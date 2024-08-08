Part 1. Procure the Hardware

ARC-OTA 1.5
Procure all the hardware listed in the following BOM.

ORAN 7.2x Reference Hardware Components

ARC-OTA covers a wide range of use cases for developers in advanced wireless. Upon integration and qualification, these ORAN 7.2x split-aligned BOM hardware components are shared via the reference below.

Note

Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.

5G Infra Component

Hardware Manifest
ARC-OTA gNB SMC-GH: Supermicro Server ARS-11GL-NHR (Config 2) CPU 72-core NVIDIA Grace
GPU GH200
Memory 480GB LPDDR5X with ECC
Network BF3 NIC (x2)
Dell PowerEdge R750 Server + A100X GPU A100X
Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server CPU Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T
GPU GA100
Memory 96GB DDR4
Network MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT
CN 1 Dell PowerEdge R750 Server
FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON
Fibrolan Falcon RX
GrandMaster(GM) QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway
O-RUs supported ORU Freq Band
Foxconn RPQN-7801E (4T4R) (indoors) 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz
Foxconn RPQN 4800E (4T4R) (indoors) 3.55GHz - 3.77GHz
UEs supported UE Configuration
Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
Quectel RM500Q-GL UE SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL (Reference 1, Reference 2)
5G USB Dongle SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
iPhone 14 Pro; iOS version 16.6.1; model number MPXV3HX/A SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL
Samsung S22 SM-S9010 SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL
Cables Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable
NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m
Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable
CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables
PDUs Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA
Transceivers Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver
Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics
Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver
Ethernet Switch Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount
iPerf Laptop Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)
[1]

The same SMC-GH server can be used to host both gNB and ARC-OTA 5GC.
Important

The following components have reached end-of-life (EOL).

  • Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server

  • A100X (will no longer be available from distributor for ARC-OTA)
