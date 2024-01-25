deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/scheduler.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

"""

Supported PyTorch scheduler configs

"""

import

torch

from

dataclasses

import

dataclass

from

hydra.core.config_store

import

ConfigStore

from

omegaconf

import

MISSING

[docs] @dataclass class SchedulerConf : _target_ = MISSING

[docs] @dataclass class ExponentialLRConf ( SchedulerConf ): _target_ : str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.ExponentialLR" gamma : float = 0.99998718

[docs] @dataclass class TFExponentialLRConf ( SchedulerConf ): _target_ : str = "custom" _name_ : str = "tf.ExponentialLR" decay_rate : float = 0.95 decay_steps : int = 1000

[docs] @dataclass class CosineAnnealingLRConf ( SchedulerConf ): _target_ : str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.CosineAnnealingLR" T_max : int = 1000 eta_min : float = 0 last_epoch : int = - 1

[docs] @dataclass class CosineAnnealingWarmRestartsConf ( SchedulerConf ): _target_ : str = "torch.optim.lr_scheduler.CosineAnnealingWarmRestarts" T_0 : int = 1000 T_mult : int = 1 eta_min : float = 0 last_epoch : int = - 1