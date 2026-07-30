Software Multiplane Spectrum-X Quick Start

Note You can automate the configuration of this use case with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit. For more details, see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.

This walkthrough deploys a Software Multiplane Spectrum-X cluster on Kubernetes using ConnectX-8 SuperNICs ( nicType: 1023 ). Each SuperNIC is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate plane, and the software stack performs Software Plane Load Balancing ( swplb ) across them. Used on B300 and GB300 platforms — set numberOfPlanes: 2 for Dual-Plane or numberOfPlanes: 4 for Quad-Plane (B300 only). The configuration uses RA 2.2 with multiplaneMode: swplb . The example below uses numberOfPlanes: 2 . Replace TODO_* values with your cluster-specific values before applying.