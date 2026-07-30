NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Software Multiplane Spectrum-X Quick Start

Note

You can automate the configuration of this use case with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit. For more details, see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.

This walkthrough deploys a Software Multiplane Spectrum-X cluster on Kubernetes using ConnectX-8 SuperNICs (nicType: 1023). Each SuperNIC is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate plane, and the software stack performs Software Plane Load Balancing (swplb) across them. Used on B300 and GB300 platforms — set numberOfPlanes: 2 for Dual-Plane or numberOfPlanes: 4 for Quad-Plane (B300 only). The configuration uses RA 2.2 with multiplaneMode: swplb. The example below uses numberOfPlanes: 2. Replace TODO_* values with your cluster-specific values before applying.

Step 1: Install the Helm Chart

Add the NVIDIA NGC Helm repository:

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helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia
helm repo update

Install the Network Operator. Spectrum-X Operator and NIC Configuration Operator are deployed via the same chart and enabled later through NicClusterPolicy.

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helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
  -n nvidia-network-operator \
  --create-namespace \
  --version 26.4.1 \
  --set sriovNetworkOperator.enabled=true \
  --wait

Verify the installation:

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kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods

Step 2: Apply NicClusterPolicy

Enable the NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, Spectrum-X Operator (with XPlane), and the secondary network components.

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apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  nicConfigurationOperator:
    operator:
      image: nic-configuration-operator
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
      version: network-operator-v26.4.1
    configurationDaemon:
      image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
      version: network-operator-v26.4.1
    nicFirmwareStorage:
      create: true
      pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
      storageClassName: nic-fw-storage-class
      availableStorageSize: 1Gi
    logLevel: info
  nvIpam:
    image: nvidia-k8s-ipam
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
    version: network-operator-v26.4.1
    enableWebhook: false
  spectrumXOperator:
    image: spectrum-x-operator
    repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
    version: network-operator-v26.4.1
    # xPlane is only used when multiplaneMode=hwplb (Hardware Multiplane).
    # Including it here lets you flip multiplaneMode without re-applying NicClusterPolicy.
    xPlane:
      image: xplane
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
      version: network-operator-v26.4.1
  secondaryNetwork:
    cniPlugins:
      image: plugins
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
      version: network-operator-v26.4.1
    multus:
      image: multus-cni
      repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
      version: network-operator-v26.4.1

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kubectl apply -f nicclusterpolicy.yaml

Step 3: NicInterfaceNameTemplate

Map PCI addresses to rail/plane indices and define interface naming. Replace TODO_PCI_* with the PCI addresses of the Spectrum-X NICs on your nodes.

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-interface-names
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  pfsPerNic: 2
  rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_rail%rail_id%_plane%plane_id%"
  netDevicePrefix: "net_rail%rail_id%_plane%plane_id%"
  railPciAddresses:
    - ["TODO_PCI_RAIL0_NIC0", "TODO_PCI_RAIL0_NIC1"]
    - ["TODO_PCI_RAIL1_NIC0", "TODO_PCI_RAIL1_NIC1"]

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kubectl apply -f nicinterfacenametemplate.yaml

Step 4: NicConfigurationTemplate

Configure the ConnectX-8 SuperNICs for Spectrum-X RA 2.2 with swplb multiplane mode. For Quad-Plane (B300 only), set numberOfPlanes: 4.

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
    feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
  nicSelector:
    nicType: "1023"  # ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (B300, GB300)
  template:
    numVfs: 1
    linkType: Ethernet
    spectrumXOptimized:
      enabled: true
      version: "RA2.2"
      overlay: "none"
      multiplaneMode: "swplb"
      numberOfPlanes: 2

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kubectl apply -f nicconfigurationtemplate.yaml

Step 5: CIDRPool (per rail-plane)

With swplb, each rail is split into multiple planes, and each plane requires its own CIDRPool. Create one pool per (rail, plane) combination. Replace TODO_* with subnets that match your cluster’s east-west topology.

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apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
  name: rail-0-plane-0
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  cidr: TODO_RAIL0_PLANE0_CIDR      # e.g., 10.0.0.0/15
  gatewayIndex: 0
  perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
  perNodeExclusions:
    - startIndex: 1
      endIndex: 1
  routes:
    - dst: TODO_RAIL0_PLANE0_SUBNET # same as cidr
    - dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET
---
apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
  name: rail-0-plane-1
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  cidr: TODO_RAIL0_PLANE1_CIDR
  gatewayIndex: 0
  perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
  perNodeExclusions:
    - startIndex: 1
      endIndex: 1
  routes:
    - dst: TODO_RAIL0_PLANE1_SUBNET
    - dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET
---
apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
  name: rail-1-plane-0
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  cidr: TODO_RAIL1_PLANE0_CIDR
  gatewayIndex: 0
  perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
  perNodeExclusions:
    - startIndex: 1
      endIndex: 1
  routes:
    - dst: TODO_RAIL1_PLANE0_SUBNET
    - dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET
---
apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
  name: rail-1-plane-1
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  cidr: TODO_RAIL1_PLANE1_CIDR
  gatewayIndex: 0
  perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
  perNodeExclusions:
    - startIndex: 1
      endIndex: 1
  routes:
    - dst: TODO_RAIL1_PLANE1_SUBNET
    - dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET

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kubectl apply -f cidrpool.yaml

Step 6: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig

With swplb, railTopology has one entry per (rail, plane) combination. Each entry selects a single PF (netdev name from NicInterfaceNameTemplate) and references the matching per-plane CIDRPool.

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apiVersion: spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2
kind: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig
metadata:
  name: rails
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  draEnabled: true
  networkNamespace: default
  numVfs: 1
  railTopology:
    - name: rail0p0
      nicSelector:
        pfNames: ["net_rail0_plane0"]
      cidrPoolRef: rail-0-plane-0
      mtu: 9216
    - name: rail0p1
      nicSelector:
        pfNames: ["net_rail0_plane1"]
      cidrPoolRef: rail-0-plane-1
      mtu: 9216
    - name: rail1p0
      nicSelector:
        pfNames: ["net_rail1_plane0"]
      cidrPoolRef: rail-1-plane-0
      mtu: 9216
    - name: rail1p1
      nicSelector:
        pfNames: ["net_rail1_plane1"]
      cidrPoolRef: rail-1-plane-1
      mtu: 9216

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kubectl apply -f spectrumxrailpoolconfig.yaml

Step 7: Deploy a Test Pod

Request one VF per (rail, plane) combination. The network annotation lists each rail-plane and the resource request matches the corresponding DRA resource.

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apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-test
  namespace: default
  annotations:
    k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rail0p0,rail0p1,rail1p0,rail1p1
spec:
  containers:
    - name: spectrum-x-test
      image: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca:3.3.0-full-rt-host
      command: ["/bin/bash", "-c", "sleepinfinity"]
      securityContext:
        capabilities:
          add: ["IPC_LOCK", "NET_RAW"]
      resources:
        requests:
          nvidia.com/rail_0_plane_0: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_0_plane_1: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_1_plane_0: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_1_plane_1: "1"
        limits:
          nvidia.com/rail_0_plane_0: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_0_plane_1: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_1_plane_0: "1"
          nvidia.com/rail_1_plane_1: "1"

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kubectl apply -f pod.yaml
kubectl -n default exec -it spectrum-x-test -- rdma link

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