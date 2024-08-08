Part 1. Procure the Hardware

ARC-OTA covers a wide range of use cases for developers in advanced wireless. Upon integration and qualification, these ORAN 7.2x split-aligned BOM hardware components are shared via the reference below.

Note Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.

5G Infra Component Hardware Manifest ARC-OTA gNB SMC-GH: Supermicro Server ARS-11GL-NHR (Config 2) CPU 72-core NVIDIA Grace GPU GH200 Memory 480GB LPDDR5X with ECC Network BF3 NIC (x2) Dell PowerEdge R750 Server + A100X GPU A100X Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server CPU Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T GPU GA100 Memory 96GB DDR4 Network MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT CN Dell PowerEdge R750 Server FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON Fibrolan Falcon RX GrandMaster(GM) QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway O-RUs supported ORU Freq Band Foxconn RPQN-7801E (4T4R) (indoors) 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz Foxconn RPQN 4800E (4T4R) (indoors) 3.55GHz - 3.77GHz UEs supported UE Configuration Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL Quectel RM500Q-GL UE SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL (Reference 1, Reference 2) 5G USB Dongle SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL iPhone 14 Pro; iOS version 16.6.1; model number MPXV3HX/A SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL Samsung S22 SM-S9010 SU-MIMO 4DL, 1UL Cables Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables PDUs Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA Transceivers Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver Ethernet Switch Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount iPerf Laptop Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)