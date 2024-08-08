Part 4. Install ARC-OTA Using SDK Manager
You can use NVIDIA SDK Manager to install directly on the target machine or from a remote machine. SDKM uses SSH to connect to the server where it installs the gNB.
Steps to install ARC-OTA using SDK Manager can be found in the SDK Manager documentation
You can download the installer at https://developer.download.nvidia.com/sdkmanager/redirects/sdkmanager-deb.html
Use the Aerial cuBB Installation Guide for the following steps:
Configure BIOS Settings
Install Ubuntu 22.04 Server
Install the Low-Latency Kernel
Configure Linux Kernel Command-line
Configure OAI L2.
IP addresses of the CN and the gNB must be configured using one of the following:
Update gnb_cn5g_network_config.ini file with the actual network setting values. Then run gnb_apply_network_config.sh to apply the settings
Or follow the ARC-OTA installation guide steps to do it manually
Jump to Part 5 – Validate the Setup.
Follow the steps in the ARC-OTA Installation Guide.