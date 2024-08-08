ARC-OTA 1.5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA AI Aerial  ARC-OTA 1.5  Getting Started

Getting Started

Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air is a full-featured platform targeted for next generation wireless evolution, easing developer onboarding and algorithm development in real time networks. ARC-OTA equips developers, researchers, operators, and network equipment providers with all requisite components necessary to deploy a campus network for research. Here is a ten minute video introducing ARC-OTA.

Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air is a developer launchpad that can be used to shape 6G research. It provides a radio network as the innovation sandbox. It is a C-programmable full stack that can help fast-track experimentation and help validate and benchmark results. The ARC-OTA platform enables algorithm design for promising baseband technologies in the 6G ecosystem, including terahertz (THz) band communications, very-large-scale antenna arrays, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, digital beamforming, spectrum sharing, and the Internet of Things. The workloads associated with all the above items are intrinsically GPU-friendly.

ARC-OTA offers an invaluable platform for next generation wireless communications, and we look forward to collaboration and contributions from developers to extend our blueprints and recipes to help us shape and evolve the platform.

ARC-OTA 1.5 Software Release Manifest

Component Version
Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN Layer 1 24-1
Data Lakes 24-1
pyAerial 24-1
OAI 1 gNB 2024.w21
CN 2 2024.w21
Sterling Skywave Service Management v0.5
OpenRANGym (OSC RIC Release E) v1.0
NVIDIA SDK Manager v2.1
Foxconn O-RU n78 and CBRS v3.1.15q.551v0706-oam
[1]

For additional context, developers can also review the artifacts in the 2024.w21+ARC1.5 branch.
[2]

The Grace Hopper platform requires OAI CN version 2024-June.

ARC-OTA Developer Content Map

Product Brief Provides information about the current release capabilities of the ARC-OTA.
Installation Guide Describes the hardware bill of materials (BOM), network component configuration, and software required to install ARC-OTA.
Tutorials Includes video walkthroughs to ease developer on-boarding.
On-Boarding Help Includes references to reading material, GPU onboarding, and a teaching course for CUDA-C.
Developer Use Cases Provides information about projects onboarded on the platform.
Release Notes Outlines the software APIs and functionality as well as any limitations of the current release.
Developer Extensions and Plugins Provides information about extensions developed for ARC-OTA, as well as plugin interop performed by developers.
Licensing Provides licensing information regarding ARC-OTA.
Publications Lists noteworthy publications associated with ARC-OTA.
Support Provides help with the ARC-OTA.
Background Describes related technologies.

Glossary

Term or Abbreviation

Description
ARC-OTA Aerial RAN CoLab – Over The Air
BBU Baseband Unit
BF3 BlueField-3
BFP Block Floating Point
CI/CD/CT Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Testing
CN Core network, which provides coordination between different parts of the access network and also provides connectivity to the internet. For additional information, refer to this page
cuBB GPU accelerated 5G signal processing pipeline, including cuPHY for Layer 1 PHY and cuMAC for L2 scheduler
CU Centralized Unit
CUDA Compute Unified Device Architecture
cuPHY CUDA implementation of 5G PHY layer signal processing functions
Layer 1 from CUDA Accelerated RAN CUDA GPU software libraries/tools that accelerate Physical Layer, 5G RAN compute-intensive processing
DL Downlink
DU Distributed Unit
FDD Frequency Division Duplex
FAPI API for hardware components implementing 3GPP physical layer functions and “software stacks” implementing higher layers.
gNB Next Generation Node B, a component of the 5G mobile communication standard
GPU Graphical Processing Unit
HW Hardware
K8s Kubernetes
MAC Medium Access Control
MU-MIMO Multi-User Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output
mMIMO Massive MIMO
NGC NVIDIA GPU Cloud
NGAP NG Application Protocol
NVIPC NVIDIA inter-process communication standard
OAI Open Air Alliance
OAM Operations, Administration and Maintenance
O-RU Open RAN Radio Unit
PHY Physical Layer
RAN Radio Access Network
RF Radio Frequency
RIC RAN Intelligent Controller
RLC Radio Link Control
RRU Radio Resource Unit
SDK Software Development Kit
SMC-GH Supermicro Server gNB with GH200 GPU
SNR Signal-to-Noise Ratio
SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization
SW Software
TDD Time Division Duplex
TTI Transmission Time Interval
UE User equipment
UL Uplink
Previous Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air
Next Product Brief
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 8, 2024
content here