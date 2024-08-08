RIC Platform

The Northeastern University (NEU) WIoT team supporting the Northeastern 8-node NVIDIA ARC-OTA deployment is working toward E2E integration of an O-RAN E2 interface with the ARC-OTA stack, leveraging the O-RAN OSC RIC, OpenRAN Gym framework.

This enables the streaming of relevant key performance metrics (KPMs) and the enforcement of control actions to reflect decisions taken by the xApps on a Near-Real-Time (Near-RT) RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). An initial demonstration in July 2023 has showcased a data-collection xApp running on an O-RAN Software Community (OSC) RIC, deployed in a fully automated OpenShift cluster. The xApp is connected to an InfluxDB database to store the telemetry and present it on a Grafana dashboard. We are currently working toward enabling near-RT control on the same infrastructure.