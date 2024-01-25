deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/pix2pix.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch from typing import List , Dict import numpy as np from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.models.activation import Activation , get_activation_fn from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch from modulus.models.pix2pix import Pix2Pix Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] class Pix2PixArch ( Arch ): """Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models. Note ---- The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can be constroled using the `dimension` parameter. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim. output_keys : List[Key] Output key list. The key dimension size should equal the variables channel dim. dimension : int Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3). detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64 n_downsampling : int, optional Number of downsampling/upsampling blocks, by default 3 n_blocks : int, optional Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3 scaling_factor : int, optional Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (1, 2, 4, or 8), by default 1 activation_fn : Activation, optional Activation function, by default :obj:`Activation.RELU` batch_norm : bool, optional Batch normalization, by default False padding_type : str, optional Padding type ('constant', 'reflect', 'replicate' or 'circular'), by default "reflect" Variable Shape -------------- Input variable tensor shape: - 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]` - 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]` - 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]` Output variable tensor shape: - 1D: :math:`[N, size, W]` - 2D: :math:`[N, size, H, W]` - 3D: :math:`[N, size, D, H, W]` Note ---- Reference: Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017. https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004 Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585 Note ---- Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], dimension : int , detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], conv_layer_size : int = 64 , n_downsampling : int = 3 , n_blocks : int = 3 , scaling_factor : int = 1 , activation_fn : Activation = Activation . RELU , batch_norm : bool = False , padding_type = "reflect" , ): super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_channels = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_channels = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) self . var_dim = 1 activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn , module = True , inplace = True ) # Scaling factor must be 1, 2, 4, or 8 scaling_factor = int ( scaling_factor ) assert scaling_factor in { 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , }, "The scaling factor must be 1, 2, 4, or 8!" n_upsampling = n_downsampling + int ( np . log2 ( scaling_factor )) self . _impl = Pix2Pix ( in_channels , out_channels , dimension , conv_layer_size , n_downsampling , n_upsampling , n_blocks , activation_fn , batch_norm , padding_type , ) [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: input = self . prepare_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim = 1 , input_scales = self . input_scales , ) output = self . _impl ( input ) return self . prepare_output ( output , self . output_key_dict , dim = 1 , output_scales = self . output_scales )