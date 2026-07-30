NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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AI Skills

NVIDIA ships a set of AI agent skills that drive Network Operator configuration on Kubernetes through the deterministic l8k CLI (Kubernetes Launch Kit). The skills are plain Markdown files with light YAML frontmatter — agent-agnostic by design. They give an LLM agent the vocabulary, decision tree, and command idioms to discover cluster hardware, pick a deployment profile, render manifests, deploy them, and triage failures, without the operator having to memorize l8k flags or NVIDIA networking conventions.

Skills do not embed an LLM. l8k itself remains a self-contained binary — it is fully usable without any AI agent. The skills are an interface layer that lets agents call l8k correctly.

What Skills Provide

Each skill is a self-contained Markdown document in the k8s-launch-kit repository under skills/. The bundled set:

Skill

Purpose

k8s-network-engineer Top-level persona. Embodies a senior NVIDIA networking engineer; activates on any Kubernetes networking question (SR-IOV, RDMA, Spectrum-X, BlueField, ConnectX, DOCA, multirail). Loads every utility skill below.
k8s-launch-kit-shared Shared CLI patterns: install paths, global flags, output modes, exit-code semantics. Required by every other skill.
k8s-launch-kit-discover Wraps l8k discover: cluster hardware probing, label patching, cluster-config.yaml interpretation.
k8s-launch-kit-config Reads / explains / edits cluster-config.yaml and l8k-config.yaml — profile fields, group identifiers, OFED module lists.
k8s-launch-kit-generate Wraps l8k generate: profile selection (fabric × deployment-type), Spectrum-X cohort flags, group filters, hardware-derived defaults.
k8s-launch-kit-dryrun Wraps l8k generate --dry-run: previews what would land on the cluster without applying.
k8s-launch-kit-deploy Wraps l8k deploy: applies pre-generated manifests in four phases (NicClusterPolicy → NicNodePolicy → remaining batch → verify reconciliation). Supports --verify to chain the data-plane connectivity matrix straight after a successful apply, and --deploy-timeout to bound the whole run end-to-end.
k8s-launch-kit-validate Wraps l8k validate: classifies every manifest’s cluster state (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING), runs a connectivity ping matrix between the example DaemonSet’s pods on every rail (default ON; --connectivity=false to skip), and writes an HTML validation report to <deployment-files>/verify-report.html.
k8s-launch-kit-pipeline End-to-end orchestration (discover → generate → deploy) for greenfield clusters.
k8s-launch-kit-troubleshoot Wraps l8k sosreport plus a triage checklist for OFED crashes, SR-IOV VF allocation failures, ContainerCreating-stuck pods, and NIC firmware misconfiguration.

The skills know which l8k flags exist on which subcommand, when --dry-run is required, when --multirail should auto-default, which Spectrum-X RA pairs with which Network Operator release, and how to interpret a sosreport. They tell the agent to start every deployment task with l8k discover and every troubleshooting task with l8k sosreport — not with raw kubectl.

Installation

The skills are agent-agnostic Markdown. The right install location depends on which AI agent you’re using.

All paths assume the repository has been cloned:

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git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/k8s-launch-kit.git
cd k8s-launch-kit

Claude Code

Claude Code discovers skills under ~/.claude/skills/ (user-scoped) or <project>/.claude/skills/ (project-scoped):

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# User-scoped (available in every Claude Code session)
mkdir -p ~/.claude/skills
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* ~/.claude/skills/
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" ~/.claude/skills/

# Or project-scoped (available only in this project)
mkdir -p .claude/skills
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* .claude/skills/
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" .claude/skills/

Verify by typing /skills in a Claude Code session — the k8s-launch-kit-* and k8s-network-engineer entries should appear.

Cursor

Cursor reads project-scoped rule files from .cursor/rules/. Symlink the skill directories or copy the SKILL.md files into .mdc rules:

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# In your Kubernetes / l8k project
mkdir -p .cursor/rules
for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/*/SKILL.md; do
    name=$(basename "$(dirname "$skill")")
    cp "$skill" ".cursor/rules/${name}.mdc"
done

The YAML frontmatter on each SKILL.md is compatible with Cursor’s rule metadata (description, alwaysApply-equivalent semantics handled by activation prompts). For user-wide rules, place them under ~/.cursor/rules/ instead.

OpenAI Codex CLI

Codex CLI loads project-level instructions from an AGENTS.md file at the repository root. Concatenate the persona skill plus its dependencies into AGENTS.md:

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# In your Kubernetes / l8k project
{
    echo "# Agent Instructions"
    echo
    cat <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.md
    for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.md; do
        echo
        echo "---"
        echo
        cat "$skill"
    done
} > AGENTS.md

For machine-wide instructions, write to ~/.codex/AGENTS.md instead. Codex CLI will pick up the file automatically on each codex invocation.

Other Agents

Any agent that supports loading external Markdown context (Continue.dev, Aider, custom MCP servers, etc.) can use the skills. Two integration patterns work:

  • As a system / project prompt: concatenate skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.md plus the k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.md files into the agent’s persistent context.

  • As MCP server resources: serve the skills/ directory through any filesystem MCP server; the agent reads the relevant skill on demand.

The skill content is the contract. Frontmatter (name, description, metadata.requires) is metadata for skill-aware agents and is safely ignored by agents that don’t parse it.

Real-World Scenarios

The examples below show prompts an operator would type in any of the agents above, plus the actions the skills would orchestrate.

Discovery on a Heterogeneous Cluster

Operator prompt:

“I have a new cluster with mixed DGX-B200 and Lenovo ThinkSystem nodes, both running H100 GPUs. The GPU operator is installed. Help me discover the network topology and tell me what I’m working with.”

Skill-driven flow:

  1. k8s-network-engineer activates and loads the discovery skills.

  2. The agent runs l8k discover --output json 2>/dev/null and parses the result.

  3. k8s-launch-kit-config interprets the resulting cluster-config.yaml: identifies two source groups (dgx-b200-nvidia-h100-nvl and thinksystem-sr680a-v3-nvidia-h100-nvl), confirms east-west PFs are ConnectX-7 (deviceID 1021), counts 8 rails per node, and notes that both groups share a railNumber — so --multirail will auto-default to true.

  4. The agent reports back: GPU type, NIC topology, fabric verdict (linkType: Ethernet confirmed via active port + link_layer), discovered OFED-dependent kernel modules (any storage modules trigger an “unloadStorageModules will be enabled” warning), and any preset deviations.

  5. The agent suggests the next step: “Both groups share GPU type and rail count, so a single ``l8k generate`` will produce one combined bundle covering both. Want me to render manifests for SR-IOV Ethernet?”

The operator never reads cluster-config.yaml directly — the skill explains the contents in natural language and surfaces the decisions that matter.

Choosing a Deployment Profile (Spectrum-X)

Operator prompt:

“This cluster is going to run a Spectrum-X AI cloud. We have ConnectX-8 east-west NICs and we’re targeting Network Operator 26.4. Generate the manifests.”

Skill-driven flow:

  1. k8s-launch-kit-generate recognizes Spectrum-X intent.

  2. The skill verifies the cohort: ConnectX-8 → --multiplane-mode swplb and --number-of-planes 2 are the hardware defaults; RA2.2 pairs with Network Operator 26.4.

  3. Before running l8k generate, the skill asks the operator to confirm the switch-side Spectrum-X fabric setup is in place (Spectrum-4 switches with the matching configuration) — because l8k does not handle the switch side and a misconfigured fabric is the most common Spectrum-X failure mode.

  4. Once confirmed, the agent runs:

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    l8k generate \
    --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments-spectrum-x \
    --output json 2>/dev/null

  5. The agent reports the auto-defaulted flags (”Defaulted --multiplane-mode=swplb (ConnectX-8 deviceID 1023)”, “Defaulted --number-of-planes=2”) and recommends l8k generate --dry-run before applying.

The skill knows the per-deviceID multiplane defaults, the RA-to-release pairing, and the switch-side prerequisite — the operator only needs to state intent.

Triaging a Stuck Deployment

Operator prompt:

“My OFED driver pods have been stuck in CrashLoopBackOff for the last hour. Some of my GPU workload pods are stuck in ContainerCreating. Figure out what’s wrong.”

Skill-driven flow:

  1. k8s-launch-kit-troubleshoot activates.

  2. The agent runs l8k sosreport --output-dir ./sosreport first — one command captures all CRDs, operator logs, per-node NIC info, and module status. The skill explicitly tells the agent not to start with raw kubectl logs until the sosreport bundle is read.

  3. The skill walks the triage checklist against the bundle:

    • Is the right Network Operator release installed? (l8k validate against cluster-config.yaml)

    • Are storage / third-party RDMA modules loaded that would block MOFED reload? (unloadStorageModules / unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules flags)

    • Does the firmware preflight check pass on every node?

    • Are there NicNodePolicy resources for every group, with matching nodeSelector?

    • Are any pods scheduled on nodes that don’t carry the nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine label?

  4. The agent finds the root cause — e.g. “The OFED container is being killed by the kernel because ``nvme_rdma`` was loaded by an early-boot service and is holding ``mlx5_ib``. ``unloadStorageModules`` is set to ``false`` in the rendered NicNodePolicy. Re-run ``l8k discover`` to re-detect storage modules and apply, or set ``docaDriver.unloadStorageModules: true`` manually.”

  5. The agent offers to apply the fix and watch the rollout.

The skill turns “the cluster is broken” into a structured investigation that always starts from the same evidence baseline (the sosreport).

What Skills Don’t Do

  • No autonomous deploys. Skills are designed to recommend --dry-run before any kubectl apply / l8k deploy and surface the exact command for operator approval. The operator stays in the loop.

  • No switch-side configuration. Spectrum-X fabric setup, BGP / EVPN, and physical cabling are out of scope. The skills will warn before suggesting Spectrum-X profiles.

  • No replacement for review. Skills produce the most likely configuration based on discovered hardware. For production rollouts, the operator should still inspect the rendered ./deployments/*.yaml and cluster-config.yaml before applying.

See Also
Previous Configuration Reference
Next Customization Options
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