MacVLAN (RDMA Shared)
Ethernet fabric with MacVLAN network isolation and a shared RDMA device plugin. Each tenant gets its own MAC address and network namespace; RDMA hardware is shared across pods. Ideal for multi-tenant clusters, microservices, and cloud-native HPC where 10+ pods per node need network segmentation.
Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).
l8kbinary on your PATH.
Mellanox NICs in Ethernet mode on each node.
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
l8k deploy
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get macvlannetwork
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
macvlanand
rdmaSharedconfig sections