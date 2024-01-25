deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/basic.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Basic equations """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE from modulus.sym.node import Node [docs] class NormalDotVec ( PDE ): """ Normal dot velocity Parameters ========== dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. """ name = "NormalDotVec" def __init__ ( self , vec = [ "u" , "v" , "w" ]): # normal normal = [ Symbol ( "normal_x" ), Symbol ( "normal_y" ), Symbol ( "normal_z" )] # make input variables self . equations = {} self . equations [ "normal_dot_vel" ] = 0 for v , n in zip ( vec , normal ): self . equations [ "normal_dot_vel" ] += Symbol ( v ) * n [docs] class GradNormal ( PDE ): """ Implementation of the gradient boundary condition Parameters ========== T : str The dependent variable. dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. Examples ======== >>> gn = ns = GradNormal(T='T') >>> gn.pprint() normal_gradient_T: normal_x*T__x + normal_y*T__y + normal_z*T__z """ name = "GradNormal" def __init__ ( self , T , dim = 3 , time = True ): self . T = T self . dim = dim self . time = time # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) normal_x = Symbol ( "normal_x" ) normal_y = Symbol ( "normal_y" ) normal_z = Symbol ( "normal_z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # variables to set the gradients (example Temperature) T = Function ( T )( * input_variables ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "normal_gradient_" + self . T ] = ( normal_x * T . diff ( x ) + normal_y * T . diff ( y ) + normal_z * T . diff ( z ) ) [docs] class Curl ( PDE ): """ del cross vector operator Parameters ========== vector : tuple of 3 Sympy Exprs, floats, ints or strings This will be the vector to take the curl of. curl_name : tuple of 3 strings These will be the output names of the curl operations. Examples ======== >>> c = Curl((0,0,'phi'), ('u','v','w')) >>> c.pprint() u: phi__y v: -phi__x w: 0 """ name = "Curl" def __init__ ( self , vector , curl_name = [ "u" , "v" , "w" ]): # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } # vector v_0 = vector [ 0 ] v_1 = vector [ 1 ] v_2 = vector [ 2 ] # make funtions if type ( v_0 ) is str : v_0 = Function ( v_0 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_0 ) in [ float , int ]: v_0 = Number ( v_0 ) if type ( v_1 ) is str : v_1 = Function ( v_1 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_1 ) in [ float , int ]: v_1 = Number ( v_1 ) if type ( v_2 ) is str : v_2 = Function ( v_2 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_2 ) in [ float , int ]: v_2 = Number ( v_2 ) # curl curl_0 = v_2 . diff ( y ) - v_1 . diff ( z ) curl_1 = v_0 . diff ( z ) - v_2 . diff ( x ) curl_2 = v_1 . diff ( x ) - v_0 . diff ( y ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ curl_name [ 0 ]] = curl_0 self . equations [ curl_name [ 1 ]] = curl_1 self . equations [ curl_name [ 2 ]] = curl_2