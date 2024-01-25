deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v130/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/io/csv_rw.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ simple helper functions for reading and saving CSV files """ import csv import numpy as np [docs] def csv_to_dict ( filename , mapping = None , delimiter = "," ): """ reads a csv file to a dictionary of columns Parameters ---------- filename : str The file name to load from mapping : None, dict If None load entire csv file and store every column as a key in the dict. If `mapping` is not none use this to map keys from CSV to keys in dict. delimiter: str The string used for separating values. Returns ------- data : dict of numpy arrays numpy arrays have shape [N, 1]. """ # Load csv file values = np . loadtxt ( filename , skiprows = 1 , delimiter = delimiter , unpack = False ) # get column keys csvfile = open ( filename ) reader = csv . reader ( csvfile , delimiter = delimiter ) first_line = next ( iter ( reader )) # set dictionary csv_dict = {} for i , name in enumerate ( first_line ): if mapping is not None : if name . strip () in mapping . keys (): csv_dict [ mapping [ name . strip ()]] = values [:, i : i + 1 ] else : csv_dict [ name . strip ()] = values [:, i : i + 1 ] return csv_dict [docs] def dict_to_csv ( dictonary , filename ): """ saves a dict of numpy arrays to csv file Parameters ---------- dictionary : dict dictionary of numpy arrays. The numpy arrays have a shape of [N, 1]. filename : str The file name to save too """ # add csv to filename if filename [ - 4 :] != ".csv" : filename += ".csv" # save np arrays csvfile = open ( filename , "w+" ) csvfile . write ( "," . join ([ '"' + str ( x ) + '"' for x in list ( dictonary . keys ())]) + "

" ) for i in range ( next ( iter ( dictonary . values ())) . shape [ 0 ]): csvfile . write ( "," . join ([ str ( x [ i , 0 ]) for x in dictonary . values ()]) + "

" ) csvfile . close ()