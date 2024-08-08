News and Noteworthy Publications
Author(s)
Title
|O-RAN Spring 2024 Plugfest at Northeastern OTIC
|Automating and Testing End-to-End O-RAN Systems
|O-RAN Global Spring PlugFest 2024 at EURECOM
|O-RAN Global Plugfest Spring 2024
|Northeastern University
|X5G: An Open, Programmable, Multi-vendor, End-to-end, Private 5G O-RAN Testbed with NVIDIA ARC and OpenAirInterface (Journal extension under review - focus RIC)
|Sterling
|Sterling introduces SkyWave
|Anupa Kelkar
|A brief description of ARC-OTA in two slides
|NTIA, Office of Public Affairs
|Northeastern and Rice university NTIA NOFO 1 win Biden-Harris Administration Award for Nearly $80M for Wireless Innovation
|Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich
|Real-World 5G System
|Northeastern University
|Northeastern University launches Fully Automated and Virtualized O-RAN Private 5G Network with AI Automation
|TMCnet News
|2023 Open Ran Product of the Year Award Winners
|Davide Villa, Imran Khan, Florian Kaltenberger, Nicholas Hedberg, Ruben Soares da Silva, Anupa Kelkar, Chris Dick, Stefano Basagni, Josep M. Jornet, Tommaso Melodia, Michele Polese, Dimitrios Koutsonikolas
|An Open, Programmable, Multi-vendor 5G O-RAN Testbed with NVIDIA ARC-OTA and OpenAirInterface
|Anupa Kelkar, Chris Dick
|Introducing NVIDIA Aerial Research Cloud for Innovations in 5G and 6G
|Florian Kaltenberger, Irfan Ghauri, Chris Dick, Anupa Kelkar, Lopamudra Kundu
|Demonstration of NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI 5G vRAN and CN Virtual Exhibition
|OpenAirInterface
|OpenAirInterface Demonstrates 5G Virtual RAN with NVIDIA Aerial SDK
|Jeffrey Andrews
|Site Specific Deep Learning for the 6G Air Interface
|Rahman Doost-Mohammady, Santiago Segarra, Ashutosh Sabharwal
|Rice University Blog
|Chris Dick
|IEEE Keynote: The NVIDIA Roadmap tp AI-Infused 6G