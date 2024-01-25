deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/super_res_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
from typing import List, Dict
from modulus.models.srrn import SRResNet
from modulus.sym.key import Key
from modulus.sym.models.arch import Arch
from modulus.sym.models.activation import Activation, get_activation_fn
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]class SRResNetArch(Arch):
"""3D super resolution network
Based on the implementation:
https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution
Parameters
----------
input_keys : List[Key]
Input key list
output_keys : List[Key]
Output key list
detach_keys : List[Key], optional
List of keys to detach gradients, by default []
large_kernel_size : int, optional
convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7
small_kernel_size : int, optional
convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3
conv_layer_size : int, optional
Latent channel size, by default 32
n_resid_blocks : int, optional
Number of residual blocks before , by default 8
scaling_factor : int, optional
Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8
activation_fn : Activation, optional
Activation function, by default Activation.PRELU
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_keys: List[Key],
output_keys: List[Key],
detach_keys: List[Key] = [],
large_kernel_size: int = 7,
small_kernel_size: int = 3,
conv_layer_size: int = 32,
n_resid_blocks: int = 8,
scaling_factor: int = 8,
activation_fn: Activation = Activation.PRELU,
):
super().__init__(
input_keys=input_keys, output_keys=output_keys, detach_keys=detach_keys
)
in_channels = sum(self.input_key_dict.values())
out_channels = sum(self.output_key_dict.values())
activation_fn = get_activation_fn(activation_fn)
self.srrn = SRResNet(
in_channels=in_channels,
out_channels=out_channels,
large_kernel_size=large_kernel_size,
small_kernel_size=small_kernel_size,
conv_layer_size=conv_layer_size,
n_resid_blocks=n_resid_blocks,
scaling_factor=scaling_factor,
activation_fn=activation_fn,
)
[docs] def forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]:
input = self.prepare_input(
in_vars,
self.input_key_dict.keys(),
detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict,
dim=1,
input_scales=self.input_scales,
periodicity=self.periodicity,
)
output = self.srrn(input)
return self.prepare_output(
output, self.output_key_dict, dim=1, output_scales=self.output_scales
)