentation

You can download the installer at https://developer.download.nvidia.com/sdkmanager/redirects/sdkmanager-deb.html

Prerequisites for Installing gNB with SDK Manager

Use the Aerial cuBB Installation Guide for the following steps:

  1. Configure BIOS Settings

  2. Install Ubuntu 22.04 Server

  3. Install the Low-Latency Kernel

  4. Configure Linux Kernel Command-line

Post-Installation Steps

  1. Configure OAI L2.

    IP addresses of the CN and the gNB must be configured using one of the following:

    • Update gnb_cn5g_network_config.ini file with the actual network setting values. Then run gnb_apply_network_config.sh to apply the settings

    • Or follow the ARC-OTA installation guide steps to do it manually

  2. Jump to Part 5 – Validate the Setup.

    Follow the steps in the ARC-OTA Installation Guide.
Previous Part 3. Configure the gNB Server
Next Part 5. Validate the Setup
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 8, 2024
content here