On-Boarding Support

Where is the HW BOM?

The complete qualified ARC-OTA BOM is located in the Procure the Hardware chapter of the Installation Guide.

Does the platform support MU-MIMO?

ARC-OTA does not offer MU-MIMO integrated interop, however the same platform is capable of adding software features for MU-MIMO.

Which frequency bands does the platform support?

ARC-OTA offers a tested reference for n48 and n78 sub-6 frequency bands.

Which RF parameters may require additional tuning for specific environments beyond the default config?

pusch_TargetSNRx10 , pucch_TargetSNRx10 , ssPBCH_BlockPower , min_rxtxtime , TDD Patterns , RU Attenuations

How can I apply for an experimental license in United States?

Review the application located at https://apps2.fcc.gov/ELSExperiments/pages/login.htm. If you have a program experimental license (https://apps.fcc.gov/oetcf/els/index.cfm), you can also use it for the Innovation Zone areas (Boston and the PAWR platforms) by submitting a request on that website.

Where can I find utility RF tools and calculators?

See Tools for RF Wireless.

Is GPS needed?

Yes a GPS signal is necessary to drive precision timing for 5G networks. In case GPS signal is in-accessible, the date command can be used as a workaround. This command is useful for those deployments where there is no timing reference (like GNSS) but needs Qg 2 to act as a Grandmaster to propagate time and synchronization over PTP to slave units.

When using two GMs, you can manually set the date and time on the first one and connect it’s 1PPS/ToD output to the 1PPS/ToD port (configured as input) of the second GM. The second GM then outputs PTP messages with a clock class=6.

How can I check OS and kernel version and configuration?

Use the following commands: