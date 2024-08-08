Part 3. Configure the gNB Server

To install the Aerial cuBB tools, follow the Gigabyte cuBB installation guide.

The ARC-OTA thread-to-core assignment functionality is different from a standard Aerial installation. Layer 1 threads need to be isolated in a monolithic block and have been moved, with the rest left to layers 2 and higher: Cores 2-6 are used as cuPHY worker cores; core 7 is used for the cuPHY lowprio thread; core 8 is used for the cuPHY timer thread; and core 9 is used for PTP and PHC2SYS.

To set kernel command-line parameters, edit the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter in the grub file /etc/default/grub and modify the following parameters.

Note The following kernel parameters are optimized for the Gigabyte server with 24 cores Xeon Gold 6240R and 96GB memory. For ARC-OTA, typically it is optimal to configure the gNB to isolate cores 2 to 10 for Aerial, and leave the other cores for OAI L2+.

Copy Copied! default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=16 tsc=reliable clocksource=tsc intel_idle.max_cstate=0 mce=ignore_ce processor.max_cstate=0 intel_pstate=disable audit=0 idle=poll isolcpus=2-10 rcu_nocb_poll nosoftlockup iommu=off intel_iommu=off irqaffinity=0-1,22-23

To automatically append the grub file with these changes, use this command:

Copy Copied! sudo sed -i 's/^GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="[^"]*/& default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=16 tsc=reliable clocksource=tsc intel_idle.max_cstate=0 mce=ignore_ce processor.max_cstate=0 intel_pstate=disable audit=0 idle=poll isolcpus=2-10 rcu_nocb_poll nosoftlockup iommu=off intel_iommu=off irqaffinity=0-1,22-23/' /etc/default/grub





Use the following commands to apply the changes and reboot to load the kernel. Copy Copied! sudo update-grub sudo reboot

After rebooting, enter the following command to check whether the system has booted into the low-latency kernel: Copy Copied! uname -r 5.15.0-1042-nvidia-lowlatency

Enter this command to check that the kernel command-line parameters are configured correctly: Copy Copied! cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=/vmlinuz-5.15.0-1042-nvidia-lowlatency root=/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu--lv ro default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=16 tsc=reliable clocksource=tsc intel_idle.max_cstate=0 mce=ignore_ce processor.max_cstate=0 intel_pstate=disable audit=0 idle=poll isolcpus=2-10 rcu_nocb_poll nosoftlockup iommu=off intel_iommu=off irqaffinity=0-1,22-23



Edit the /lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service file as follows:

Copy Copied! ExecStart=taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf

Edit the /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service file as follows:

Copy Copied! ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}')-c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256"



