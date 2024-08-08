News and Noteworthy Publications

ARC-OTA 1.5
O-RAN Spring 2024 Plugfest at Northeastern OTIC Automating and Testing End-to-End O-RAN Systems
O-RAN Global Spring PlugFest 2024 at EURECOM O-RAN Global Plugfest Spring 2024
Northeastern University X5G: An Open, Programmable, Multi-vendor, End-to-end, Private 5G O-RAN Testbed with NVIDIA ARC and OpenAirInterface (Journal extension under review - focus RIC)
Sterling Sterling introduces SkyWave
Anupa Kelkar A brief description of ARC-OTA in two slides
NTIA, Office of Public Affairs Northeastern and Rice university NTIA NOFO 1 win Biden-Harris Administration Award for Nearly $80M for Wireless Innovation
Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich Real-World 5G System
Northeastern University Northeastern University launches Fully Automated and Virtualized O-RAN Private 5G Network with AI Automation
TMCnet News 2023 Open Ran Product of the Year Award Winners
Davide Villa, Imran Khan, Florian Kaltenberger, Nicholas Hedberg, Ruben Soares da Silva, Anupa Kelkar, Chris Dick, Stefano Basagni, Josep M. Jornet, Tommaso Melodia, Michele Polese, Dimitrios Koutsonikolas An Open, Programmable, Multi-vendor 5G O-RAN Testbed with NVIDIA ARC-OTA and OpenAirInterface
Anupa Kelkar, Chris Dick Introducing NVIDIA Aerial Research Cloud for Innovations in 5G and 6G
Florian Kaltenberger, Irfan Ghauri, Chris Dick, Anupa Kelkar, Lopamudra Kundu Demonstration of NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI 5G vRAN and CN Virtual Exhibition
OpenAirInterface OpenAirInterface Demonstrates 5G Virtual RAN with NVIDIA Aerial SDK
Jeffrey Andrews Site Specific Deep Learning for the 6G Air Interface
Rahman Doost-Mohammady, Santiago Segarra, Ashutosh Sabharwal Rice University Blog
Chris Dick IEEE Keynote: The NVIDIA Roadmap tp AI-Infused 6G
