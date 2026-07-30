The skills are agent-agnostic Markdown. The right install location depends on which AI agent you’re using.

All paths assume the repository has been cloned:

Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/k8s-launch-kit.git cd k8s-launch-kit

Claude Code discovers skills under ~/.claude/skills/ (user-scoped) or <project>/.claude/skills/ (project-scoped):

Copy Copied! # User-scoped (available in every Claude Code session) mkdir -p ~/.claude/skills ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* ~/.claude/skills/ ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" ~/.claude/skills/ # Or project-scoped (available only in this project) mkdir -p .claude/skills ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* .claude/skills/ ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" .claude/skills/

Verify by typing /skills in a Claude Code session — the k8s-launch-kit-* and k8s-network-engineer entries should appear.

Cursor reads project-scoped rule files from .cursor/rules/ . Symlink the skill directories or copy the SKILL.md files into .mdc rules:

Copy Copied! # In your Kubernetes / l8k project mkdir -p .cursor/rules for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/*/SKILL.md; do name=$(basename "$(dirname "$skill")") cp "$skill" ".cursor/rules/${name}.mdc" done

The YAML frontmatter on each SKILL.md is compatible with Cursor’s rule metadata ( description , alwaysApply -equivalent semantics handled by activation prompts). For user-wide rules, place them under ~/.cursor/rules/ instead.

Codex CLI loads project-level instructions from an AGENTS.md file at the repository root. Concatenate the persona skill plus its dependencies into AGENTS.md :

Copy Copied! # In your Kubernetes / l8k project { echo "# Agent Instructions" echo cat <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.md for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.md; do echo echo "---" echo cat "$skill" done } > AGENTS.md

For machine-wide instructions, write to ~/.codex/AGENTS.md instead. Codex CLI will pick up the file automatically on each codex invocation.

Any agent that supports loading external Markdown context (Continue.dev, Aider, custom MCP servers, etc.) can use the skills. Two integration patterns work:

As a system / project prompt : concatenate skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.md plus the k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.md files into the agent’s persistent context.

As MCP server resources: serve the skills/ directory through any filesystem MCP server; the agent reads the relevant skill on demand.