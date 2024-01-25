deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/primitives_1d.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from sympy import Symbol , Abs import numpy as np from .geometry import Geometry , csg_curve_naming from .curve import SympyCurve from .parameterization import Parameterization , Parameter , Bounds from .helper import _sympy_sdf_to_sdf [docs] class Point1D ( Geometry ): """ 1D Point along x-axis Parameters ---------- point : int or float x coordinate of the point parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x = Symbol ( "x" ) # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )): ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) pt_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point , "normal_x" : 1.0 }, area = 1.0 , parameterization = curve_parameterization , ) curves = [ pt_1 ] # calculate SDF sdf = x - point # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point , point )}, parameterization = parameterization ) # initialize super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 1 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Line1D ( Geometry ): """ 1D Line along x-axis Parameters ---------- point_1 : int or float lower bound point of line point_2 : int or float upper bound point of line parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x = Symbol ( "x" ) # curves for each side curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )): ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) pt1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point_1 , "normal_x" : - 1 }, area = 1.0 , parameterization = curve_parameterization , ) pt2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : point_2 , "normal_x" : 1 }, area = 1.0 , parameterization = curve_parameterization , ) curves = [ pt1 , pt2 ] # calculate SDF dist = point_2 - point_1 center_x = point_1 + dist / 2 sdf = dist / 2 - Abs ( x - center_x ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 , point_2 )}, parameterization = parameterization ) # initialize super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 1 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , )