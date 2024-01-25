deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/validator/continuous.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. import numpy as np import torch from typing import List , Dict from pathlib import Path from modulus.sym.domain.validator import Validator from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import Constraint from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import var_to_polyvtk , VTKBase from modulus.sym.utils.io import ValidatorPlotter from modulus.sym.graph import Graph from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.constants import TF_SUMMARY from modulus.sym.dataset import DictPointwiseDataset from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager [docs] class PointwiseValidator ( Validator ): """ Pointwise Validator that allows walidating on pointwise data Parameters ---------- nodes : List[Node] List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with. invar : Dict[str, np.ndarray (N, 1)] Dictionary of numpy arrays as input. true_outvar : Dict[str, np.ndarray (N, 1)] Dictionary of numpy arrays used to validate against validation. batch_size : int, optional Batch size used when running validation, by default 1024 plotter : ValidatorPlotter Modulus plotter for showing results in tensorboard. requires_grad : bool = False If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results. """ def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], invar : Dict [ str , np . array ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , np . array ], batch_size : int = 1024 , plotter : ValidatorPlotter = None , requires_grad : bool = False , ): # TODO: add support for other datasets? # get dataset and dataloader self . dataset = DictPointwiseDataset ( invar = invar , outvar = true_outvar ) self . dataloader = Constraint . get_dataloader ( dataset = self . dataset , batch_size = batch_size , shuffle = False , drop_last = False , num_workers = 0 , distributed = False , infinite = False , ) # construct model from nodes self . model = Graph ( nodes , Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . invar_keys ), Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . outvar_keys ), ) self . manager = DistributedManager () self . device = self . manager . device self . model . to ( self . device ) # set foward method self . requires_grad = requires_grad self . forward = self . forward_grad if requires_grad else self . forward_nograd # set plotter self . plotter = plotter def save_results ( self , name , results_dir , writer , save_filetypes , step ): invar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . invar_keys } true_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } # Loop through mini-batches for i , ( invar0 , true_outvar0 , lambda_weighting ) in enumerate ( self . dataloader ): # Move data to device (may need gradients in future, if so requires_grad=True) invar = Constraint . _set_device ( invar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar = Constraint . _set_device ( true_outvar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) pred_outvar = self . forward ( invar ) # Collect minibatch info into cpu dictionaries invar_cpu = { key : value + [ invar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in invar_cpu . items () } true_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ true_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ pred_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # Concat mini-batch tensors invar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # compute losses on cpu # TODO add metrics specific for validation # TODO: add potential support for lambda_weighting losses = PointwiseValidator . _l2_relative_error ( true_outvar_cpu , pred_outvar_cpu ) # convert to numpy arrays invar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in true_outvar_cpu . items ()} pred_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in pred_outvar_cpu . items ()} # save batch to vtk file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff named_true_outvar = { "true_" + k : v for k , v in true_outvar . items ()} named_pred_outvar = { "pred_" + k : v for k , v in pred_outvar . items ()} # save batch to vtk/npz file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff if "np" in save_filetypes : np . savez ( results_dir + name , { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar } ) if "vtk" in save_filetypes : var_to_polyvtk ( { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar }, results_dir + name ) # add tensorboard plots if self . plotter is not None : self . plotter . _add_figures ( "Validators" , name , results_dir , writer , step , invar , true_outvar , pred_outvar , ) # add tensorboard scalars for k , loss in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : writer . add_scalar ( "val/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) else : writer . add_scalar ( "Validators/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) return losses [docs] class PointVTKValidator ( PointwiseValidator ): """ Pointwise validator using mesh points of VTK object Parameters ---------- vtk_obj : VTKBase Modulus VTK object to use point locations from nodes : List[Node] List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with. input_vtk_map : Dict[str, List[str]] Dictionary mapping from Modulus input variables to VTK variable names {"modulus.sym.name": ["vtk name"]}. Use colons to denote components of multi-dimensional VTK arrays ("name":# ) true_vtk_map : Dict[str, List[str]] Dictionary mapping from Modulus target variables to VTK variable names {"modulus.sym.name": ["vtk name"]}. invar : Dict[str, np.array], optional Dictionary of additional numpy arrays as input, by default {} true_outvar : Dict[str, np.array], optional Dictionary of additional numpy arrays used to validate against validation, by default {} batch_size : int Batch size used when running validation. plotter : ValidatorPlotter Modulus plotter for showing results in tensorboard. requires_grad : bool, optional If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results., by default True log_iter : bool, optional Save results to different file each call, by default False """ def __init__ ( self , vtk_obj : VTKBase , nodes : List [ Node ], input_vtk_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]], true_vtk_map : Dict [ str , List [ str ]], invar : Dict [ str , np . array ] = {}, # Additional inputs true_outvar : Dict [ str , np . array ] = {}, # Additional targets batch_size : int = 1024 , plotter : ValidatorPlotter = None , requires_grad : bool = False , log_iter : bool = False , ): # Set VTK file save dir and file name self . vtk_obj = vtk_obj self . vtk_obj . file_dir = "./validators" self . vtk_obj . file_name = "validator" # Set up input/output names invar_vtk = self . vtk_obj . get_data_from_map ( input_vtk_map ) invar . update ( invar_vtk ) # Extract true vars from VTK true_vtk = self . vtk_obj . get_data_from_map ( true_vtk_map ) true_outvar . update ( true_vtk ) # set plotter self . plotter = plotter self . log_iter = log_iter # initialize inferencer super () . __init__ ( nodes = nodes , invar = invar , true_outvar = true_outvar , batch_size = batch_size , plotter = plotter , requires_grad = requires_grad , ) def save_results ( self , name , results_dir , writer , save_filetypes , step ): invar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . invar_keys } true_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } # Loop through mini-batches for i , ( invar0 , true_outvar0 , lambda_weighting ) in enumerate ( self . dataloader ): # Move data to device (may need gradients in future, if so requires_grad=True) invar = Constraint . _set_device ( invar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar = Constraint . _set_device ( true_outvar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) pred_outvar = self . forward ( invar ) # Collect minibatch info into cpu dictionaries invar_cpu = { key : value + [ invar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in invar_cpu . items () } true_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ true_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ pred_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # Concat mini-batch tensors invar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # compute losses on cpu # TODO add metrics specific for validation # TODO: add potential support for lambda_weighting losses = PointwiseValidator . _l2_relative_error ( true_outvar_cpu , pred_outvar_cpu ) # convert to numpy arrays invar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in true_outvar_cpu . items ()} pred_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in pred_outvar_cpu . items ()} # save batch to vtk file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff named_true_outvar = { "true_" + k : v for k , v in true_outvar . items ()} named_pred_outvar = { "pred_" + k : v for k , v in pred_outvar . items ()} # save batch to vtk/npz file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff self . vtk_obj . file_dir = Path ( results_dir ) self . vtk_obj . file_name = Path ( name ) . stem if "np" in save_filetypes : np . savez ( results_dir + name , { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar } ) if "vtk" in save_filetypes : if self . log_iter : self . vtk_obj . var_to_vtk ( data_vars = { ** pred_outvar }, step = step ) else : self . vtk_obj . var_to_vtk ( data_vars = { ** pred_outvar }) # add tensorboard plots if self . plotter is not None : self . plotter . _add_figures ( "Validators" , name , results_dir , writer , step , invar , true_outvar , pred_outvar , ) # add tensorboard scalars for k , loss in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : writer . add_scalar ( "val/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) else : writer . add_scalar ( "Validators/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) return losses