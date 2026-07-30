On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Deployment
- Verification
- Guest Driver Note
- Limitations
- Troubleshooting
KubeVirt SR-IOV Integration
This guide explains how to attach SR-IOV Virtual Functions (VFs) to KubeVirt virtual machines using VFIO PCI passthrough.
With
deviceType: vfio-pci, a VF’s PCI device is passed directly into the guest VM via the VFIO userspace interface.
The VM gets near-native network performance because the data path bypasses the host kernel entirely.
KubeVirt installed on the cluster:
Kubernetes: KubeVirt installation guide
-
IOMMU enabled on worker nodes:
Intel: kernel parameter
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt
AMD: kernel parameter
amd_iommu=on iommu=pt
-
vfio-pcikernel module available on worker nodes
virtctlCLI tool installed:
Kubernetes: virtctl client tool
-
Install the Network Operator
Install the Network Operator with NFD and SR-IOV Network Operator enabled:
values.yaml:
nfd:
enabled: true
sriovNetworkOperator:
enabled: true
helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
-n nvidia-network-operator \
--create-namespace \
--version v26.4.1 \
-f values.yaml \
--wait
Create a NicClusterPolicy
Once the Network Operator is installed, create a NicClusterPolicy with Multus CNI and CNI plugins:
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
secondaryNetwork:
cniPlugins:
image: plugins
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.4.1
imagePullSecrets: []
multus:
image: multus-cni
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: network-operator-v26.4.1
imagePullSecrets: []
kubectl apply -f nicclusterpolicy.yaml
Verify that the NicClusterPolicy is ready:
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy nic-cluster-policy
The
state should show
ready before proceeding.
Step 1: Create an SriovNetworkNodePolicy
Configure VFs with
deviceType: vfio-pci. The operator creates the VFs and binds them to the
vfio-pci driver, making them available as allocatable extended resources on the node.
Set
isRdma: false (RDMA is not compatible with
vfio-pci). The guest VM must have the
mlx5_core kernel module available.
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
name: kubevirt-policy
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
resourceName: kubevirt_sriov
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
numVfs: 8
nicSelector:
vendor: "15b3"
pfNames:
- ens1f0
deviceType: vfio-pci
isRdma: false
Wait for the policy to be applied:
kubectl get sriovnetworknodestates -n nvidia-network-operator -o jsonpath='{.items[*].status.syncStatus}'
The output should show
Succeeded for all nodes.
Step 2: Create an SriovNetwork
Create an
SriovNetwork CR that references the
resourceName from the policy. This generates a
NetworkAttachmentDefinition that KubeVirt VMs can consume.
With VFIO passthrough, the VF is passed directly into the guest VM. The host kernel does not see the network interface, so pod-level CNI IPAM cannot assign IPs to the VF. IP addresses must be configured inside the guest (e.g. via cloud-init or DHCP from an external server on the L2 network).
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetwork
metadata:
name: sriov-kubevirt-net
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
resourceName: kubevirt_sriov
networkNamespace: default
spoofChk: "off"
trust: "on"
Verify the
NetworkAttachmentDefinition was created:
kubectl get net-attach-def -n default sriov-kubevirt-net
Step 3: Create a VirtualMachine
Define a
VirtualMachine with an
sriov: {} interface pointing at the network attachment definition. Since IPAM is handled inside the guest, use cloud-init to configure a static IP on the SR-IOV interface.
apiVersion: kubevirt.io/v1
kind: VirtualMachine
metadata:
name: vm-sriov
namespace: default
spec:
runStrategy: Always
template:
spec:
domain:
devices:
interfaces:
- name: default
masquerade: {}
- name: sriov-net
sriov: {}
disks:
- name: containerdisk
disk: {bus: virtio}
- name: cloudinit
disk: {bus: virtio}
resources:
requests:
memory: "4Gi"
networks:
- name: default
pod: {}
- name: sriov-net
multus:
networkName: sriov-kubevirt-net
volumes:
- name: containerdisk
containerDisk:
image: quay.io/containerdisks/fedora:latest
- name: cloudinit
cloudInitNoCloud:
userData: |-
#cloud-config
password: password123
chpasswd: {expire: false}
ssh_pwauth: true
runcmd:
- |
for i in $(seq 1 30); do
SRIOV_IF=$(ls -1 /sys/class/net/ | grep -v ^lo$ | grep -v ^enp1s0$ | head -1)
[ -n "$SRIOV_IF" ] && break
sleep 1
done
if [ -n "$SRIOV_IF" ]; then
nmcli con add type ethernet ifname $SRIOV_IF con-name sriov \
ipv4.addresses 192.168.0.1/24 ipv4.method manual
nmcli con up sriov
fi
The
sriov: {} interface type tells KubeVirt to pass the VF into the VM via VFIO. KubeVirt’s resource injector automatically adds the extended resource request (e.g.
nvidia.com/kubevirt_sriov: "1") to the virt-launcher pod.
The cloud-init
runcmd script waits for the SR-IOV interface to appear (the
mlx5_core driver must load first), then configures a static IP using
nmcli. Adjust the IP address for each VM accordingly.
Check the VMI is Running
kubectl get vmi vm-sriov
Verify the VF Inside the Guest
Connect to the VM console:
virtctl console vm-sriov
Inside the guest, verify the SR-IOV interface and IP configuration:
ip a
lspci | grep -i mellanox
NVIDIA NICs require the
mlx5_core driver inside the guest. If no network interface appears but
lspci shows the device, run
modprobe mlx5_core.
NVIDIA VFs passed via VFIO require the
mlx5_core driver inside the guest VM. If the guest image does not include it, you need to either:
Use a guest image with NVIDIA DOCA-OFED or inbox
mlx5_coredrivers pre-installed
Install the driver via cloud-init at first boot
Without the driver, the VF PCI device appears in
lspci output but no network interface is created.
- No live migration
VFIO passthrough gives the VM direct access to hardware PCI resources. Live migration is not possible because hardware state cannot be serialized.
- Host-side RDMA not available
deviceType: vfio-pciis incompatible with
isRdma: trueon the
SriovNetworkNodePolicy. RDMA works inside the guest VM because
mlx5_coreprovides both ethernet and RDMA capabilities. To enable RDMA inside the guest, install the required packages and load the kernel modules:
sudo dnf install -y kernel-modules-extra-$(uname -r) rdma-core sudo modprobe ib_uverbs mlx5_ib
- IOMMU required
Nodes without IOMMU support cannot use VFIO passthrough. Run
virt-host-validate qemuon the worker nodes to check hardware virtualization and IOMMU:
virt-host-validate qemu
All checks should show
PASS, including
Checking for device assignment IOMMU supportand
Checking if IOMMU is enabled by kernel.
Confirm IOMMU groups are populated:
ls /sys/kernel/iommu_groups/
If IOMMU checks fail, enable it on the worker nodes via kernel parameter (
intel_iommu=on iommu=ptor
amd_iommu=on iommu=pt) and reboot.
VF Not Available on Node
Check node allocatable resources:
kubectl describe node <node> | grep kubevirt_sriov
Verify the VFs are bound to
vfio-pci:
kubectl exec -n nvidia-network-operator <config-daemon-pod> -- lspci -k -s <vf-pci-addr>
VMI Fails to Start
Check virt-launcher pod events:
kubectl describe pod virt-launcher-vm-sriov-xxxxx
Check KubeVirt logs:
kubectl logs virt-launcher-vm-sriov-xxxxx -c compute
Common causes:
IOMMU not enabled on the host
vfio-pcimodule not loaded
No VFs available (all allocated to other workloads)
No Network Interface in Guest
If
lspci inside the guest shows the device but no interface appears in
ip link:
modprobe mlx5_core
If the module is not available, install NVIDIA DOCA-OFED drivers in the guest image.