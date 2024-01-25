deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/arch.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""
Architecture/Model configs
"""
from dataclasses import dataclass, field
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING, SI, II
from typing import Any, Union, List, Dict, Tuple
[docs]@dataclass
class ModelConf:
arch_type: str = MISSING
input_keys: Any = MISSING
output_keys: Any = MISSING
detach_keys: Any = MISSING
scaling: Any = None
[docs]@dataclass
class AFNOConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "afno"
img_shape: Tuple[int] = MISSING
patch_size: int = 16
embed_dim: int = 256
depth: int = 4
num_blocks: int = 8
[docs]@dataclass
class DistributedAFNOConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "distributed_afno"
img_shape: Tuple[int] = MISSING
patch_size: int = 16
embed_dim: int = 256
depth: int = 4
num_blocks: int = 8
channel_parallel_inputs: bool = False
channel_parallel_outputs: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class DeepOConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "deeponet"
# branch_net: Union[Arch, str],
# trunk_net: Union[Arch, str],
trunk_dim: Any = None # Union[None, int]
branch_dim: Any = None # Union[None, int]
[docs]@dataclass
class FNOConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fno"
dimension: int = MISSING
# decoder_net: Arch
nr_fno_layers: int = 4
fno_modes: Any = 16 # Union[int, List[int]]
padding: int = 8
padding_type: str = "constant"
activation_fn: str = "gelu"
coord_features: bool = True
[docs]@dataclass
class FourierConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fourier"
frequencies: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
frequencies_params: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
activation_fn: str = "silu"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
adaptive_activations: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class FullyConnectedConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fully_connected"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
activation_fn: str = "silu"
adaptive_activations: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
[docs]@dataclass
class ConvFullyConnectedConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "conv_fully_connected"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
activation_fn: str = "silu"
adaptive_activations: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
[docs]@dataclass
class FusedMLPConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fused_fully_connected"
layer_size: int = 128
nr_layers: int = 6
activation_fn: str = "sigmoid"
[docs]@dataclass
class FusedFourierNetConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fused_fourier"
layer_size: int = 128
nr_layers: int = 6
activation_fn: str = "sigmoid"
n_frequencies: int = 12
[docs]@dataclass
class FusedGridEncodingNetConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "fused_hash_encoding"
layer_size: int = 128
nr_layers: int = 6
activation_fn: str = "sigmoid"
indexing: str = "Hash"
n_levels: int = 16
n_features_per_level: int = 2
log2_hashmap_size: int = 19
base_resolution: int = 16
per_level_scale: float = 2.0
interpolation: str = "Smoothstep"
[docs]@dataclass
class MultiresolutionHashNetConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "hash_encoding"
layer_size: int = 64
nr_layers: int = 3
skip_connections: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
adaptive_activations: bool = False
bounds: Any = "[(1.0, 1.0), (1.0, 1.0)]"
nr_levels: int = 16
nr_features_per_level: int = 2
log2_hashmap_size: int = 19
base_resolution: int = 2
finest_resolution: int = 32
[docs]@dataclass
class HighwayFourierConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "highway_fourier"
frequencies: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
frequencies_params: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
activation_fn: str = "silu"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
adaptive_activations: bool = False
transform_fourier_features: bool = True
project_fourier_features: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class ModifiedFourierConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "modified_fourier"
frequencies: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
frequencies_params: Any = "('axis', [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9])"
activation_fn: str = "silu"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
adaptive_activations: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class MultiplicativeFilterConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "multiplicative_fourier"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
activation_fn: str = "identity"
filter_type: str = "fourier"
weight_norm: bool = True
input_scale: float = 10.0
gabor_alpha: float = 6.0
gabor_beta: float = 1.0
normalization: Any = (
None # Change to Union[None, Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]] when supported
)
[docs]@dataclass
class MultiscaleFourierConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "multiscale_fourier"
frequencies: Any = field(default_factory=lambda: [32])
frequencies_params: Any = None
activation_fn: str = "silu"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
skip_connections: bool = False
weight_norm: bool = True
adaptive_activations: bool = False
[docs]@dataclass
class Pix2PixConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "pix2pix"
dimension: int = MISSING
conv_layer_size: int = 64
n_downsampling: int = 3
n_blocks: int = 3
scaling_factor: int = 1
batch_norm: bool = True
padding_type: str = "reflect"
activation_fn: str = "relu"
[docs]@dataclass
class SirenConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "siren"
layer_size: int = 512
nr_layers: int = 6
first_omega: float = 30.0
omega: float = 30.0
normalization: Any = (
None # Change to Union[None, Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]] when supported
)
[docs]@dataclass
class SRResConf(ModelConf):
arch_type: str = "super_res"
large_kernel_size: int = 7
small_kernel_size: int = 3
conv_layer_size: int = 32
n_resid_blocks: int = 8
scaling_factor: int = 8
activation_fn: str = "prelu"
[docs]def register_arch_configs() -> None:
# Information regarding multiple config groups
# https://hydra.cc/docs/next/patterns/select_multiple_configs_from_config_group/
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_fully_connected",
node={"fused_fully_connected": FusedMLPConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_fourier",
node={"fused_fourier": FusedFourierNetConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_hash_encoding",
node={"fused_hash_encoding": FusedGridEncodingNetConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fully_connected",
node={"fully_connected": FullyConnectedConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="conv_fully_connected",
node={"conv_fully_connected": ConvFullyConnectedConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fourier",
node={"fourier": FourierConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="highway_fourier",
node={"highway_fourier": HighwayFourierConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="modified_fourier",
node={"modified_fourier": ModifiedFourierConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="multiplicative_fourier",
node={"multiplicative_fourier": MultiplicativeFilterConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="multiscale_fourier",
node={"multiscale_fourier": MultiscaleFourierConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="siren",
node={"siren": SirenConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="hash_encoding",
node={"hash_encoding": MultiresolutionHashNetConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fno",
node={"fno": FNOConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="afno",
node={"afno": AFNOConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="distributed_afno",
node={"distributed_afno": DistributedAFNOConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="deeponet",
node={"deeponet": DeepOConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="super_res",
node={"super_res": SRResConf()},
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="pix2pix",
node={"pix2pix": Pix2PixConf()},
)
# Schemas for extending models
# Info: https://hydra.cc/docs/next/patterns/extending_configs/
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fully_connected_cfg",
node=FullyConnectedConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="conv_fully_connected_cfg",
node=ConvFullyConnectedConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_mlp_cfg",
node=FusedMLPConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_fourier_net_cfg",
node=FusedFourierNetConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fused_grid_encoding_net_cfg",
node=FusedGridEncodingNetConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fourier_cfg",
node=FourierConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="highway_fourier_cfg",
node=HighwayFourierConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="modified_fourier_cfg",
node=ModifiedFourierConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="multiplicative_fourier_cfg",
node=MultiplicativeFilterConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="multiscale_fourier_cfg",
node=MultiscaleFourierConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="siren_cfg",
node=SirenConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="hash_net_cfg",
node=MultiresolutionHashNetConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="fno_cfg",
node=FNOConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="afno_cfg",
node=AFNOConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="distributed_afno_cfg",
node=DistributedAFNOConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="deeponet_cfg",
node=DeepOConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="super_res_cfg",
node=SRResConf,
)
cs.store(
group="arch",
name="pix2pix_cfg",
node=Pix2PixConf,
)