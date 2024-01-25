deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/validator/discrete.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Dict , List import torch import numpy as np from modulus.sym.domain.validator import Validator from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import Constraint from modulus.sym.utils.io.vtk import grid_to_vtk from modulus.sym.utils.io import GridValidatorPlotter , DeepONetValidatorPlotter from modulus.sym.graph import Graph from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.node import Node from modulus.sym.constants import TF_SUMMARY from modulus.sym.distributed import DistributedManager from modulus.sym.dataset import Dataset , DictGridDataset [docs] class GridValidator ( Validator ): """Data-driven grid field validator Parameters ---------- nodes : List[Node] List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with. dataset: Dataset dataset which contains invar and true outvar examples batch_size : int, optional Batch size used when running validation, by default 100 plotter : GridValidatorPlotter Modulus plotter for showing results in tensorboard. requires_grad : bool = False If automatic differentiation is needed for computing results. num_workers : int, optional Number of dataloader workers, by default 0 """ def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], dataset : Dataset , batch_size : int = 100 , plotter : GridValidatorPlotter = None , requires_grad : bool = False , num_workers : int = 0 , ): # get dataset and dataloader self . dataset = dataset self . dataloader = Constraint . get_dataloader ( dataset = self . dataset , batch_size = batch_size , shuffle = False , drop_last = False , num_workers = num_workers , distributed = False , infinite = False , ) # construct model from nodes self . model = Graph ( nodes , Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . invar_keys ), Key . convert_list ( self . dataset . outvar_keys ), ) self . manager = DistributedManager () self . device = self . manager . device self . model . to ( self . device ) # set foward method self . requires_grad = requires_grad self . forward = self . forward_grad if requires_grad else self . forward_nograd # set plotter self . plotter = plotter def save_results ( self , name , results_dir , writer , save_filetypes , step ): invar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . invar_keys } true_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } # Loop through mini-batches for i , ( invar0 , true_outvar0 , lambda_weighting ) in enumerate ( self . dataloader ): # Move data to device (may need gradients in future, if so requires_grad=True) invar = Constraint . _set_device ( invar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar = Constraint . _set_device ( true_outvar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) pred_outvar = self . forward ( invar ) # Collect minibatch info into cpu dictionaries invar_cpu = { key : value + [ invar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in invar_cpu . items () } true_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ true_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ pred_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # Concat mini-batch tensors invar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # compute losses on cpu losses = GridValidator . _l2_relative_error ( true_outvar_cpu , pred_outvar_cpu ) # convert to numpy arrays invar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in true_outvar_cpu . items ()} pred_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in pred_outvar_cpu . items ()} # save batch to vtk file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff named_true_outvar = { "true_" + k : v for k , v in true_outvar . items ()} named_pred_outvar = { "pred_" + k : v for k , v in pred_outvar . items ()} # save batch to vtk/npz file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff if "np" in save_filetypes : np . savez ( results_dir + name , { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar } ) if "vtk" in save_filetypes : grid_to_vtk ( { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar }, results_dir + name ) # add tensorboard plots if self . plotter is not None : self . plotter . _add_figures ( "Validators" , name , results_dir , writer , step , invar , true_outvar , pred_outvar , ) # add tensorboard scalars for k , loss in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : writer . add_scalar ( "val/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) else : writer . add_scalar ( "Validators/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) return losses class _DeepONet_Validator(Validator): def __init__( self, nodes: List[Node], invar_branch: Dict[str, np.array], invar_trunk: Dict[str, np.array], true_outvar: Dict[str, np.array], batch_size: int, plotter: DeepONetValidatorPlotter, requires_grad: bool, ): # TODO: add support for other datasets? # get dataset and dataloader self.dataset = DictGridDataset(invar=invar_branch, outvar=true_outvar) self.dataloader = Constraint.get_dataloader( dataset=self.dataset, batch_size=batch_size, shuffle=False, drop_last=False, num_workers=0, distributed=False, infinite=False, ) # construct model from nodes self.model = Graph( nodes, Key.convert_list(invar_branch.keys()) + Key.convert_list(invar_trunk.keys()), Key.convert_list(true_outvar.keys()), ) self.manager = DistributedManager() self.device = self.manager.device self.model.to(self.device) # set foward method self.requires_grad = requires_grad self.forward = self.forward_grad if requires_grad else self.forward_nograd # set plotter self.plotter = plotter [docs] class DeepONet_Physics_Validator ( _DeepONet_Validator ): """ DeepONet Validator """ def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], invar_branch : Dict [ str , np . array ], invar_trunk : Dict [ str , np . array ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , np . array ], batch_size : int = 100 , plotter : DeepONetValidatorPlotter = None , requires_grad : bool = False , tile_trunk_input : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( nodes = nodes , invar_branch = invar_branch , invar_trunk = invar_trunk , true_outvar = true_outvar , batch_size = batch_size , plotter = plotter , requires_grad = requires_grad , ) if tile_trunk_input : for k , v in invar_trunk . items (): invar_trunk [ k ] = np . tile ( v , ( batch_size , 1 )) self . invar_trunk = invar_trunk self . batch_size = batch_size def save_results ( self , name , results_dir , writer , save_filetypes , step ): invar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . invar_keys } invar_trunk_gpu = Constraint . _set_device ( self . invar_trunk , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } # Loop through mini-batches for i , ( invar0 , true_outvar0 , lambda_weighting ) in enumerate ( self . dataloader ): # Move data to device (may need gradients in future, if so requires_grad=True) invar = Constraint . _set_device ( invar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar = Constraint . _set_device ( true_outvar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) pred_outvar = self . forward ({ ** invar , ** invar_trunk_gpu }) # Collect minibatch info into cpu dictionaries invar_cpu = { key : value + [ invar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in invar_cpu . items () } true_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ true_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ pred_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # Concat mini-batch tensors invar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # compute losses on cpu losses = DeepONet_Physics_Validator . _l2_relative_error ( true_outvar_cpu , pred_outvar_cpu ) # convert to numpy arrays invar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in true_outvar_cpu . items ()} pred_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in pred_outvar_cpu . items ()} # save batch to vtk file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff named_true_outvar = { "true_" + k : v for k , v in true_outvar . items ()} named_pred_outvar = { "pred_" + k : v for k , v in pred_outvar . items ()} # save batch to vtk/npz file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff if "np" in save_filetypes : np . savez ( results_dir + name , { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar } ) ndim = next ( iter ( self . invar_trunk . values ())) . shape [ - 1 ] invar_plotter = dict () true_outvar_plotter = dict () pred_outvar_plotter = dict () for k , v in self . invar_trunk . items (): invar_plotter [ k ] = self . invar_trunk [ k ] . reshape (( self . batch_size , - 1 , ndim )) for k , v in true_outvar . items (): true_outvar_plotter [ k ] = true_outvar [ k ] . reshape (( self . batch_size , - 1 )) for k , v in pred_outvar . items (): pred_outvar_plotter [ k ] = pred_outvar [ k ] . reshape (( self . batch_size , - 1 )) # add tensorboard plots if self . plotter is not None : self . plotter . _add_figures ( "Validators" , name , results_dir , writer , step , invar_plotter , true_outvar_plotter , pred_outvar_plotter , ) # add tensorboard scalars for k , loss in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : writer . add_scalar ( "val/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) else : writer . add_scalar ( "Validators/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) return losses @staticmethod def _l2_relative_error ( true_var , pred_var ): # TODO replace with metric classes new_var = {} for key in true_var . keys (): new_var [ "l2_relative_error_" + str ( key )] = torch . sqrt ( torch . mean ( torch . square ( torch . reshape ( true_var [ key ], ( - 1 , 1 )) - pred_var [ key ]) ) / torch . var ( true_var [ key ]) ) return new_var [docs] class DeepONet_Data_Validator ( _DeepONet_Validator ): """ DeepONet Validator """ def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], invar_branch : Dict [ str , np . array ], invar_trunk : Dict [ str , np . array ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , np . array ], batch_size : int = 100 , plotter : DeepONetValidatorPlotter = None , requires_grad : bool = False , ): super () . __init__ ( nodes = nodes , invar_branch = invar_branch , invar_trunk = invar_trunk , true_outvar = true_outvar , batch_size = batch_size , plotter = plotter , requires_grad = requires_grad , ) self . invar_trunk_plotter = dict () ndim = next ( iter ( invar_trunk . values ())) . shape [ - 1 ] for k , v in invar_trunk . items (): self . invar_trunk_plotter [ k ] = np . tile ( v , ( batch_size , 1 )) . reshape ( ( batch_size , - 1 , ndim ) ) self . invar_trunk = invar_trunk def save_results ( self , name , results_dir , writer , save_filetypes , step ): invar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . invar_keys } invar_trunk_gpu = Constraint . _set_device ( self . invar_trunk , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : [] for key in self . dataset . outvar_keys } # Loop through mini-batches for i , ( invar0 , true_outvar0 , lambda_weighting ) in enumerate ( self . dataloader ): # Move data to device (may need gradients in future, if so requires_grad=True) invar = Constraint . _set_device ( invar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) true_outvar = Constraint . _set_device ( true_outvar0 , device = self . device , requires_grad = self . requires_grad ) pred_outvar = self . forward ({ ** invar , ** invar_trunk_gpu }) # Collect minibatch info into cpu dictionaries invar_cpu = { key : value + [ invar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in invar_cpu . items () } true_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ true_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : value + [ pred_outvar [ key ] . cpu () . detach ()] for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # Concat mini-batch tensors invar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in true_outvar_cpu . items () } pred_outvar_cpu = { key : torch . cat ( value ) for key , value in pred_outvar_cpu . items () } # compute losses on cpu losses = DeepONet_Data_Validator . _l2_relative_error ( true_outvar_cpu , pred_outvar_cpu ) # convert to numpy arrays invar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in invar_cpu . items ()} true_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in true_outvar_cpu . items ()} pred_outvar = { k : v . numpy () for k , v in pred_outvar_cpu . items ()} # save batch to vtk file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff named_true_outvar = { "true_" + k : v for k , v in true_outvar . items ()} named_pred_outvar = { "pred_" + k : v for k , v in pred_outvar . items ()} # save batch to vtk/npz file TODO clean this up after graph unroll stuff if "np" in save_filetypes : np . savez ( results_dir + name , { ** invar , ** named_true_outvar , ** named_pred_outvar } ) # add tensorboard plots if self . plotter is not None : self . plotter . _add_figures ( "Validators" , name , results_dir , writer , step , self . invar_trunk_plotter , true_outvar , pred_outvar , ) # add tensorboard scalars for k , loss in losses . items (): if TF_SUMMARY : writer . add_scalar ( "val/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) else : writer . add_scalar ( "Validators/" + name + "/" + k , loss , step , new_style = True ) return losses