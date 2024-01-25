deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/models/multiplicative_filter_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. EnumMeta ): def __getitem__ ( self , name ): try : return super () . __getitem__ ( name . upper ()) except ( KeyError ) as error : raise KeyError ( f "Invalid activation function { name } " ) class FilterType ( enum . Enum , metaclass = FilterTypeMeta ): FOURIER = enum . auto () GABOR = enum . auto () [docs] class MultiplicativeFilterNetArch ( Arch ): """ Multiplicative Filter Net with Activations Reference: Fathony, R., Sahu, A.K., AI, A.A., Willmott, D. and Kolter, J.Z., MULTIPLICATIVE FILTER NETWORKS. Parameters ---------- input_keys : List[Key] Input key list output_keys : List[Key] Output key list detach_keys : List[Key], optional List of keys to detach gradients, by default [] layer_size : int = 512 Layer size for every hidden layer of the model. nr_layers : int = 6 Number of hidden layers of the model. skip_connections : bool = False If true then apply skip connections every 2 hidden layers. activation_fn : Activation = Activation.SILU Activation function used by network. filter_type : FilterType = FilterType.FOURIER Filter type for multiplicative filter network, (Fourier or Gabor). weight_norm : bool = True Use weight norm on fully connected layers. input_scale : float = 10.0 Scale inputs for multiplicative filters. gabor_alpha : float = 6.0 Alpha value for Gabor filter. gabor_beta : float = 1.0 Beta value for Gabor filter. normalization : Optional[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]] = None Normalization of input to network. """ def __init__ ( self , input_keys : List [ Key ], output_keys : List [ Key ], detach_keys : List [ Key ] = [], layer_size : int = 512 , nr_layers : int = 6 , skip_connections : bool = False , activation_fn = Activation . IDENTITY , filter_type : Union [ FilterType , str ] = FilterType . FOURIER , weight_norm : bool = True , input_scale : float = 10.0 , gabor_alpha : float = 6.0 , gabor_beta : float = 1.0 , normalization : Optional [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]]] = None , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( input_keys = input_keys , output_keys = output_keys , detach_keys = detach_keys ) in_features = sum ( self . input_key_dict . values ()) out_features = sum ( self . output_key_dict . values ()) self . nr_layers = nr_layers self . skip_connections = skip_connections activation_fn = get_activation_fn ( activation_fn ) if isinstance ( filter_type , str ): filter_type = FilterType [ filter_type ] if filter_type == FilterType . FOURIER : self . first_filter = FourierFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , ) elif filter_type == FilterType . GABOR : self . first_filter = GaborFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , alpha = gabor_alpha , beta = gabor_beta , ) else : raise ValueError self . filters = nn . ModuleList () self . fc_layers = nn . ModuleList () for i in range ( nr_layers ): self . fc_layers . append ( FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , weight_norm = weight_norm , ) ) if filter_type == FilterType . FOURIER : self . filters . append ( FourierFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , ) ) elif filter_type == FilterType . GABOR : self . filters . append ( GaborFilter ( in_features = in_features , layer_size = layer_size , nr_layers = nr_layers , input_scale = input_scale , alpha = gabor_alpha , beta = gabor_beta , ) ) else : raise ValueError self . final_layer = FCLayer ( in_features = layer_size , out_features = out_features , activation_fn = None , weight_norm = False , activation_par = None , ) self . normalization : Optional [ Dict [ str , Tuple [ float , float ]]] = normalization # iterate input keys and add NO_OP_NORM if it is not specified if self . normalization is not None : for key in self . input_key_dict : if key not in self . normalization : self . normalization [ key ] = NO_OP_NORM self . register_buffer ( "normalization_tensor" , self . _get_normalization_tensor ( self . input_key_dict , self . normalization ), persistent = False , ) def _tensor_forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . _tensor_normalize ( x , self . normalization_tensor ) x = self . process_input ( x , self . input_scales_tensor , input_dict = self . input_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) res = self . first_filter ( x ) res_skip : Optional [ Tensor ] = None for i , ( fc_layer , filter ) in enumerate ( zip ( self . fc_layers , self . filters )): res_fc = fc_layer ( res ) res_filter = filter ( x ) res = res_fc * res_filter if self . skip_connections and i % 2 == 0 : if res_skip is not None : res , res_skip = res + res_skip , res else : res_skip = res x = self . final_layer ( res ) x = self . process_output ( x , self . output_scales_tensor ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Dict [ str , Tensor ]) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: x = self . concat_input ( in_vars , self . input_key_dict . keys (), detach_dict = self . detach_key_dict , dim =- 1 , ) y = self . _tensor_forward ( x ) return self . split_output ( y , self . output_key_dict , dim =- 1 ) def _dict_forward(self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor]) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: """ This is the original forward function, left here for the correctness test. """ x = self.prepare_input( self._normalize(in_vars, self.normalization), self.input_key_dict.keys(), detach_dict=self.detach_key_dict, dim=-1, input_scales=self.input_scales, ) res = self.first_filter(x) res_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None for i, (fc_layer, filter) in enumerate(zip(self.fc_layers, self.filters)): res_fc = fc_layer(res) res_filter = filter(x) res = res_fc * res_filter if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0: if res_skip is not None: res, res_skip = res + res_skip, res else: res_skip = res res = self.final_layer(res) return self.prepare_output( res, self.output_key_dict, dim=-1, output_scales=self.output_scales ) def _normalize( self, in_vars: Dict[str, Tensor], norms: Optional[Dict[str, Tuple[float, float]]], ) -> Dict[str, Tensor]: if norms is None: return in_vars normalized_in_vars = {} for k, v in in_vars.items(): if k in norms: v = (v - norms[k][0]) / (norms[k][1] - norms[k][0]) v = 2 * v - 1 normalized_in_vars[k] = v return normalized_in_vars