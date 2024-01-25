deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/loss.html

Source code for modulus.sym.hydra.loss
"""
Supported Modulus loss aggregator configs
"""
import torch
from dataclasses import dataclass
from hydra.core.config_store import ConfigStore
from omegaconf import MISSING
from typing import Any
[docs]@dataclass
class LossConf:
_target_: str = MISSING
weights: Any = None
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorSumConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Sum"
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorGradNormConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.GradNorm"
alpha: float = 1.0
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorResNormConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.ResNorm"
alpha: float = 1.0
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorHomoscedasticConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.HomoscedasticUncertainty"
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorLRAnnealingConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.LRAnnealing"
update_freq: int = 1
alpha: float = 0.01
ref_key: Any = None # Change to Union[None, str] when supported by hydra
eps: float = 1e-8
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorSoftAdaptConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.SoftAdapt"
eps: float = 1e-8
[docs]@dataclass
class AggregatorRelobraloConf(LossConf):
_target_: str = "modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Relobralo"
alpha: float = 0.95
beta: float = 0.99
tau: float = 1.0
eps: float = 1e-8
[docs]@dataclass
class NTKConf:
use_ntk: bool = False
save_name: Any = None # Union[str, None]
run_freq: int = 1000
[docs]def register_loss_configs() -> None:
cs = ConfigStore.instance()
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="sum",
node=AggregatorSumConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="grad_norm",
node=AggregatorGradNormConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="res_norm",
node=AggregatorResNormConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="homoscedastic",
node=AggregatorHomoscedasticConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="lr_annealing",
node=AggregatorLRAnnealingConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="soft_adapt",
node=AggregatorSoftAdaptConf,
)
cs.store(
group="loss",
name="relobralo",
node=AggregatorRelobraloConf,
)