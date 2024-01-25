deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/pix2pix.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
from typing import List, Dict
import numpy as np
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.models.activation import Activation, get_activation_fn
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.models.pix2pix import Pix2Pix
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]class Pix2PixArch(Arch):
"""Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models.
Note
----
The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can
be constroled using the `dimension` parameter.
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim.
dimension : int
Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
conv_layer_size : int, optional
Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64
n_downsampling : int, optional
Number of downsampling/upsampling blocks, by default 3
n_blocks : int, optional
Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3
scaling_factor : int, optional
Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input
(1, 2, 4, or 8), by default 1
activation_fn : Activation, optional
Activation function, by default :obj:`Activation.RELU`
batch_norm : bool, optional
Batch normalization, by default False
padding_type : str, optional
Padding type ('constant', 'reflect', 'replicate' or 'circular'),
by default "reflect"
Variable Shape
--------------
Input variable tensor shape:
- 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]`
- 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
- 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]`
Output variable tensor shape:
- 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]`
- 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]`
- 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]`
Note
----
Reference: Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional
adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017.
https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004
Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic
manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern
Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585
Note
----
Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
dimension: int,
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
conv_layer_size: int = 64,
n_downsampling: int = 3,
n_blocks: int = 3,
scaling_factor: int = 1,
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.RELU,
batch_norm: bool = False,
padding_type="reflect",
):
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
)
in_channels = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
out_channels = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
self.var_dim = 1
activation_fn = get_activation_fn(activation_fn, module=True, inplace=True)
# Scaling factor must be 1, 2, 4, or 8
scaling_factor = int(scaling_factor)
assert scaling_factor in {
1,
2,
4,
8,
}, "The scaling factor must be 1, 2, 4, or 8!"
n_upsampling = n_downsampling + int(np.log2(scaling_factor))
self._impl = Pix2Pix(
in_channels,
out_channels,
dimension,
conv_layer_size,
n_downsampling,
n_upsampling,
n_blocks,
activation_fn,
batch_norm,
padding_type,
)
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
input = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
)
output = self._impl(input)
return self.prepare_output(
output, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)