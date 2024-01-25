deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/modified_fourier_net.html
from typing import Dict, List, Optional
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
from modulus.models.layers import FCLayer, FourierLayer
from modulus.sym.models.activation import Activation, get_activation_fn
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.key import Key
[docs]class ModifiedFourierNetArch(Arch):
"""
A modified Fourier Network which enables multiplicative interactions
betweeen the Fourier features and hidden layers.
References:
(1) Tancik, M., Srinivasan, P.P., Mildenhall, B., Fridovich-Keil, S.,
Raghavan, N., Singhal, U., Ramamoorthi, R., Barron, J.T. and Ng, R., 2020.
Fourier features let networks learn high frequency functions in low dimensional domains.
arXiv preprint arXiv:2006.10739.
(2) Wang, S., Teng, Y. and Perdikaris, P., 2020.
Understanding and mitigating gradient pathologies in physics-informed
neural networks. arXiv preprint arXiv:2001.04536.
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
frequencies : Tuple[str, List[float]] = ("axis", [i for i in range(10)])
A tuple that describes the Fourier encodings to use any inputs in
the list `['x', 'y', 'z', 't']`.
The first element describes the type of frequency encoding
with options, `'gaussian', 'full', 'axis', 'diagonal'`.
`'gaussian'` samples frequency of Fourier series from Gaussian.
`'axis'` samples along axis of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies.
`'diagonal'` samples along diagonal of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies.
`'full'` samples along entire spectral space for all combinations of frequencies in given list.
frequencies_params : Tuple[str, List[float]] = ("axis", [i for i in range(10)])
Same as `frequencies` except these are used for encodings
on any inputs not in the list `['x', 'y', 'z', 't']`.
activation_fn : Activation = Activation.SILU
Activation function used by network.
layer_size : int = 512
Layer size for every hidden layer of the model.
nr_layers : int = 6
Number of hidden layers of the model.
skip_connections : bool = False
If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers.
weight_norm : bool = True
Use weight norm on fully connected layers.
adaptive_activations : bool = False
If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here
https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170.
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
frequencies=("axis", [i for i in range(10)]),
frequencies_params=("axis", [i for i in range(10)]),
activation_fn=Activation.SILU,
layer_size: int = 512,
nr_layers: int = 6,
skip_connections: bool = False,
weight_norm: bool = True,
adaptive_activations: bool = False,
) -> None:
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
)
self.skip_connections = skip_connections
activation_fn = get_activation_fn(activation_fn)
if adaptive_activations:
activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
else:
activation_par = None
self.xyzt_var = [x for x in self.input_key_dict if x in ["x", "y", "z", "t"]]
# Prepare slice index
xyzt_slice_index = self.prepare_slice_index(self.input_key_dict, self.xyzt_var)
self.register_buffer("xyzt_slice_index", xyzt_slice_index, persistent=False)
self.params_var = [
x for x in self.input_key_dict if x not in ["x", "y", "z", "t"]
]
params_slice_index = self.prepare_slice_index(
self.input_key_dict, self.params_var
)
self.register_buffer("params_slice_index", params_slice_index, persistent=False)
in_features_xyzt = sum(
(v for k, v in self.input_key_dict.items() if k in self.xyzt_var)
)
in_features_params = sum(
(v for k, v in self.input_key_dict.items() if k in self.params_var)
)
in_features = in_features_xyzt + in_features_params
out_features = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
if in_features_xyzt > 0:
self.fourier_layer_xyzt = FourierLayer(
in_features=in_features_xyzt, frequencies=frequencies
)
in_features += self.fourier_layer_xyzt.out_features()
else:
self.fourier_layer_xyzt = None
if in_features_params > 0:
self.fourier_layer_params = FourierLayer(
in_features=in_features_params, frequencies=frequencies_params
)
in_features += self.fourier_layer_params.out_features()
else:
self.fourier_layer_params = None
self.fc_u = FCLayer(
in_features=in_features,
out_features=layer_size,
activation_fn=activation_fn,
weight_norm=weight_norm,
activation_par=activation_par,
)
self.fc_v = FCLayer(
in_features=in_features,
out_features=layer_size,
activation_fn=activation_fn,
weight_norm=weight_norm,
activation_par=activation_par,
)
self.fc_0 = FCLayer(
in_features,
layer_size,
activation_fn,
weight_norm,
activation_par=activation_par,
)
self.fc_layers = nn.ModuleList()
for i in range(nr_layers - 1):
self.fc_layers.append(
FCLayer(
layer_size,
layer_size,
activation_fn,
weight_norm,
activation_par=activation_par,
)
)
self.final_layer = FCLayer(
in_features=layer_size,
out_features=out_features,
activation_fn=None,
weight_norm=False,
activation_par=None,
)
def _tensor_forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
x = self.process_input(
x, self.input_scales_tensor, input_dict=self.input_key_dict, dim=-1
)
if self.fourier_layer_xyzt is not None:
in_xyzt_var = self.slice_input(x, self.xyzt_slice_index, dim=-1)
fourier_xyzt = self.fourier_layer_xyzt(in_xyzt_var)
x = torch.cat((x, fourier_xyzt), dim=-1)
if self.fourier_layer_params is not None:
in_params_var = self.slice_input(x, self.params_slice_index, dim=-1)
fourier_params = self.fourier_layer_params(in_params_var)
x = torch.cat((x, fourier_params), dim=-1)
xu = self.fc_u(x)
xv = self.fc_v(x)
x = self.fc_0(x)
x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
for i, layer in enumerate(self.fc_layers, 1):
x = layer(x)
x = xu - x * xu + x * xv
if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
if x_skip is not None:
x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
else:
x_skip = x
x = self.final_layer(x)
x = self.process_output(x, self.output_scales_tensor)
return x
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
x = self.concat_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
)
y = self._tensor_forward(x)
return self.split_output(y, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1)
def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
"""
This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test.
"""
x = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
if self.fourier_layer_xyzt is not None:
in_xyzt_var = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.xyzt_var,
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
fourier_xyzt = self.fourier_layer_xyzt(in_xyzt_var)
x = torch.cat((x, fourier_xyzt), dim=-1)
if self.fourier_layer_params is not None:
in_params_var = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.params_var,
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=-1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
fourier_params = self.fourier_layer_params(in_params_var)
x = torch.cat((x, fourier_params), dim=-1)
xu = self.fc_u(x)
xv = self.fc_v(x)
x = self.fc_0(x)
x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
for i, layer in enumerate(self.fc_layers, 1):
x = layer(x)
x = xu - x * xu + x * xv
if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
if x_skip is not None:
x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
else:
x_skip = x
x = self.final_layer(x)
return self.prepare_output(
x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)