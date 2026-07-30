NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Advanced Topics

Topic

When to use

Heterogeneous Clusters Multiple node types — different GPU SKUs, NIC SKUs, or OFED requirements.
Cluster Topology Presets Generate manifests offline against a known machine type, or use l8k preset list / l8k preset update.
Automation and CI/CD Wire l8k into a CI/CD pipeline or AI agent — JSON output, exit codes, l8k schema.
Troubleshooting Collect a sosreport and diagnose common failures.

For AI agent integration, see the top-level AI Skills page.
Previous Validate Workflow
Next Heterogeneous Clusters
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