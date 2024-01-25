deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/monitor/monitor.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.3.0
Source code for modulus.sym.domain.monitor.monitor

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.



[docs]class Monitor:
    """
    Monitor base class
    """

    def save_results(self, name, writer, step, data_dir):
        raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Monitor needs to implement this")
