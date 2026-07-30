NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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SR-IOV Ethernet

Use Case

High-performance Ethernet networking with hardware acceleration. Each pod receives a dedicated SR-IOV virtual function (VF) on a Mellanox NIC, providing low latency and isolated bandwidth. Common for distributed ML training and HPC simulations on Ethernet fabrics.

Prerequisites

  • Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).

  • l8k binary on your PATH.

  • Mellanox NICs in Ethernet mode on each node.

Discover

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l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

Generate

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Deploy

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l8k deploy

Verify

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kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get sriovnetworknodepolicy
kubectl get sriovnetwork

See Also
Previous Deployment Profiles
Next SR-IOV InfiniBand
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