Part 5. Validate the Setup

This section describes how to run end-to-end traffic from the UE to the edge Core Network.

Note The UE can connect as close as 2-3 meters, with a maximum range of 10-15 meters. The connection distance outside of buildings has not been unverified.

Use the following commands to start the CN5G Core Network.

Copy Copied! sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1 sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT cd ~/oai-cn5g docker compose up -d

Start theCN5G Edge Application

After the CN5G is started, use the oai-ext-dn container to run IPERF.

Copy Copied! docker exec -it oai-ext-dn /bin/bash

Execute the following command to set up the cuBB container.

Copy Copied! # Run on host: start a docker terminal docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER /bin/bash

Follow the Aerial cuBB documentation to build and run the cuphycontroller. The following instructions are for building and setting up the environment for running cuphycontroller. The following commands must be run from inside the cuBB container.

Copy Copied! cd /opt/nvidia/cuBB export cuBB_SDK=$(pwd) mkdir build && cd build cmake .. make -j

The Aerial cuPHY configuration files are located in the /opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config directory. For ARC-OTA 1.5, the setup has been validated with cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN.yaml for the Gigabyte server and with cuphycontroller_P5G_FXN_R750.yaml for the Dell R750 server.

Before running the cuphycontroller, edit the cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml configuration file to point to the correct MAC address of the ORU and the correct PCIe address of the FH interface on the gNB (the following example applies to the Gigabyte server).

Copy Copied! sed -i "s/ nic:.*/ nic: 0000:b5:00.0/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml sed -i "s/ dst_mac_addr:.*/ dst_mac_addr: 6c:ad:ad:00:02:02/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_<xyz>.yaml

When the build is done and the configuration files are updated, exit the container. Run the following to commit the changes to a new image. The name of the image will be used later in the Docker Compose configuration.

Copy Copied! docker commit $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER cubb-build:24-1





In the latest release, NVIPC is no longer included in the OAI repository. You must copy the source package from the Aerial cuBB container and add it to the OAI build files. Execute the following to create the nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz file.

Copy Copied! docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER ./cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/pack_nvipc.sh docker cp $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER:/opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/gt_common_libs/nvipc_src.<date>.tar.gz ~/openairinterface5g

This will create and copy the nvipc_src.<data>.tar.gz archive that is required to build OAI L2+ for Aerial. Instructions can also be found in the Aerial FAPI.

In ARC-OTA 1.5, the OAI image is built in two steps. Instructions can be found in the Aerial FAPI.

Note When building a Docker image, the files are copied from the filesystem into the image. After you build the image, you must make changes to the configuration inside the container.





When building OAI L2 for Aerial 24-1, remove line 50 and 51 in the docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20 file before building. (ARC-OTA 1.5. includes the OAI 2024.w21 tag and Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN (Layer 1) 24-1). This will be merged to OAI develop branch in the future. In the same file, add moreutils on line 79.

Copy Copied! moreutils \

Remove the pinning of p7_thread in the OAI FAPI integration ( nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_vnf_p5.c ). To do so, remove lines 59-64 (this change will be merged to the OAI develop branch in the future). Core 8 is occupied by L1 on the Gigabyte server. On Dell R750, this core is free, but gNB is usually started on numa 0 with odd cores. Copy Copied! //CPU_SET(8, &cpuset); //s = pthread_setaffinity_np(pthread_self(), sizeof(cpu_set_t), &cpuset); //if (s != 0) // printf("failed to set afinity

"); Ensure the the FAPI polling thread is run on an isolated core by modifying line 609 of the nfapi/oai_integration/aerial/fapi_nvIPC.c file. On the Gigabyte server and Dell R750 server, use core 21: Copy Copied! stick_this_thread_to_core(21) There is also a bug regarding PDU length truncation in the OAI 2024.w21 tag used with ARC 1.5. This is already fixed on the develop branch of OAI. The current ARC release has been verified by applying this MR on top of the 2024.w21 OAI 2024.w21 tag. Copy Copied! cd ~/openairinterface5g/ wget https://gitlab.eurecom.fr/oai/openairinterface5g/-/merge_requests/2797.patch git apply -3 2797.patch

Use the below commands to build the OAI L2 code:

Copy Copied! cd ~/openairinterface5g/ docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.base.ubuntu20 --tag ran-base:latest docker build . -f docker/Dockerfile.gNB.aerial.ubuntu20 --tag oai-gnb-aerial:latest

This will create two images:

ran-base:latest includes the environment to build the OAI source code. This will be used then building the oai-gnb-aerial:latest image.

oai-gnb-aerial:latest will be used later in the Docker Compose script to create the OAI L2 container.

ARC-OTA 1.5 includes a Docker Compose configuration for running gNB software. Refer to the OAI instructions on how to run with Docker Compose. The Docker Compose configuration is located in the following file path:

Copy Copied! ~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml

Before starting the gNB, you will need to update the docker-compose.yaml file.

On line 27, switch the cuBB image to the image that was built, committed, and tagged in the previous steps. Copy Copied! image: cubb-build:24-1 On line 30, add sudo to the command. Copy Copied! command: bash -c "sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh" On line 37, if you follow the guide, change the cpu_set for the OAI container as follows. Gigabyte server: Copy Copied! cpu_set: "13-20" Dell R750 server: Copy Copied! cpu_set: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37" SMC-GH server: Copy Copied! cpuset: "11-18" On line 60, add a volume for the oai.log file. Copy Copied! - /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial On line 61 (after the volumes), add a command for executing the nr-softmodem . This will replace the default command that is integrated in the docker image. This new command will set the priority and create an oai.log file with time stamp. Copy Copied! command: bash -c "chrt -f 99 /opt/oai-gnb/bin/nr-softmodem -O /opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf | ts | tee /var/log/aerial/oai.log"

After following the instructions, you should have the following images:

Copy Copied! $ docker image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE cubb-build 24-1 be7a5a94f2d3 10 seconds ago 26GB nvcr.io/qhrjhjrvlsbu/aerial-cuda-accelerated-ran 24-1-cubb a66cf2a45fad 2 months ago 25.5GB oai-gnb-aerial latest 0856b9969f42 3 weeks ago 4.88GB ran-base latest c5d060d23529 3 weeks ago 2.42GB

Docker Compose will start containers running cuBB and OAI L2+. The Docker Compose script includes an entry-point script for cuBB, which you need to modify before running. The script points at the cuphycontroller_xxx.yaml configuration that you want to run. This script is located in the following file path:

Copy Copied! ~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh

Before running Docker Compose, update the aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh file.

The latest ARC-OTA release does not have to build gdrcopy . Copy Copied! # cd "$cuBB_Path"/cuPHY-CP/external/gdrcopy/ || exit 1 # ./insmod.sh In the latest ARC-OTA release, you are not root by default. Add sudo to the following, including P5G_FXN_R750 if you are using a Dell R750 or P5G_FXN if you are using . Copy Copied! sudo -E "$cuBB_Path"/build/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/examples/cuphycontroller_scf P5G_FXN_R750 Before running the Docker Compose script, you also need to add root for some commands that are run before starting Aerial cuPHY Layer 1. To do so, edit the ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml file. Copy Copied! command: bash -c " sudo rm -rf /tmp/phy.log && sudo chmod +x /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh && /opt/nvidia/cuBB/aerial_l1_entrypoint.sh" Also, OAI L2 must point to the correct configuration by editing the following row in the ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml file. All L2 configurations can be found in targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF . Copy Copied! - ../../../targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/gnb-vnf.sa.band78.273prb.aerial.conf:/opt/oai-gnb/etc/gnb.conf On line 37 in ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial/docker-compose.yaml , specify the cores to use for OAI l2. Gigabyte server: Copy Copied! cpuset: "13-20" Dell R750 server: Copy Copied! cpuset: "23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37" SMC-GH server: Copy Copied! cpuset: "11-18"

You can now run ARC-OTA with the below commands.

Copy Copied! cd ~/openairinterface5g/ci-scripts/yaml_files/sa_gnb_aerial docker compose up -d // console of cuBB docker logs -f nv-cubb // console of oai docker logs -f oai-gnb-aerial // tail -f /var/log/aerial/oai.log





Take the CUE out of airplane mode to start attaching the UE to the network. Make sure that the CUE is in airplane mode before starting OAI L2 stack.

Observe 5G Connect Status

Refer to the Preamble log in the cuphycontroller console output.

Check the Core Network log or CUE log to see whether NAS authentication and PDU session succeeded.

Start ping , iperf , or other network app tests after the PDU session connects successfully.

You can install and run the “Magic IPerf” Android application on the CUE for this purpose.

Ping Test

Ping the UE from the CN:

Copy Copied! docker exec -it oai-ext-dn ping 12.1.1.2

Ping from the UE to the CN:

Copy Copied! ping -I 12.1.1.2 192.168.70.135





Iperf Downlink Test

Perform Iperf downlink test on the UE Side:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -s

Perform Iperf downlink test on the CN5G Side:

Copy Copied! # Test UDP DL docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -P 20 -b 25M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #Test UDP bidirectional docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u --bidir -P 10 -b 50M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 # Test TCP DL docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #Test TCP bidirectional docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 --bidir -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2





IPERF Uplink Test

Perform Iperf uplink test on the UE Side:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -s

Perform Iperf uplink test on the CN5G Side:

Copy Copied! #UDP docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #TCP docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -R -b 120M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2

To stop the containers, use the following commands:

Copy Copied! docker stop $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER docker rm $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER