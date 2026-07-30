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Validate Workflow
Use this when: you’ve applied a deployment and want to confirm both the control plane (operator and CRs reconciled, component versions match the requested release) and the data plane (pods on different nodes can reach each other on every rail).
l8k validate runs four checks back-to-back and emits an HTML report alongside the text/JSON output.
l8k validate
No flags required when defaults apply.
l8k validate reads
./cluster-config.yaml (or, when not in the working directory,
<deployment-files>/../cluster-config.yaml) for
networkOperator.selectedRelease and the operator namespace, then:
Classifies every YAML manifest under
--deployment-filesagainst the live cluster.
Runs the connectivity matrix (enabled by default; pass
--connectivity=falseto skip).
Writes an HTML validation report to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html.
l8k validate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--deployment-files ./deployment \
--kubeconfig ~/.kube/config
Network Operator Helm release version
Launch Kit reads any Helm release Secret in the operator namespace whose release name contains
network-operator (Secret name format
sh.helm.release.v1.<release>.v<N>, type
helm.sh/release.v1), parses the chart’s
appVersion, and compares it against the version expected for
networkOperator.selectedRelease in the user’s config (looked up in the embedded release catalog).
The check is skipped (with a clear reason in the output) when:
cluster-config.yamlis missing or doesn’t declare
networkOperator.selectedRelease.
The selected release is not in the embedded catalog.
No matching Helm release Secret is found in the operator namespace (e.g., the operator was installed via Argo CD or kubectl rather than Helm).
Component versions in NicClusterPolicy and NicNodePolicy
The Helm-release check confirms the operator matches the requested release line. Launch Kit also reads the live
NicClusterPolicy and every
NicNodePolicy and verifies that each component’s
.version field matches the catalog. This catches drift the Helm check can miss: out-of-band
kubectl edit changes, partial upgrades, hand-rolled chart values that pinned an older image tag.
Sections checked:
NicClusterPolicy—
nicConfigurationOperator.operator,
nicConfigurationOperator.configurationDaemon,
nvIpam,
secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins,
secondaryNetwork.multus, and
ofedDriver(when the 26.1 model is used).
NicNodePolicy—
ofedDriver,
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin,
sriovDevicePlugin.
Each row is reported as
MATCH or
MISMATCH with the expected and actual versions side by side. A mismatch fails
l8k validate with exit code 4, the same as a missing manifest or Helm-version mismatch. The check is skipped (no impact on exit code) when
selectedRelease is empty, when the catalog doesn’t carry that release line, or when the cluster has no
NicClusterPolicy (
l8k deploy hasn’t been run yet).
Manifest state
Every YAML document under
--deployment-files is routed through a per-Kind validator that classifies it as one of four states:
READY— the controller reports the object is fully reconciled. For
NicClusterPolicyand
NicNodePolicy, the per-component
appliedStates[]are folded into a “ready: 12/12; components: …” summary so an operator sees exactly what landed.
IN-PROGRESS— the controller is still reconciling. For
SriovNetworkNodePolicyand the
NicConfigurationTemplate/
NicInterfaceNameTemplateKinds, per-node and per-device breakdowns are surfaced (the SR-IOV silent-failure case where
syncStatus=Succeededbut
pfNamesmatched zero interfaces is detected and reported as ERROR rather than READY).
ERROR— the controller reported an error state, or a cross-check (expected PFs vs. discovered) failed.
MISSING— the named object is not present in the cluster.
Files matching
*example* (e.g.,
50-example-daemonset.yaml) are skipped here — those are demo workloads consumed by the connectivity matrix, not part of the network-operator surface
l8k validate checks for static state.
Connectivity matrix (default ON)
When every manifest is
READY, Launch Kit applies the example DaemonSet, waits for it to roll out completely (
numberReady == desiredNumberScheduled > 0 — a single
ContainerCreating-stuck pod fails the wait), enumerates the test pods’ rail IPs from each pod’s
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/network-status annotation, and runs a ping matrix:
Same-rail tests — every ordered
(srcPod, dstPod)pair on every rail both pods attach to. Verifies the rail’s end-to-end data path.
Cross-rail canary — one ping per ordered pod pair from rail-0 → rail-1 (when both pods have ≥2 rails). Catches routing misconfigurations that would otherwise be invisible when every rail passes independently.
The DaemonSet is deleted on exit. Pass
--keep to leave it running for follow-up debugging.
When fewer than two schedulable test pods exist (single-node clusters, pods stuck Pending), the matrix soft-skips with a reason in the report.
Preset deviations
If
cluster-config.yaml records preset deviations, they’re surfaced under each affected node group in the HTML report’s Node groups section. Each entry shows the field (
pfCount /
pciAddress /
deviceID), the expected value, the discovered value, and a short detail. Deviations are reported for visibility — they do not affect the exit code, since the deployment can still run correctly while diverging from the matched preset. See Cluster Topology Presets “Validation and Deviations”.
Every
l8k validate run writes a self-contained HTML report to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html (override with
--report-path <file>, disable with
--report-path=-). The report is one HTML file with inline CSS — no JavaScript, no external assets — so it can be attached to a ticket, shared in chat, or opened offline.
Report sections:
Header — Launch Kit version, generation timestamp, kubeconfig context, API-server version, operator namespace.
Profile — fabric, deployment type, multirail, and Spectrum-X (version / multiplane mode / number of planes) when enabled. When
cluster-config.yamldoesn’t carry an explicit
profile:block, the profile is inferred from the Kinds present in the rendered deployment manifests.
Node groups — one card per
clusterConfig[]entry: identifier, machine type, GPU type, link type, node selector, worker-node list, capability pills, and east-west / north-south PF tables (PCI, device ID, rail, netdev, RDMA device, PSID, part number, NUMA node, connected GPU, GPU proximity). Preset deviations are rendered as a sub-table when present.
Cluster nodes — name,
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machineand
.gpulabels, role.
Network Operator release — selected vs. deployed appVersion. When the component-version cross-check ran, a sub-table lists every
NicClusterPolicy/
NicNodePolicysection’s
MATCH/
MISMATCHagainst the catalog (expected vs. actual side by side).
Manifest state — one row per CR with a state badge and the validator’s reason. Two expandable rows render full-width directly below each manifest row: Details (the SR-IOV per-node breakdown, the NCP appliedStates components, etc.) and Live YAML (the cluster’s current view of the object,
managedFieldsstripped, status kept). Manifests with nothing to expand render only the data row.
Connectivity matrix — per-rail
src × dstgrids with pass/fail/skipped color-coded cells, plus the cross-rail canary list.
Warnings — bulleted rollup (“connectivity matrix skipped because cluster has in-progress manifests”, “SriovNetworkNodePolicy/rail-0 is in-progress on 2/3 nodes”, etc.).
Flag
Description
|
--connectivity
|Run the data-plane ping matrix. Default
true. Pass
--connectivity=false to limit validate to the static manifest + Helm-release-version checks.
|
--connectivity-timeout
|Wall-clock budget for the connectivity phase (DaemonSet rollout + ping execs). Default
5m.
|
--ping-count
|Number of ICMP echoes per
src → dst pair (
ping -c N). Default
3.
|
--keep
|Leave the test DaemonSet running after
--connectivity completes. Useful for follow-up kubectl exec / iperf3 sessions.
|
--wait
|Block validate up to this duration waiting for in-progress manifests to reach a terminal state.
0 (default) returns immediately on the first snapshot. Re-polls the cluster every 10 s.
|
--report-path
|Write the HTML report to this path. Empty (default) writes to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html. Pass
- to skip the report entirely.
|
--user-config
|Cluster config file. Lookup order: explicit path →
./cluster-config.yaml →
<deployment-files>/../cluster-config.yaml →
<deployment-files>/cluster-config.yaml.
|
--deployment-files
|Directory containing the manifests to verify (default:
./deployment).
|
--kubeconfig
|Path to kubeconfig (falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
0 — every manifest is READY (or all-READY plus IN-PROGRESS without errors) and, when run, the connectivity matrix passed.
0 with warning — at least one manifest is IN-PROGRESS but none are ERROR / MISSING. Connectivity is skipped because pinging an unready cluster would produce noise. Re-run validate later, or use
--wait <duration>to block.
4 — at least one manifest is MISSING or ERROR, the deployed Helm release version doesn’t match the selected release, or the connectivity matrix reported failures.
Other codes — see CLI Reference “Exit Codes”.
Network Operator release
selectedRelease: 26.4
expected version: v26.4.0-beta.9
deployed: network-operator (chart=26.4.0-beta.9 app=v26.4.0-beta.9 rev=3 status=deployed)
result: MATCH
Manifests
[READY ] NicClusterPolicy/nic-cluster-policy in (cluster-scoped) — ready — ready: 12/12; components: cni-plugins, ipoib, multus, …
[READY ] NicNodePolicy/nicnodepolicy-h100 in (cluster-scoped) — ready
[READY ] SriovNetworkNodePolicy/ethernet-sriov-rail-0 in network-operator — 2/2 nodes ready
Summary: 12/12 ready, 0 in-progress, 0 error, 0 missing; version: match; preset deviations: 0 group(s)
Connectivity matrix
Rail sriov-network-rail-0:
src \ dst c-220-166-240-241 c-220-166-240-242
c-220-166-240-241 — ✓ 0% 0.1ms
c-220-166-240-242 ✓ 0% 0.1ms —
Rail sriov-network-rail-1:
src \ dst c-220-166-240-241 c-220-166-240-242
c-220-166-240-241 — ✓ 0% 0.1ms
c-220-166-240-242 ✓ 0% 0.3ms —
Cross-rail canary:
c-220-166-240-241 [sriov-network-rail-0] → c-220-166-240-242 [sriov-network-rail-1] ✓ 0% 0.1ms
c-220-166-240-242 [sriov-network-rail-0] → c-220-166-240-241 [sriov-network-rail-1] ✓ 0% 0.1ms
✓ All 6 ping test(s) passed
HTML report written to /home/user/deployment/verify-report.html
For programmatic use,
--output json emits a single object on stdout with
versionCheck,
manifests,
presetDeviations,
summary,
connectivity, and
reportPath fields. Logs go to stderr.
Deploy Workflow — the writer side of the contract validate checks (also supports
--verifyto chain the matrix straight after a successful deploy)
Troubleshooting — diagnose missing or failing manifests and read the HTML report
CLI Reference —
l8k validateflag reference