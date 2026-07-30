On This Page
Spectrum-X
NVIDIA Spectrum-X multi-rail AI interconnect for Ethernet fabrics. Combines SR-IOV with multiplane load balancing to scale GPU-to-GPU bandwidth across switch tiers.
Two reference architectures are supported, selected by Network Operator release:
RA2.2 (current) — requires
--network-operator-release 26.4. Uses
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig(v1alpha2 CRD).
RA2.1 (previous) — requires
--network-operator-release 26.1. Uses
SriovNetworkPoolConfig+
SriovNetworkNodePolicy+
OVSNetworkwith NV-IPAM glue.
For deeper Spectrum-X background, see Spectrum-X Configuration.
The
--multiplane-mode flag selects how planes are mapped onto NICs.
--spectrum-x takes the SPC-X RA version as its value (
RA2.1 or
RA2.2);
--multiplane-mode,
--number-of-planes, and
--network-operator-release are all required alongside it.
--spectrum-x implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.
HWPLB
Hardware Plane Load Balancing for larger-scale clusters with 2-tier or 3-tier switch topologies. Tech preview, supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC with RA2.2 only — not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture:
l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
--network-operator-release 26.4 \
--multiplane-mode hwplb --number-of-planes 4
SWPLB
Software Plane Load Balancing for smaller-scale Spectrum-X clusters. Generates separate resources per-rail per-plane:
l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
--network-operator-release 26.4 \
--multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2
Uniplane
Single-plane physical topology that runs the Spectrum-X multiplane software stack and IP schema — multiple PFs all connect to the same ToR/plane (rather than separate planes as in
swplb /
hwplb). A specialized configuration for compatibility or regression scenarios; for production, use
none for Single-Plane or
swplb /
hwplb for Dual-Plane / Quad-Plane. Supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC only. Use with
--number-of-planes 1:
l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
--network-operator-release 26.4 \
--multiplane-mode uniplane --number-of-planes 1
None (Single Plane)
No multiplane separation. Use with ConnectX-7 NIC, BlueField-3 SuperNIC, or simple topologies.
none requires
--number-of-planes 1:
l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
--network-operator-release 26.4 \
--multiplane-mode none --number-of-planes 1
Side-by-side comparison of the four modes:
NIC Type
Device ID
Supported Modes
|ConnectX-7 NIC
|
1021
|
none only
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC
|
a2dc
|
none only
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|
1023
|
For Network Operator 26.1 deployments, select the Spectrum-X RA2.1 profile by passing
RA2.1 as the value of
--spectrum-x:
l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.1 \
--network-operator-release 26.1 \
--multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2
If the release and Spectrum-X version are mismatched (for example,
--spectrum-x RA2.1 with
--network-operator-release 26.4), Launch Kit errors out with an explicit message.
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Spectrum-X Configuration — background and CRD details
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
spectrumXconfig section