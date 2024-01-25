deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/moving_time_window.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Dict from modulus.sym.key import Key import copy import torch import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch [docs] class MovingTimeWindowArch ( Arch ): """ Moving time window model the keeps track of current time window and previous window. Parameters ---------- arch : Arch Modulus architecture to use for moving time window. window_size : float Size of the time window. This will be used to slide the window forward every iteration. """ def __init__ ( self , arch : Arch , window_size : float , ) -> None : output_keys = ( arch . output_keys + [ Key ( x . name + "_prev_step" ) for x in arch . output_keys ] + [ Key ( x . name + "_prev_step_diff" ) for x in arch . output_keys ] ) super () . __init__ ( input_keys = arch . input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , periodicity = arch . periodicity , ) # set networks for current and prev time window self . arch_prev_step = arch self . arch = copy . deepcopy ( arch ) # store time window parameters self . window_size = window_size self . window_location = nn . Parameter ( torch . empty ( 1 ), requires_grad = False ) self . reset_parameters () [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: with torch . no_grad (): in_vars [ "t" ] += self . window_location y_prev_step = self . arch_prev_step . forward ( in_vars ) y = self . arch . forward ( in_vars ) y_keys = list ( y . keys ()) for key in y_keys : y_prev = y_prev_step [ key ] y [ key + "_prev_step" ] = y_prev y [ key + "_prev_step_diff" ] = y [ key ] - y_prev return y def move_window(self): self.window_location.data += self.window_size for param, param_prev_step in zip( self.arch.parameters(), self.arch_prev_step.parameters() ): param_prev_step.data = param.detach().clone().data param_prev_step.requires_grad = False def reset_parameters(self) -> None: nn.init.constant_(self.window_location, 0)