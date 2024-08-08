Part 1. Procure the Hardware
Procure all the hardware listed in the following BOM.
ARC-OTA covers a wide range of use cases for developers in advanced wireless. Upon integration and qualification, these ORAN 7.2x split-aligned BOM hardware components are shared via the reference below.
Note
Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.
|
5G Infra Component
|
Hardware Manifest
|ARC-OTA gNB
|SMC-GH: Supermicro Server ARS-11GL-NHR (Config 2)
|CPU
|72-core NVIDIA Grace
|GPU
|GH200
|Memory
|480GB LPDDR5X with ECC
|Network
|BF3 NIC (x2)
|Dell PowerEdge R750 Server + A100X
|GPU
|A100X
|Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server
|CPU
|Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T
|GPU
|GA100
|Memory
|96GB DDR4
|Network
|MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT
|CN 1
|Dell PowerEdge R750 Server
|FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one
|Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON
|Fibrolan Falcon RX
|GrandMaster(GM)
|QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway
|O-RUs supported
|ORU
|Freq Band
|Foxconn RPQN-7801E (4T4R)
|(indoors) 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz
|Foxconn RPQN 4800E (4T4R)
|(indoors) 3.55GHz - 3.77GHz
|UEs supported
|UE
|Configuration
|Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem
|SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
|Quectel RM500Q-GL UE
|SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL (Reference 1, Reference 2)
|5G USB Dongle
|SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
|iPhone 14 Pro; iOS version 16.6.1; model number MPXV3HX/A
|SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL
|Samsung S22 SM-S9010
|SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL
|Cables
|Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable
|NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m
|Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable
|CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables
|PDUs
|Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA
|Transceivers
|Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver
|Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics
|Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver
|Ethernet Switch
|Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount
|iPerf Laptop
|Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)
[1]
The same SMC-GH server can be used to host both gNB and ARC-OTA 5GC.
Important
The following components have reached end-of-life (EOL).
Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server
A100X (will no longer be available from distributor for ARC-OTA)
