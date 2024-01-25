deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/graph.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Helper functions for unrolling computational graph """ from copy import copy import torch import logging from typing import Dict , List , Optional from .models.arch import Arch , FuncArch from .node import Node from .key import Key from .constants import diff_str from .eq.derivatives import Derivative from .manager import JitManager , GraphManager logger = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) [docs] class Graph ( torch . nn . Module ): """ Torch Module that is constructed by unrolling a computational graph given desired inputs, outputs, and evaluatable nodes. Examples ======== Here is a simple example of using `Graph` to unroll a two node graph. >>> import torch >>> from sympy import Symbol >>> from modulus.sym.node import Node >>> from modulus.sym.key import Key >>> from modulus.sym.graph import Graph >>> node_1 = Node.from_sympy(Symbol('x') + Symbol('y'), 'u') >>> node_2 = Node.from_sympy(Symbol('u') + 1.0, 'v') >>> graph = Graph([node_1, node_2], [Key('x'), Key('y')], [Key('v')]) >>> graph.forward({'x': torch.tensor([1.0]), 'y': torch.tensor([2.0])}) {'v': tensor([4.])} Parameters ---------- nodes : List[Node] List of Modulus Nodes to unroll graph with. invar : List[Key] List of inputs to graph. req_names : List[Key] List of required outputs of graph. diff_nodes : List[Node] List of specialty nodes to compute derivatives. By default this is not needed. func_arch : bool, Optional If True, find the computable derivatives that are part of the Jacobian and Hessian of the neural network. They will be calculated during the forward pass using FuncArch. If None (default), will use the GraphManager to get the global flag (default is False), which could be configured in the hydra config with key `graph.func_arch`. func_arch_allow_partial_hessian : bool, Optional If True, allow evaluating partial hessian to save some unnecessary computations. For example, when the input is x, outputs are [u, p], and the needed derivatives are `[u__x, p__x, u__x__x]`, func_arch needs to evaluate the full hessian rows to be able to extract jacobian `p__x`. When this flag is on, func_arch will only output `[u__x, u__x__x]`, and `p__x` will be evaluated later by the autograd. If None (default), will use the GraphManager to get the global flag (default is True), which could be configured in the hydra config with key `graph.func_arch_allow_partial_hessian`. """ def __init__ ( self , nodes : List [ Node ], invar : List [ Key ], req_names : List [ Key ], diff_nodes : List [ Node ] = [], func_arch : Optional [ bool ] = None , func_arch_allow_partial_hessian : Optional [ bool ] = None , ): super () . __init__ () # get configs from the graph manager graph_manager = GraphManager () func_arch = func_arch if func_arch is not None else graph_manager . func_arch func_arch_allow_partial_hessian = ( func_arch_allow_partial_hessian if func_arch_allow_partial_hessian is not None else graph_manager . func_arch_allow_partial_hessian ) self . req_names = req_names self . computable_names = set ( _computable_names ( nodes , invar )) # check if graph can be computed req_names_no_diff = [ Key ( x . name ) for x in req_names ] if not set ( req_names_no_diff ) . issubset ( self . computable_names ): _print_graph_unroll_error ( nodes , invar , req_names ) raise RuntimeError ( "Failed Unrolling Graph" ) # compute only necessary nodes for req_names # Walk backwards from the output nodes in the graph and keep adding required inputs # until all inputs are available in invar nodes = copy ( nodes ) necessary_nodes = [] needed_names = [ Key ( x . name , derivatives = x . derivatives ) for x in req_names ] + [ Key ( x . name ) for x in req_names ] while True : finished = True for i , node in enumerate ( nodes ): if not set ( node . outputs ) . isdisjoint ( set ( needed_names )): # Make needed names include derivatives! needed_names += ( node . inputs + [ Key ( x . name , derivatives = x . derivatives ) for x in node . derivatives ] + [ Key ( x . name ) for x in node . derivatives ] ) # needed_names.update(node.inputs() + [Key(x.name) for x in node.derivatives()]) necessary_nodes . append ( node ) nodes . pop ( i ) finished = False if finished : break # Convert arch node intto func_arch node if we find computable derivatives and the Arch # instance has supports_func_arch == True needed_names = set ( needed_names ) if func_arch : for i , node in enumerate ( necessary_nodes ): # `jit_mode_arch` is forced to be `only_activation` when func_arch is enabled, # so all Arch instances will not be `RecursiveScriptModules` and we are good # to transform it into FuncArch if isinstance ( node . evaluate , Arch ): if node . evaluate . supports_func_arch : computable_derivatives = ( node . evaluate . _find_computable_deriv_with_func_arch ( needed_names , func_arch_allow_partial_hessian ) ) if len ( computable_derivatives ): node_name = necessary_nodes [ i ] . name necessary_nodes [ i ] = FuncArch ( node . evaluate , computable_derivatives ) . make_node ( node_name ) logger . info ( f " { node_name } has been converted to a FuncArch node." ) else : logger . warning ( f "Arch { type ( node . evaluate ) } currently does not support FuncArch" ) # unroll graph with only necessary nodes # Store node evaluation order to use at runtime self . node_evaluation_order = [] outvar = copy ( invar ) while True : # compute all nodes that don't need derivative calls while True : finished = True for i , node in enumerate ( necessary_nodes ): if set ( node . inputs + node . derivatives ) . issubset ( set ( outvar )): self . node_evaluation_order . append ( node ) outvar += node . outputs necessary_nodes . pop ( i ) finished = False if finished : break # compute derivative calls all at once needed_derivatives = [] for node in necessary_nodes : needed_derivatives += node . derivatives needed_derivatives += [ x for x in req_names if x . derivatives ] needed_derivatives = [ diff for diff in needed_derivatives if diff not in outvar ] # remove already computed diffs if len ( needed_derivatives ) > 0 : # check if solution in diff nodes try_auto_diff = True for dn in diff_nodes : if ( not set ( dn . outputs ) . isdisjoint ( set ( needed_derivatives ))) and ( set ( dn . inputs ) . issubset ( set ( outvar )) ): # input_variables = Variables.subset(outvar, dn.inputs()) # outvar.update(dn.evaluate(input_variables)) self . node_evaluation_order . append ( dn ) outvar += dn . outputs try_auto_diff = False # compute first derivatives only if try_auto_diff : # Variables.differentiate(outvar, outvar, needed_derivatives) dnode = Derivative . make_node ( outvar , needed_derivatives , jit = ( JitManager () . enabled and JitManager () . autograd_nodes ), ) self . node_evaluation_order . append ( dnode ) outvar += dnode . outputs # check if finished if set ( req_names ) . issubset ( set ( outvar )): # return Variables({key: value for key, value in outvar.items() if key in req_names}) break self . evaluation_order = torch . nn . ModuleList ( [ n . evaluate for n in self . node_evaluation_order ] ) self . node_names : List [ str ] = [ n . name for n in self . node_evaluation_order ] self . optimizer_list = torch . nn . ModuleList ( [ n . evaluate for n in self . node_evaluation_order if n . optimize ] ) if graph_manager . debug : print ( self ) [docs] def forward ( self , invar : Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ]: outvar = invar for i , e in enumerate ( self . evaluation_order ): torch . cuda . nvtx . range_push ( self . node_names [ i ]) outvar . update ( e ( outvar )) torch . cuda . nvtx . range_pop () outvar = { key : value for key , value in outvar . items () if Key ( key ) in self . req_names } return outvar def __str__(self): repr = "=" * 100 + "

" for node in self.node_evaluation_order: repr += "-" * 50 + "

" repr += str(node) + "

" return repr def _print_graph_unroll_error(nodes, invar, req_names): print("####################################") print("could not unroll graph!") print( "This is probably because you are asking to compute a value that is not an output of any node" ) print("####################################") print("invar: " + str(list(invar))) print("requested var: " + str(req_names)) print("computable var: " + str(_computable_names(nodes, invar))) print("####################################") print("Nodes in graph: ") for node in nodes: print(node) print("####################################") def _computable_names(nodes, invar): nodes = copy(nodes) computable_names = copy(invar) while True: finished = True for i, node in enumerate(nodes): if set(node.inputs).issubset(set(computable_names)): computable_names += node.outputs nodes.pop(i) finished = False if finished: return computable_names