Part 5. Validate the Setup
In this section, you will validate the ARC-OTA setup using bi-directional UDP.
Modify the following files:
oai_db.sql
There are 3 UEs pre-configured in this file. To find them, search for
001010000000001and add or edit them as needed.
./targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf
Modify this file on the gNB server if you want to change the MCC and MNC in the gNB config file.
For reference, use the following: SIM cards – 4G and 5G reference software (open-cells.com)
Program the SIM Card with the Open Cells Project application “uicc-v2.6”, which can be downloaded here.
Use the ADM code specific to the SIM card. If the wrong ADM is used 8 times, the SIM card will be permanently locked.
sudo ./program_uicc --adm 12345678 --imsi 001010000000001 --isdn 00000001 --acc 0001 --key fec86ba6eb707ed08905757b1bb44b8f --opc C42449363BBAD02B66D16BC975D77CC1 -spn "OpenAirInterface" --authenticate
Existing values in USIM
ICCID: 89860061100000000191
WARNING: iccid luhn encoding of last digit not done
USIM IMSI: 208920100001191
USIM MSISDN: 00000191
USIM Service Provider Name: OpenCells191
Setting new values
Reading UICC values after uploading new values
ICCID: 89860061100000000191
WARNING: iccid luhn encoding of last digit not done
USIM IMSI: 001010000000001
USIM MSISDN: 00000001
USIM Service Provider Name: OpenAirInterface
Succeeded to authentify with SQN: 64
set HSS SQN value as: 96
CUE Configuration Setup
Install the “Magic IPERF” application on the UE:
To test with CUE, a test SIM card with Milenage support is required. The following must be provisioned on the SIM card and must match the Core Network settings: mcc, mnc, IMSI, Ki, OPc.
The APN on the CUE should be configured according to the Core Network settings.
Start the DNS. Core Network should assign a mobile IP address and DNS. If DNS is not assigned, set the DNS with the other Android app.
This section describes how to run end-to-end traffic from the UE to the edge Core Network.
The UE can connect as close as 2-3 meters, with a maximum range of 10-15 meters. The connection distance outside of buildings has not been unverified.
Start CN5G Core Network
Use the following commands to start the CN5G Core Network.
sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1
sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT
cd ~/oai-cn5g
docker compose up -d
Start theCN5G Edge Application
After the CN5G is started, use the
oai-ext-dn container to run IPERF.
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn /bin/bash
Start Aerial cuBB on the gNB
Execute the following command to set up the cuBB container.
# Run on host: start a docker terminal
docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER /bin/bash
Follow the Aerial cuBB documentation to build and run the cuphycontroller. The following instructions are for building and setting up the environment for running cuphycontroller. The following commands must be run from inside the cuBB container.
cd /opt/nvidia/cuBB
export cuBB_SDK=$(pwd)
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ..
make -j
The Aerial cuPHY configuration files are located in the
/opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config directory.
For ARC-OTA 1.5, the setup has been validated with
cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the Gigabyte server and with
cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN_R750.yaml for the Dell R750 server.
Before running the cuphycontroller, edit the
cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml configuration file to point to the
correct MAC address of the ORU and the correct PCIe address of the FH interface on the gNB (the following example
applies to the Gigabyte server).
sed -i "s/ nic:.*/ nic: 0000:b5:00.0/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml
sed -i "s/ dst_mac_addr:.*/ dst_mac_addr: 6c:ad:ad:00:02:02/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml
When the build is done and the configuration files are updated, exit the container. Run the following to commit the changes to a new image. The name of the image will be used later in the Docker Compose configuration.
docker commit $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER cubb-build:24-1
Creating the NVIPC Source Code Package
In the latest release, NVIPC is no longer included in the OAI repository. You must copy the source package from
the Aerial cuBB container and add it to the OAI build files. Execute the following to create the
nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz
file.
docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER ./cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/pack_nvipc.sh
docker cp $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER:/opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/nvipc_src.<date>.tar.gz ~/openairinterface5g
This will create and copy the
nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz archive that is required to build OAI L2+ for Aerial.
Instructions can also be found in the Aerial FAPI.
Build gNB Docker Image
In ARC-OTA 1.5, the OAI image is built in two steps. Instructions can be found in the Aerial FAPI.
When building a Docker image, the files are copied from the filesystem into the image. After you build the image, you must make changes to the configuration inside the container.
Pre-build Steps for OAI L2
When building OAI L2 for Aerial 24-1, remove line 50 and 51 in the
docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20file before building. (ARC-OTA 1.5. includes the
OAI 2024.w21tag and Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN (Layer 1) 24-1). This will be merged to OAI
developbranch in the future.
In the same file, add
moreutilson line 79.
moreutils \
Remove the pinning of
p7_threadin the OAI FAPI integration (
nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_vnf_p5.c). To do so, remove lines 59-64 (this change will be merged to the OAI
developbranch in the future). Core 8 is occupied by L1 on the Gigabyte server. On Dell R750, this core is free, but gNB is usually started on numa 0 with odd cores.
//CPU_SET(8, &cpuset); //s = pthread_setaffinity_np(pthread_self(), sizeof(cpu_set_t), &cpuset); //if (s != 0) // printf("failed to set afinity\n");
Ensure the the FAPI polling thread is run on an isolated core by modifying line 609 of the
nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_nvIPC.cfile.
On the Gigabyte server and Dell R750 server, use core 21:
stick_this_thread_to_core(21)
There is also a bug regarding PDU length truncation in the
OAI 2024.w21tag used with ARC 1.5. This is already fixed on the
developbranch of OAI. The current ARC release has been verified by applying this MR on top of the 2024.w21
OAI 2024.w21tag.
cd ~/openairinterface5g/ wget https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g/-/merge_requests/2797.patch git apply -3 2797.patch
Use the below commands to build the OAI L2 code:
cd ~/openairinterface5g/
docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.base.ubuntu20 --tag ran-base:latest
docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20 --tag oai-gnb-aerial:latest
This will create two images:
ran-base:latestincludes the environment to build the OAI source code. This will be used then building the
oai-gnb-aerial:latestimage.
oai-gnb-aerial:latestwill be used later in the Docker Compose script to create the OAI L2 container.
Running gNB with Docker Compose
ARC-OTA 1.5 includes a Docker Compose configuration for running gNB software. Refer to the OAI instructions on how to run with Docker Compose. The Docker Compose configuration is located in the following file path:
~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml
Before starting the gNB, you will need to update the
docker-compose.yaml file.
On line 27, switch the cuBB image to the image that was built, committed, and tagged in the previous steps.
image: cubb-build:24-1
On line 30, add
sudoto the command.
command: bash -c "sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh"
On line 37, if you follow the guide, change the
cpu_setfor the OAI container as follows.
Gigabyte server:
cpu_set: "13-20"
Dell R750 server:
cpu_set: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37"
SMC-GH server:
cpuset: "11-18"
-
On line 60, add a volume for the
oai.logfile.
- /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial
On line 61 (after the volumes), add a command for executing the
nr-softmodem. This will replace the default command that is integrated in the docker image. This new command will set the priority and create an
oai.logfile with time stamp.
command: bash -c "chrt -f 99 /opt/oai-gnb/bin/nr-softmodem -O /opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf | ts | tee /var/log/aerial/oai.log"
After following the instructions, you should have the following images:
$ docker image ls
REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE
cubb-build 24-1 be7a5a94f2d3 10 seconds ago 26GB
nvcr.io/qhrjhjrvlsbu/aerial-cuda-accelerated-ran 24-1-cubb a66cf2a45fad 2 months ago 25.5GB
oai-gnb-aerial latest 0856b9969f42 3 weeks ago 4.88GB
ran-base latest c5d060d23529 3 weeks ago 2.42GB
Docker Compose will start containers running cuBB and OAI L2+. The Docker Compose script includes
an entry-point script for cuBB, which you need to modify before running. The script points at
the
cuphycontroller_xxx.yaml configuration that you want to run. This script is located in
the following file path:
~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh
Before running Docker Compose, update the
aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh file.
The latest ARC-OTA release does not have to build
gdrcopy.
# cd "$cuBB_Path"/cuPHY-CP/external/gdrcopy/ || exit 1 # ./insmod.sh
In the latest ARC-OTA release, you are not root by default. Add
sudoto the following, including
P5G_FXN_R750if you are using a Dell R750 or P5G_FXN if you are using .
sudo -E "$cuBB_Path"/build/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/examples/cuphycontroller_scf P5G_FXN_R750
Before running the Docker Compose script, you also need to add root for some commands that are run before starting Aerial cuPHY Layer 1. To do so, edit the
ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yamlfile.
command: bash -c " sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh"
Also, OAI L2 must point to the correct configuration by editing the following row in the
ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yamlfile. All L2 configurations can be found in
targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF.
- ../../../targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf:/opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf
On line 37 in
ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml, specify the cores to use for OAI l2.
Gigabyte server:
cpuset: "13-20"
Dell R750 server:
cpuset: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37"
SMC-GH server:
cpuset: "11-18"
-
You can now run ARC-OTA with the below commands.
cd ~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial
docker compose up -d
// console of cuBB
docker logs -f nv-cubb
// console of oai
docker logs -f oai-gnb-aerial
// tail -f /var/log/aerial/oai.log
CUE Connecting to 5G Network
Take the CUE out of airplane mode to start attaching the UE to the network. Make sure that the CUE is in airplane mode before starting OAI L2 stack.
Observe 5G Connect Status
Refer to the Preamble log in the cuphycontroller console output.
Check the Core Network log or CUE log to see whether NAS authentication and PDU session succeeded.
Running E2E IPERF Traffic
Start
ping,
iperf, or other network app tests after the PDU session connects successfully.
You can install and run the “Magic IPerf” Android application on the CUE for this purpose.
Ping Test
Ping the UE from the CN:
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn ping 12.1.1.2
Ping from the UE to the CN:
ping -I 12.1.1.2 192.168.70.135
Iperf Downlink Test
Perform Iperf downlink test on the UE Side:
iperf3 -s
Perform Iperf downlink test on the CN5G Side:
# Test UDP DL
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -P 20 -b 25M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#Test UDP bidirectional
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u --bidir -P 10 -b 50M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
# Test TCP DL
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#Test TCP bidirectional
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 --bidir -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
IPERF Uplink Test
Perform Iperf uplink test on the UE Side:
iperf3 -s
Perform Iperf uplink test on the CN5G Side:
#UDP
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
#TCP
docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2
To stop the containers, use the following commands:
docker stop $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER
docker rm $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER
ARC-OTA is a P5G cellular network; specific enterprise switching/routing/firewalls/policies might need integration support to enable access to the World Wide Web.