deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/navier_stokes.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Equations related to Navier Stokes Equations """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE from modulus.sym.node import Node [docs] class NavierStokes ( PDE ): """ Compressible Navier Stokes equations Reference: https://turbmodels.larc.nasa.gov/implementrans.html Parameters ========== nu : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The kinematic viscosity. If `nu` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form `nu(x,y,z,t)`. If `nu` is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. This allows for variable viscosity. rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'. If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation to allow for compressible Navier Stokes. Default is 1. dim : int Dimension of the Navier Stokes (2 or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the Navier-Stokes equations. Examples ======== >>> ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1, dim=2) >>> ns.pprint() continuity: u__x + v__y momentum_x: u*u__x + v*u__y + p__x + u__t - 0.01*u__x__x - 0.01*u__y__y momentum_y: u*v__x + v*v__y + p__y + v__t - 0.01*v__x__x - 0.01*v__y__y >>> ns = NavierStokes(nu='nu', rho=1, dim=2, time=False) >>> ns.pprint() continuity: u__x + v__y momentum_x: -nu*u__x__x - nu*u__y__y + u*u__x + v*u__y - 2*nu__x*u__x - nu__y*u__y - nu__y*v__x + p__x momentum_y: -nu*v__x__x - nu*v__y__y + u*v__x + v*v__y - nu__x*u__y - nu__x*v__x - 2*nu__y*v__y + p__y """ name = "NavierStokes" def __init__ ( self , nu , rho = 1 , dim = 3 , time = True , mixed_form = False ): # set params self . dim = dim self . time = time self . mixed_form = mixed_form # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # velocity componets u = Function ( "u" )( * input_variables ) v = Function ( "v" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : w = Function ( "w" )( * input_variables ) else : w = Number ( 0 ) # pressure p = Function ( "p" )( * input_variables ) # kinematic viscosity if isinstance ( nu , str ): nu = Function ( nu )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( nu , ( float , int )): nu = Number ( nu ) # density if isinstance ( rho , str ): rho = Function ( rho )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( rho , ( float , int )): rho = Number ( rho ) # dynamic viscosity mu = rho * nu # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "continuity" ] = ( rho . diff ( t ) + ( rho * u ) . diff ( x ) + ( rho * v ) . diff ( y ) + ( rho * w ) . diff ( z ) ) if not self . mixed_form : curl = Number ( 0 ) if rho . diff ( x ) == 0 else u . diff ( x ) + v . diff ( y ) + w . diff ( z ) self . equations [ "momentum_x" ] = ( ( rho * u ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * u ) . diff ( x )) + v * (( rho * u ) . diff ( y )) + w * (( rho * u ) . diff ( z )) + rho * u * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( x ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * u . diff ( x )) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * u . diff ( y )) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * u . diff ( z )) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( x )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( x ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( x ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( x ) ) self . equations [ "momentum_y" ] = ( ( rho * v ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * v ) . diff ( x )) + v * (( rho * v ) . diff ( y )) + w * (( rho * v ) . diff ( z )) + rho * v * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( y ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * v . diff ( x )) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * v . diff ( y )) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * v . diff ( z )) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( y )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( y ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( y ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( y ) ) self . equations [ "momentum_z" ] = ( ( rho * w ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * w ) . diff ( x )) + v * (( rho * w ) . diff ( y )) + w * (( rho * w ) . diff ( z )) + rho * w * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( z ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * w . diff ( x )) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * w . diff ( y )) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * w . diff ( z )) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( z )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( z ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( z ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( z ) ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "momentum_z" ) elif self . mixed_form : u_x = Function ( "u_x" )( * input_variables ) u_y = Function ( "u_y" )( * input_variables ) u_z = Function ( "u_z" )( * input_variables ) v_x = Function ( "v_x" )( * input_variables ) v_y = Function ( "v_y" )( * input_variables ) v_z = Function ( "v_z" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : w_x = Function ( "w_x" )( * input_variables ) w_y = Function ( "w_y" )( * input_variables ) w_z = Function ( "w_z" )( * input_variables ) else : w_x = Number ( 0 ) w_y = Number ( 0 ) w_z = Number ( 0 ) u_z = Number ( 0 ) v_z = Number ( 0 ) curl = Number ( 0 ) if rho . diff ( x ) == 0 else u_x + v_y + w_z self . equations [ "momentum_x" ] = ( ( rho * u ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * u . diff ( x ))) + v * (( rho * u . diff ( y ))) + w * (( rho * u . diff ( z ))) + rho * u * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( x ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * u_x ) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * u_y ) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * u_z ) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( x )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( x ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( x ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( x ) ) self . equations [ "momentum_y" ] = ( ( rho * v ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * v . diff ( x ))) + v * (( rho * v . diff ( y ))) + w * (( rho * v . diff ( z ))) + rho * v * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( y ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * v_x ) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * v_y ) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * v_z ) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( y )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( y ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( y ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( y ) ) self . equations [ "momentum_z" ] = ( ( rho * w ) . diff ( t ) + ( u * (( rho * w . diff ( x ))) + v * (( rho * w . diff ( y ))) + w * (( rho * w . diff ( z ))) + rho * w * ( curl ) ) + p . diff ( z ) - ( - 2 / 3 * mu * ( curl )) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * w_x ) . diff ( x ) - ( mu * w_y ) . diff ( y ) - ( mu * w_z ) . diff ( z ) - ( mu * ( curl ) . diff ( z )) - mu . diff ( x ) * u . diff ( z ) - mu . diff ( y ) * v . diff ( z ) - mu . diff ( z ) * w . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_x" ] = u . diff ( x ) - u_x self . equations [ "compatibility_u_y" ] = u . diff ( y ) - u_y self . equations [ "compatibility_u_z" ] = u . diff ( z ) - u_z self . equations [ "compatibility_v_x" ] = v . diff ( x ) - v_x self . equations [ "compatibility_v_y" ] = v . diff ( y ) - v_y self . equations [ "compatibility_v_z" ] = v . diff ( z ) - v_z self . equations [ "compatibility_w_x" ] = w . diff ( x ) - w_x self . equations [ "compatibility_w_y" ] = w . diff ( y ) - w_y self . equations [ "compatibility_w_z" ] = w . diff ( z ) - w_z self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xy" ] = u_x . diff ( y ) - u_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xz" ] = u_x . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_yz" ] = u_y . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( y ) self . equations [ "compatibility_v_xy" ] = v_x . diff ( y ) - v_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_v_xz" ] = v_x . diff ( z ) - v_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_v_yz" ] = v_y . diff ( z ) - v_z . diff ( y ) self . equations [ "compatibility_w_xy" ] = w_x . diff ( y ) - w_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_w_xz" ] = w_x . diff ( z ) - w_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_w_yz" ] = w_y . diff ( z ) - w_z . diff ( y ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "momentum_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_v_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_x" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_y" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_yz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_v_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_v_yz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_xy" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_w_yz" ) [docs] class GradNormal ( PDE ): """ Implementation of the gradient boundary condition Parameters ========== T : str The dependent variable. dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. Examples ======== >>> gn = ns = GradNormal(T='T') >>> gn.pprint() normal_gradient_T: normal_x*T__x + normal_y*T__y + normal_z*T__z """ name = "GradNormal" def __init__ ( self , T , dim = 3 , time = True ): self . T = T self . dim = dim self . time = time # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) normal_x = Symbol ( "normal_x" ) normal_y = Symbol ( "normal_y" ) normal_z = Symbol ( "normal_z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # variables to set the gradients (example Temperature) T = Function ( T )( * input_variables ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ "normal_gradient_" + self . T ] = ( normal_x * T . diff ( x ) + normal_y * T . diff ( y ) + normal_z * T . diff ( z ) ) [docs] class Curl ( PDE ): """ del cross vector operator Parameters ========== vector : tuple of 3 Sympy Exprs, floats, ints or strings This will be the vector to take the curl of. curl_name : tuple of 3 strings These will be the output names of the curl operations. Examples ======== >>> c = Curl((0,0,'phi'), ('u','v','w')) >>> c.pprint() u: phi__y v: -phi__x w: 0 """ name = "Curl" def __init__ ( self , vector , curl_name = [ "u" , "v" , "w" ]): # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } # vector v_0 = vector [ 0 ] v_1 = vector [ 1 ] v_2 = vector [ 2 ] # make funtions if type ( v_0 ) is str : v_0 = Function ( v_0 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_0 ) in [ float , int ]: v_0 = Number ( v_0 ) if type ( v_1 ) is str : v_1 = Function ( v_1 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_1 ) in [ float , int ]: v_1 = Number ( v_1 ) if type ( v_2 ) is str : v_2 = Function ( v_2 )( * input_variables ) elif type ( v_2 ) in [ float , int ]: v_2 = Number ( v_2 ) # curl curl_0 = v_2 . diff ( y ) - v_1 . diff ( z ) curl_1 = v_0 . diff ( z ) - v_2 . diff ( x ) curl_2 = v_1 . diff ( x ) - v_0 . diff ( y ) # set equations self . equations = {} self . equations [ curl_name [ 0 ]] = curl_0 self . equations [ curl_name [ 1 ]] = curl_1 self . equations [ curl_name [ 2 ]] = curl_2 [docs] class CompressibleIntegralContinuity ( PDE ): """ Compressible Integral Continuity Parameters ========== rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'. If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation to allow for compressibility. Default is 1. dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. """ name = "CompressibleIntegralContinuity" def __init__ ( self , rho = 1 , vec = [ "u" , "v" , "w" ]): # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } self . dim = len ( vec ) if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) # normal normal = [ Symbol ( "normal_x" ), Symbol ( "normal_y" ), Symbol ( "normal_z" )] # density if isinstance ( rho , str ): rho = Function ( rho )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( rho , ( float , int )): rho = Number ( rho ) # make input variables self . equations = {} self . equations [ "integral_continuity" ] = 0 for v , n in zip ( vec , normal ): self . equations [ "integral_continuity" ] += Symbol ( v ) * n * rho [docs] class FluxContinuity ( PDE ): """ Flux Continuity for arbitrary variable. Includes advective and diffusive flux Parameters ========== T : str The dependent variable. rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'. If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation to allow for compressibility. Default is 1. dim : int Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. """ name = "FluxContinuity" def __init__ ( self , T = "T" , D = "D" , rho = 1 , vec = [ "u" , "v" , "w" ]): # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } self . dim = len ( vec ) if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) # normal normal = [ Symbol ( "normal_x" ), Symbol ( "normal_y" ), Symbol ( "normal_z" )] # density if isinstance ( rho , str ): rho = Function ( rho )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( rho , ( float , int )): rho = Number ( rho ) # diffusion coefficient if isinstance ( D , str ): D = Function ( D )( * input_variables ) elif isinstance ( D , ( float , int )): D = Number ( D ) # variables to set the flux (example Temperature) T = Function ( T )( * input_variables ) gradient = [ T . diff ( x ), T . diff ( y ), T . diff ( z )] # make input variables self . equations = {} self . equations [ str ( T ) + "_flux" ] = 0 for v , n , g in zip ( vec , normal , gradient ): self . equations [ str ( T ) + "_flux" ] += ( Symbol ( v ) * n * rho * T - rho * D * n * g )