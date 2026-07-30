SR-IOV Ethernet
High-performance Ethernet networking with hardware acceleration. Each pod receives a dedicated SR-IOV virtual function (VF) on a Mellanox NIC, providing low latency and isolated bandwidth. Common for distributed ML training and HPC simulations on Ethernet fabrics.
Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).
l8kbinary on your PATH.
Mellanox NICs in Ethernet mode on each node.
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
l8k deploy
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get sriovnetworknodepolicy
kubectl get sriovnetwork
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
sriovconfig section