NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicConfigurationTemplate metadata: name: spectrum-x-configuration namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true" nicSelector: nicType: a2dc # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8 or "1025" for ConnectX-9 # partNumbers: # - "MCX713106AEHEA_QP1" template: numVfs: 1 linkType: Ethernet spectrumXOptimized: enabled: true version: "RA2.0" # For Reference Architecture v1.3, use "RA1.3" value for this field. overlay: "none" # For L3 overlay, use "l3" value for this field.

Reference Architecture 2.1 introduced multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes for enhanced network performance. RA2.2 extends this support and is the latest supported version.

Note It is recommended to perform a NIC configuration reset before applying or switching between multiplane configurations to ensure a clean and consistent initial state. See Reset NIC Configuration to Default for details.

To enable multiplane support, set spectrumXOptimized.version to RA2.1 or RA2.2 and configure the multiplaneMode and numberOfPlanes fields.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicConfigurationTemplate metadata: name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true" nicSelector: nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "1025" for ConnectX-9, or "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3) # partNumbers: # - "MCX713106AEHEA_QP1" template: numVfs: 1 linkType: Ethernet spectrumXOptimized: enabled: true version: "RA2.1" overlay: "none" multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only numberOfPlanes: 4

The following multiplane modes are available with RA2.1 and RA2.2:

Mode Description Supported NICs Planes none Single plane mode (no multiplane). This is the default. BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 1 swplb Software Plane Load Balancing. The NIC port is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate data plane; the software stack distributes packets across planes. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 2, 4 hwplb (tech preview) Hardware Plane Load Balancing. Uses hardware LAG resource allocation and NIC-level plane configuration to distribute packets across planes in the NIC hardware. RA 2.2 only. Tech preview; not part of the validated Reference Architecture. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 2, 4 uniplane Uniplane mode. Single-plane physical topology that uses the Spectrum-X multi-plane software stack and IP schema — multiple PFs all connect to the same ToR/plane (rather than separate planes as in swplb / hwplb ). Specialized configuration for compatibility or regression scenarios; for production deployments, use none for Single-Plane or swplb / hwplb for Dual-Plane / Quad-Plane. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 2

Note Multiplane modes ( swplb , hwplb , uniplane ) are only supported with RA2.1 and RA2.2. For RA1.3 and RA2.0, multiplaneMode must be none and numberOfPlanes must be 1 .

NIC Type Device ID Supported Multiplane Modes ConnectX-7 NIC 1021 none ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 1023 none , swplb , hwplb , uniplane BlueField-3 SuperNIC a2dc none

Warning The hwplb multiplane mode is supported only on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (device ID 1023 ) with RA 2.2, and is tech preview — it is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture. Attempting to configure hwplb on BlueField-3 SuperNIC or ConnectX-7 NIC, or with an RA version other than RA 2.2, will be rejected by the API validation.

The NicInterfaceNameTemplate CRD allows you to define custom naming patterns for RDMA and network device interfaces on Spectrum-X NICs. This is useful in multiplane and multi-rail deployments where predictable interface naming is required.

The operator deploys udev rules to the host to rename network and RDMA interfaces according to the specified naming template.

The template uses the following placeholders for device name construction:

%nic_id% : The index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs

%plane_id% : The index of the plane of the specific NIC

%rail_id% : The index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to

Copy Copied! apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate metadata: name: spectrum-x-interface-names namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: # Number of PFs per NIC, used to calculate the number of planes per NIC pfsPerNic: 2 # Template for RDMA device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id% rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%" # Template for net device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id% netDevicePrefix: "net_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%" # PCI address to rail mapping. First dimension is rail index, second is NIC PCI addresses in the rail railPciAddresses: - ["0000:1a:00.0", "0000:2a:00.0"] - ["0000:3a:00.0", "0000:4a:00.0"]

The railPciAddresses field defines the PCI address to rail mapping. The first dimension is the rail index and the second dimension is the list of PCI addresses of the NICs in that rail.

The operator generates udev rules based on the template and writes them to the host. The rules are written to two separate files.

Example generated udev rules for net devices ( /etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-net-interface-naming.rules ):

Copy Copied! # Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator # Do not edit manually SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", NAME="net_0_0_0" SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", NAME="net_0_1_0" SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", NAME="net_1_0_1" SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", NAME="net_1_1_1"

Example generated udev rules for RDMA devices ( /etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-rdma-interface-naming.rules ):

Copy Copied! # Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator # Do not edit manually ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_0_0" ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_1_0" ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_0_1" ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_1_1"