deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/hydra/training.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.

#

# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

# You may obtain a copy of the License at

#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

# limitations under the License.

"""

Supported modulus training paradigms

"""

import

torch

from

dataclasses

import

dataclass

from

hydra.core.config_store

import

ConfigStore

from

omegaconf

import

MISSING

,

II

from

typing

import

Any

from

.loss

import

NTKConf

[docs] @dataclass class TrainingConf : max_steps : int = MISSING grad_agg_freq : int = MISSING rec_results_freq : int = MISSING rec_validation_freq : int = MISSING rec_inference_freq : int = MISSING rec_monitor_freq : int = MISSING rec_constraint_freq : int = MISSING save_network_freq : int = MISSING print_stats_freq : int = MISSING summary_freq : int = MISSING amp : bool = MISSING amp_dtype : str = MISSING

[docs] @dataclass class DefaultTraining ( TrainingConf ): max_steps : int = 10000 grad_agg_freq : int = 1 rec_results_freq : int = 1000 rec_validation_freq : int = II ( "training.rec_results_freq" ) rec_inference_freq : int = II ( "training.rec_results_freq" ) rec_monitor_freq : int = II ( "training.rec_results_freq" ) rec_constraint_freq : int = II ( "training.rec_results_freq" ) save_network_freq : int = 1000 print_stats_freq : int = 100 summary_freq : int = 1000 amp : bool = False amp_dtype : str = "float16" ntk : NTKConf = NTKConf ()

[docs] @dataclass class VariationalTraining ( DefaultTraining ): test_function : str = MISSING use_quadratures : bool = False

[docs] @dataclass class StopCriterionConf : metric : Any = MISSING min_delta : Any = MISSING patience : int = MISSING mode : str = MISSING freq : int = MISSING strict : bool = MISSING

[docs] @dataclass class DefaultStopCriterion ( StopCriterionConf ): metric : Any = None min_delta : Any = None patience : int = 50000 mode : str = "min" freq : int = 1000 strict : bool = False