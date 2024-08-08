Getting Started

Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air is a full-featured platform targeted for next generation wireless evolution, easing developer onboarding and algorithm development in real time networks. ARC-OTA equips developers, researchers, operators, and network equipment providers with all requisite components necessary to deploy a campus network for research. Here is a ten minute video introducing ARC-OTA.

Aerial RAN CoLab Over-the-Air is a developer launchpad that can be used to shape 6G research. It provides a radio network as the innovation sandbox. It is a C-programmable full stack that can help fast-track experimentation and help validate and benchmark results. The ARC-OTA platform enables algorithm design for promising baseband technologies in the 6G ecosystem, including terahertz (THz) band communications, very-large-scale antenna arrays, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, digital beamforming, spectrum sharing, and the Internet of Things. The workloads associated with all the above items are intrinsically GPU-friendly.

ARC-OTA offers an invaluable platform for next generation wireless communications, and we look forward to collaboration and contributions from developers to extend our blueprints and recipes to help us shape and evolve the platform.