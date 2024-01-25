deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/electromagnetic.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Maxwell's equation """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number import numpy as np from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE from modulus.sym.node import Node # helper functions computing curl def _curl ( v ): x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) dim = len ( v ) if dim == 3 : vx , vy , vz = v return [ vz . diff ( y ) - vy . diff ( z ), vx . diff ( z ) - vz . diff ( x ), vy . diff ( x ) - vx . diff ( y ), ] elif dim == 2 : vx , vy = v return [ vy . diff ( x ) - vx . diff ( y )] elif dim == 1 : return [ v [ 0 ] . diff ( y ), - v [ 0 ] . diff ( x )] else : raise Exception ( "Input dimension for Curl operator must be 1, 2 or 3!" ) # helper functions computing cross product def _cross ( a , b ): x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) dim = len ( a ) if dim == 3 : a1 , a2 , a3 = a b1 , b2 , b3 = b return [ a2 * b3 - a3 * b2 , a3 * b1 - a1 * b3 , a1 * b2 - a2 * b1 ] elif dim == 2 : a1 , a2 = a b1 , b2 = b return [ a1 * b2 - a2 * b1 ] else : raise Exception ( "Input dimension for cross product must be 2 or 3!" ) [docs] class MaxwellFreqReal ( PDE ): """ Frequency domain Maxwell's equation Parameters ========== ux : str Ex uy : str Ey uz : str Ez k : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str Wave number. If `k` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'k(x,y,z,t)'. If 'k' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the diffusion equations. """ name = "MaxwellFreqReal" def __init__ ( self , ux = "ux" , uy = "uy" , uz = "uz" , k = 1.0 , mixed_form = False ): # set params self . ux = ux self . uy = uy self . uz = uz self . mixed_form = mixed_form if self . mixed_form : raise NotImplementedError ( "Maxwell's equation is not implemented in mixed form" ) # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } # wave speed coefficient if isinstance ( k , str ): k = Function ( k )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( k , ( float , int )): k = Number ( k ) # E field assert isinstance ( ux , str ), "uz needs to be string" ux = Function ( ux )( * input_variables ) assert isinstance ( uy , str ), "uy needs to be string" uy = Function ( uy )( * input_variables ) assert isinstance ( uz , str ), "uz needs to be string" uz = Function ( uz )( * input_variables ) # compute del X (del X E) c2ux , c2uy , c2uz = _curl ( _curl ([ ux , uy , uz ])) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "Maxwell_Freq_real_x" ] = c2ux - k ** 2 * ux self . equations [ "Maxwell_Freq_real_y" ] = c2uy - k ** 2 * uy self . equations [ "Maxwell_Freq_real_z" ] = c2uz - k ** 2 * uz [docs] class SommerfeldBC ( PDE ): """ Frequency domain ABC, Sommerfeld radiation condition Only for real part Equation: 'n x _curl(E) = 0' Parameters ========== ux : str Ex uy : str Ey uz : str Ez """ name = "SommerfeldBC" def __init__ ( self , ux = "ux" , uy = "uy" , uz = "uz" ): # set params self . ux = ux self . uy = uy self . uz = uz # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) normal_x = Symbol ( "normal_x" ) normal_y = Symbol ( "normal_y" ) normal_z = Symbol ( "normal_z" ) # make input variables, t is wave number input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } # E field assert isinstance ( ux , str ), "uz needs to be string" ux = Function ( ux )( * input_variables ) assert isinstance ( uy , str ), "uy needs to be string" uy = Function ( uy )( * input_variables ) assert isinstance ( uz , str ), "uz needs to be string" uz = Function ( uz )( * input_variables ) # compute cross product of curl for sommerfeld bc n = [ normal_x , normal_y , normal_z ] u = [ ux , uy , uz ] bcs = _cross ( n , _curl ( u )) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "SommerfeldBC_real_x" ] = bcs [ 0 ] self . equations [ "SommerfeldBC_real_y" ] = bcs [ 1 ] self . equations [ "SommerfeldBC_real_z" ] = bcs [ 2 ] [docs] class PEC ( PDE ): """ Perfect Electric Conduct BC for Parameters ========== ux : str Ex uy : str Ey uz : str Ez dim : int Dimension of the equations (2, or 3). Default is 3. """ name = "PEC_3D" def __init__ ( self , ux = "ux" , uy = "uy" , uz = "uz" , dim = 3 ): # set params self . ux = ux self . uy = uy self . uz = uz self . dim = dim # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) normal_x = Symbol ( "normal_x" ) normal_y = Symbol ( "normal_y" ) normal_z = Symbol ( "normal_z" ) # make input variables, t is wave number input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } # E field assert isinstance ( ux , str ), "uz needs to be string" ux = Function ( ux )( * input_variables ) assert isinstance ( uy , str ), "uy needs to be string" uy = Function ( uy )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : assert isinstance ( uz , str ), "uz needs to be string" uz = Function ( uz )( * input_variables ) # compute cross of electric field if self . dim == 2 : n = [ normal_x , normal_y ] u = [ ux , uy ] elif self . dim == 3 : n = [ normal_x , normal_y , normal_z ] u = [ ux , uy , uz ] else : raise ValueError ( "'dim' needs to be 2 or 3" ) bcs = _cross ( n , u ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "PEC_x" ] = bcs [ 0 ] if self . dim == 3 : self . equations [ "PEC_y" ] = bcs [ 1 ] self . equations [ "PEC_z" ] = bcs [ 2 ]