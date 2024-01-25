Modulus Sym Models

detach_keys ( List [ Key ] , optional ) – List of keys to detach gradients, by default []

frequencies (Tuple, optional) –

A tuple that describes the Fourier encodings to use any inputs in the list [‘x’, ‘y’, ‘z’, ‘t’] . The first element describes the type of frequency encoding with options, ‘gaussian’, ‘full’, ‘axis’, ‘diagonal’ , by default (“axis”, [i for i in range(10)])

'gaussian' samples frequency of Fourier series from Gaussian.

'axis' samples along axis of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies.

'diagonal' samples along diagonal of spectral space with the given list range of frequencies.