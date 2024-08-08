Part 5. Validate the Setup

ARC-OTA 1.5
In this section, you will validate the ARC-OTA setup using bi-directional UDP.

Step 1: Add the SIM User Profile

Modify the following files:

  • oai_db.sql

    There are 3 UEs pre-configured in this file. To find them, search for 001010000000001 and add or edit them as needed.

  • ./targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf

    Modify this file on the gNB server if you want to change the MCC and MNC in the gNB config file.

Step 2: Setup the UE and SIM Card

For reference, use the following: SIM cards – 4G and 5G reference software (open-cells.com)

Program the SIM Card with the Open Cells Project application “uicc-v2.6”, which can be downloaded here.

Use the ADM code specific to the SIM card. If the wrong ADM is used 8 times, the SIM card will be permanently locked.

sudo ./program_uicc --adm 12345678 --imsi 001010000000001 --isdn 00000001 --acc 0001 --key fec86ba6eb707ed08905757b1bb44b8f --opc C42449363BBAD02B66D16BC975D77CC1 -spn "OpenAirInterface" --authenticate
Existing values in USIM
ICCID: 89860061100000000191
WARNING: iccid luhn encoding of last digit not done
USIM IMSI: 208920100001191
USIM MSISDN: 00000191
USIM Service Provider Name: OpenCells191
Setting new values
Reading UICC values after uploading new values
ICCID: 89860061100000000191
WARNING: iccid luhn encoding of last digit not done
USIM IMSI: 001010000000001
USIM MSISDN: 00000001
USIM Service Provider Name: OpenAirInterface
Succeeded to authentify with SQN: 64
set HSS SQN value as: 96

CUE Configuration Setup

Install the “Magic IPERF” application on the UE:

  1. To test with CUE, a test SIM card with Milenage support is required. The following must be provisioned on the SIM card and must match the Core Network settings: mcc, mnc, IMSI, Ki, OPc.

  2. The APN on the CUE should be configured according to the Core Network settings.

  3. Start the DNS. Core Network should assign a mobile IP address and DNS. If DNS is not assigned, set the DNS with the other Android app.

Step 3. Running End-to-End OTA

This section describes how to run end-to-end traffic from the UE to the edge Core Network.

Note

The UE can connect as close as 2-3 meters, with a maximum range of 10-15 meters. The connection distance outside of buildings has not been unverified.

Start CN5G Core Network

Use the following commands to start the CN5G Core Network.

sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1
sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT

cd ~/oai-cn5g
docker compose up -d

Start theCN5G Edge Application

After the CN5G is started, use the oai-ext-dn container to run IPERF.

docker exec -it oai-ext-dn /bin/bash

Start Aerial cuBB on the gNB

Execute the following command to set up the cuBB container.

# Run on host: start a docker terminal
docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER /bin/bash

Follow the Aerial cuBB documentation to build and run the cuphycontroller. The following instructions are for building and setting up the environment for running cuphycontroller. The following commands must be run from inside the cuBB container.

cd /opt/nvidia/cuBB
export cuBB_SDK=$(pwd)
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ..
make -j

The Aerial cuPHY configuration files are located in the /opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config directory. For ARC-OTA 1.5, the setup has been validated with cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the Gigabyte server and with cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN_R750.yaml for the Dell R750 server.

Before running the cuphycontroller, edit the cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml configuration file to point to the correct MAC address of the ORU and the correct PCIe address of the FH interface on the gNB (the following example applies to the Gigabyte server).

sed -i "s/ nic:.*/ nic: 0000:b5:00.0/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml
sed -i "s/ dst_mac_addr:.*/ dst_mac_addr: 6c:ad:ad:00:02:02/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml

When the build is done and the configuration files are updated, exit the container. Run the following to commit the changes to a new image. The name of the image will be used later in the Docker Compose configuration.

docker commit $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER cubb-build:24-1


Creating the NVIPC Source Code Package

In the latest release, NVIPC is no longer included in the OAI repository. You must copy the source package from the Aerial cuBB container and add it to the OAI build files. Execute the following to create the nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz file.

docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER ./cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/pack_nvipc.sh
docker cp $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER:/opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/nvipc_src.<date>.tar.gz ~/openairinterface5g

This will create and copy the nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz archive that is required to build OAI L2+ for Aerial. Instructions can also be found in the Aerial FAPI.

Build gNB Docker Image

In ARC-OTA 1.5, the OAI image is built in two steps. Instructions can be found in the Aerial FAPI.

Note

When building a Docker image, the files are copied from the filesystem into the image. After you build the image, you must make changes to the configuration inside the container.


Pre-build Steps for OAI L2

  1. When building OAI L2 for Aerial 24-1, remove line 50 and 51 in the docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20 file before building. (ARC-OTA 1.5. includes the OAI 2024.w21 tag and Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN (Layer 1) 24-1). This will be merged to OAI develop branch in the future.

  2. In the same file, add moreutils on line 79.

moreutils \

  1. Remove the pinning of p7_thread in the OAI FAPI integration (nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_vnf_p5.c). To do so, remove lines 59-64 (this change will be merged to the OAI develop branch in the future). Core 8 is occupied by L1 on the Gigabyte server. On Dell R750, this core is free, but gNB is usually started on numa 0 with odd cores.

    //CPU_SET(8, &cpuset);
//s = pthread_setaffinity_np(pthread_self(), sizeof(cpu_set_t), &cpuset);
//if (s != 0)
//  printf("failed to set afinity\n");

  2. Ensure the the FAPI polling thread is run on an isolated core by modifying line 609 of the nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_nvIPC.c file.

    On the Gigabyte server and Dell R750 server, use core 21:

    stick_this_thread_to_core(21)

  3. There is also a bug regarding PDU length truncation in the OAI 2024.w21 tag used with ARC 1.5. This is already fixed on the develop branch of OAI. The current ARC release has been verified by applying this MR on top of the 2024.w21 OAI 2024.w21 tag.

    cd ~/openairinterface5g/
wget https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g/-/merge_requests/2797.patch
git apply -3 2797.patch

Use the below commands to build the OAI L2 code:

cd ~/openairinterface5g/
docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.base.ubuntu20 --tag ran-base:latest
docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20 --tag oai-gnb-aerial:latest

This will create two images:

  • ran-base:latest includes the environment to build the OAI source code. This will be used then building the oai-gnb-aerial:latest image.

  • oai-gnb-aerial:latest will be used later in the Docker Compose script to create the OAI L2 container.

Running gNB with Docker Compose

ARC-OTA 1.5 includes a Docker Compose configuration for running gNB software. Refer to the OAI instructions on how to run with Docker Compose. The Docker Compose configuration is located in the following file path:

~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml

Before starting the gNB, you will need to update the docker-compose.yaml file.

  1. On line 27, switch the cuBB image to the image that was built, committed, and tagged in the previous steps.

    image: cubb-build:24-1

  2. On line 30, add sudo to the command.

    command: bash -c "sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh"

  3. On line 37, if you follow the guide, change the cpu_set for the OAI container as follows.

    1. Gigabyte server:

      cpu_set: "13-20"

    2. Dell R750 server:

      cpu_set: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37"

    3. SMC-GH server:

      cpuset: "11-18"

  4. On line 60, add a volume for the oai.log file.

    - /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial

  5. On line 61 (after the volumes), add a command for executing the nr-softmodem. This will replace the default command that is integrated in the docker image. This new command will set the priority and create an oai.log file with time stamp.

    command: bash -c "chrt -f 99 /opt/oai-gnb/bin/nr-softmodem -O /opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf | ts | tee /var/log/aerial/oai.log"

After following the instructions, you should have the following images:

$ docker image ls
REPOSITORY                                                TAG                                                             IMAGE ID       CREATED          SIZE
cubb-build                                                24-1                                                            be7a5a94f2d3   10 seconds ago   26GB
nvcr.io/qhrjhjrvlsbu/aerial-cuda-accelerated-ran          24-1-cubb                                                       a66cf2a45fad   2 months ago    25.5GB
oai-gnb-aerial                                            latest                                                          0856b9969f42   3 weeks ago      4.88GB
ran-base                                                  latest                                                          c5d060d23529   3 weeks ago      2.42GB

Docker Compose will start containers running cuBB and OAI L2+. The Docker Compose script includes an entry-point script for cuBB, which you need to modify before running. The script points at the cuphycontroller_xxx.yaml configuration that you want to run. This script is located in the following file path:

~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh

Before running Docker Compose, update the aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh file.

  1. The latest ARC-OTA release does not have to build gdrcopy.

    # cd "$cuBB_Path"/cuPHY-CP/external/gdrcopy/ || exit 1
# ./insmod.sh

  2. In the latest ARC-OTA release, you are not root by default. Add sudo to the following, including P5G_FXN_R750 if you are using a Dell R750 or P5G_FXN if you are using .

    sudo -E "$cuBB_Path"/build/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/examples/cuphycontroller_scf P5G_FXN_R750

  3. Before running the Docker Compose script, you also need to add root for some commands that are run before starting Aerial cuPHY Layer 1. To do so, edit the ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml file.

    command: bash -c " sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh"

    Also, OAI L2 must point to the correct configuration by editing the following row in the ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml file. All L2 configurations can be found in targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF.

    - ../../../targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf:/opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf

  4. On line 37 in ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml, specify the cores to use for OAI l2.

    1. Gigabyte server:

      cpuset: "13-20"

    2. Dell R750 server:

      cpuset: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37"

    3. SMC-GH server:

      cpuset: "11-18"

You can now run ARC-OTA with the below commands.

cd ~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial
docker compose up -d
// console of cuBB
docker logs -f nv-cubb
// console of oai
docker logs -f oai-gnb-aerial
// tail -f /var/log/aerial/oai.log


CUE Connecting to 5G Network

Take the CUE out of airplane mode to start attaching the UE to the network. Make sure that the CUE is in airplane mode before starting OAI L2 stack.

Observe 5G Connect Status

Refer to the Preamble log in the cuphycontroller console output.

Check the Core Network log or CUE log to see whether NAS authentication and PDU session succeeded.

Running E2E IPERF Traffic

Start ping, iperf, or other network app tests after the PDU session connects successfully.

You can install and run the “Magic IPerf” Android application on the CUE for this purpose.

Ping Test

Ping the UE from the CN:

docker exec -it oai-ext-dn ping 12.1.1.2

Ping from the UE to the CN:

ping -I 12.1.1.2 192.168.70.135


Iperf Downlink Test

Perform Iperf downlink test on the UE Side:

iperf3 -s

Perform Iperf downlink test on the CN5G Side:

# Test UDP DL
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -P 20 -b 25M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#Test UDP bidirectional
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u --bidir -P 10 -b 50M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
# Test TCP DL
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#Test TCP bidirectional
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 --bidir -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2


IPERF Uplink Test

Perform Iperf uplink test on the UE Side:

iperf3 -s

Perform Iperf uplink test on the CN5G Side:

#UDP
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#TCP
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2

To stop the containers, use the following commands:

docker stop $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER
docker rm $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER

Note

ARC-OTA is a P5G cellular network; specific enterprise switching/routing/firewalls/policies might need integration support to enable access to the World Wide Web.
