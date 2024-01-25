deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/constraint/constraint.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Union , List import torch import logging from torch.utils.data import DataLoader , BatchSampler , SequentialSampler , RandomSampler from torch.utils.data.distributed import DistributedSampler from torch.nn.parallel import DistributedDataParallel from typing import Union , List from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.constants import tf_dt from modulus.sym.distributed.manager import DistributedManager from modulus.sym.dataset import Dataset , IterableDataset from modulus.sym.loss import Loss from modulus.sym.graph import Graph from modulus.sym.key import Key logger = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] class Constraint : """Base class for constraints""" def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], dataset : Union [ Dataset , IterableDataset ], loss : Loss , batch_size : int , shuffle : bool , drop_last : bool , num_workers : int , ): # Get DDP manager self . manager = DistributedManager () self . device = self . manager . device if not drop_last and self . manager . cuda_graphs : logger . info ( "drop_last must be true when using cuda graphs" ) drop_last = True # get dataset and dataloader self . dataset = dataset self . dataloader = iter ( Constraint . get_dataloader ( dataset = self . dataset , batch_size = batch_size , shuffle = shuffle , drop_last = drop_last , num_workers = num_workers , ) ) # construct model from nodes self . model = Graph ( nodes , Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . invar_keys ), Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . outvar_keys ), ) self . model . to ( self . device ) if self . manager . distributed : # https://pytorch.org/docs/master/notes/cuda.html#id5 s = torch . cuda . Stream () s . wait_stream ( torch . cuda . current_stream ()) with torch . cuda . stream ( s ): self . model = DistributedDataParallel ( self . model , device_ids = [ self . manager . local_rank ], output_device = self . device , broadcast_buffers = self . manager . broadcast_buffers , find_unused_parameters = self . manager . find_unused_parameters , process_group = self . manager . group ( "data_parallel" ), # None by default ) torch . cuda . current_stream () . wait_stream ( s ) self . _input_names = Key . convert_list ( dataset . invar_keys ) self . _output_names = Key . convert_list ( dataset . outvar_keys ) self . _input_vars = None self . _target_vars = None self . _lambda_weighting = None # put loss on device self . _loss = loss . to ( self . device ) @property def input_names ( self ) -> List [ Key ]: return self . _input_names @property def output_names ( self ) -> List [ Key ]: return self . _output_names def load_data ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def load_data_static ( self ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def loss ( self , step : int ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) def save_batch ( self , filename : str ): raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Constraint needs to implement this" ) @staticmethod def _set_device ( tensor_dict , device = None , requires_grad = False ): # convert np to torch if needed tensor_dict = { key : torch . as_tensor ( value , dtype = tf_dt , device = device ) for key , value in tensor_dict . items () } # set requires_grad if needed if requires_grad : tensor_dict = { key : value . requires_grad_ ( requires_grad ) for key , value in tensor_dict . items () } return tensor_dict [docs] @staticmethod def get_dataloader ( dataset : Union [ Dataset , IterableDataset ], batch_size : int , shuffle : bool , drop_last : bool , num_workers : int , distributed : bool = None , infinite : bool = True , ): "Return an appropriate dataloader given a dataset" assert isinstance ( dataset , Dataset ) or isinstance ( dataset , IterableDataset ), "error, dataset must be a subclass of Dataset or IterableDataset" manager = DistributedManager () # use persistent workers # this is important for small datasets - torch would otherwise spend a lot of CPU overhead spawning workers each epoch persistent_workers = True if num_workers > 0 else False # map-style if isinstance ( dataset , Dataset ): assert batch_size is not None , "error, batch_size must be specified" assert shuffle is not None , "error, shuffle must be specified" assert drop_last is not None , "error, drop_last must be specified" # if distributed, use distributed sampler if distributed is not False and manager . distributed : sampler = DistributedSampler ( dataset , num_replicas = manager . group_size ( "data_parallel" ), rank = manager . group_rank ( "data_parallel" ), shuffle = shuffle , drop_last = drop_last , ) # otherwise use standard sampler else : if shuffle : sampler = RandomSampler ( dataset ) else : sampler = SequentialSampler ( dataset ) # get batch sampler batch_sampler = BatchSampler ( sampler , batch_size , drop_last ) # if the dataset does auto collation, turn off automatic batching in dataloader # this passes batched indices directly to dataset # i.e. the dataloader yields default_convert(dataset[idx]) # see https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch/blob/master/torch/utils/data/_utils/fetch.py # note: may need to use torch.set_num_threads if array indexing tensors in dataset to avoid excessive threading if dataset . auto_collation : dataloader = DataLoader ( dataset , batch_size = None , sampler = batch_sampler , pin_memory = True , num_workers = num_workers , worker_init_fn = dataset . worker_init_fn , persistent_workers = persistent_workers , ) # otherwise turn on automatic batching in dataloader # this passes single indices to the dataset # i.e. the dataloader yields default_collate([dataset[i] for i in idx]) else : dataloader = DataLoader ( dataset , batch_sampler = batch_sampler , pin_memory = True , num_workers = num_workers , worker_init_fn = dataset . worker_init_fn , persistent_workers = persistent_workers , ) # iterable-style elif isinstance ( dataset , IterableDataset ): # for iterable datasets, must do batching/sampling within dataset dataloader = DataLoader ( dataset , batch_size = None , pin_memory = True , num_workers = num_workers , worker_init_fn = dataset . worker_init_fn , persistent_workers = persistent_workers , ) # make dataloader infinite if infinite : dataloader = InfiniteDataLoader ( dataloader ) # initialise dataset if on main thread if num_workers == 0 : dataset . worker_init_fn ( 0 ) return dataloader [docs] class InfiniteDataLoader : "An infinite dataloader, for use with map-style datasets to avoid StopIteration after each epoch" def __init__ ( self , dataloader ): self . dataloader = dataloader self . epoch = 0 def __iter__ ( self ): while True : dataloader = iter ( self . dataloader ) for batch in dataloader : yield batch self . epoch += 1