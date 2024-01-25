deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/dgm.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import List , Dict import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor from modulus.models.layers import FCLayer , DGMLayer from modulus.sym.models.activation import Activation , get_activation_fn from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.sym.key import Key [docs] class DGMArch ( Arch ): """ A variation of the fully connected network. Reference: Sirignano, J. and Spiliopoulos, K., 2018. DGM: A deep learning algorithm for solving partial differential equations. Journal of computational physics, 375, pp.1339-1364. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] layer_size : int = 512 Layer size for every hidden layer of the model. nr_layers : int = 6 Number of hidden layers of the model. skip_connections : bool = False If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers. activation_fn : Activation = Activation.SILU Activation function used by network. adaptive_activations : bool = False If True then use an adaptive activation function as described here https://arxiv.org/abs/1906.01170. weight_norm : bool = True Use weight norm on fully connected layers. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , activation_fn = Activation . SIN , adaptive_activations : bool = False , weight_norm : bool = True , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_features = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) if adaptive_activations : activation_par = nn . Parameter ( torch . ones ( 1 )) else : activation_par = None self . fc_start = FCLayer ( in_features = in_features , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn , out_features = out_features ), weight_norm = weight_norm , ) self . dgm_layers = nn . ModuleList () for _ in range ( nr_layers - 1 ): single_layer = {} for key in [ "z" , "g" , "r" , "h" ]: single_layer [ key ] = DGMLayer ( in_features_1 = in_features , in_features_2 = layer_size , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn , out_features = out_features ), weight_norm = weight_norm , activation_par = activation_par , ) self . dgm_layers . append ( nn . ModuleDict ( single_layer )) self . fc_end = FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = None , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , periodicity = self . periodicity , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) s = self . fc_start ( x ) for layer in self . dgm_layers : # TODO: this can be optimized, 'z', 'g', 'r' can be merged into a # single layer with 3x output size z = layer [ "z" ]( x , s ) g = layer [ "g" ]( x , s ) r = layer [ "r" ]( x , s ) h = layer [ "h" ]( x , s * r ) s = h - g * h + z * s x = self . fc_end ( s ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( in_vars, self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) s = self.fc_start(x) for layer in self.dgm_layers: # TODO: this can be optimized, 'z', 'g', 'r' can be merged into a # single layer with 3x output size z = layer["z"](x, s) g = layer["g"](x, s) r = layer["r"](x, s) h = layer["h"](x, s * r) s = h - g * h + z * s x = self.fc_end(s) return self.prepare_output( x, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales )