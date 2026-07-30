On This Page
- Install and Configure the NIC Configuration Operator
- Provision the DOCA SPC-X CC Algorithm Package
- Enable SPC-X Optimizations for Devices
- Validation rules
NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator in Network Operator 26.4.0 supports Spectrum-X RA 2.2 as the validated reference architecture. The
spectrumXOptimized.version CRD field also accepts RA 1.3, RA 2.0, and RA 2.1 for legacy or mixed-version configurations. RA 2.1 introduced multiplane mode support for enhanced network performance with multiple data planes; RA 2.2 is the latest and the validated default.
For the Network Operator Spectrum-X RA support matrix and validated hardware, operating system, and Kubernetes combinations, see Platform Support.
Currently, ConnectX-7 NIC (device ID
1021), ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (device ID
1023), and BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID
a2dc) devices are supported for Spectrum-X configuration. Hardware Plane Load Balancing (
hwplb) is supported only on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC with RA 2.2, and is tech preview — it is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture.
To install the operator and for more information on the CRDs, see NIC Firmware Configuration and Configuration Details.
For Spectrum-X RA2.1 and later, the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm package is included in the operator image and does not need to be deployed separately. For RA2.0 and earlier, the package must be deployed manually using the example below.
To enable the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm on NIC devices, the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 is required. This configuration step will be removed in the future, once the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm is publicly available. To access the package, contact your NVIDIA CPM. The package should be available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the packageUrlSource field of the SpectrumXOperator CR.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"
Firmware Upgrade
If the firmware on the devices needs to be updated, extend the NicFirmwareSource CR with fields for ConnectX and BlueField firmware. Make sure to use the correct firmware for your devices.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"
# a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
binUrlSources:
- https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX8-rel-40_46_3048-900-9X85E-00NX-MC0_Ax-UEFI-14.39.14-FlexBoot-3.8.100.signed.bin.zip
# a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
bfbUrlSource:
- https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
nicType: "a2dc" # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8 or "1025" for ConnectX-9
# partNumbers:
# - "MCX713106AEHEA_QP1"
template:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: spectrum-x-configuration
updatePolicy: Update
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: a2dc # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8 or "1025" for ConnectX-9
# partNumbers:
# - "MCX713106AEHEA_QP1"
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.0" # For Reference Architecture v1.3, use "RA1.3" value for this field.
overlay: "none" # For L3 overlay, use "l3" value for this field.
RA2.1 / RA2.2 configuration with multiplane support
Reference Architecture 2.1 introduced multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes for enhanced network performance. RA2.2 extends this support and is the latest supported version.
It is recommended to perform a NIC configuration reset before applying or switching between multiplane configurations to ensure a clean and consistent initial state. See Reset NIC Configuration to Default for details.
To enable multiplane support, set
spectrumXOptimized.version to
RA2.1 or
RA2.2 and configure the
multiplaneMode and
numberOfPlanes fields.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "1025" for ConnectX-9, or "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3)
# partNumbers:
# - "MCX713106AEHEA_QP1"
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.1"
overlay: "none"
multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only
numberOfPlanes: 4
Multiplane modes
The following multiplane modes are available with RA2.1 and RA2.2:
Mode
Description
Supported NICs
Planes
|
none
|Single plane mode (no multiplane). This is the default.
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|1
|
swplb
|Software Plane Load Balancing. The NIC port is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate data plane; the software stack distributes packets across planes.
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|2, 4
|
hwplb (tech preview)
|Hardware Plane Load Balancing. Uses hardware LAG resource allocation and NIC-level plane configuration to distribute packets across planes in the NIC hardware. RA 2.2 only. Tech preview; not part of the validated Reference Architecture.
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|2, 4
|
uniplane
|Uniplane mode. Single-plane physical topology that uses the Spectrum-X multi-plane software stack and IP schema — multiple PFs all connect to the same ToR/plane (rather than separate planes as in
swplb /
hwplb). Specialized configuration for compatibility or regression scenarios; for production deployments, use
none for Single-Plane or
swplb /
hwplb for Dual-Plane / Quad-Plane.
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|2
Multiplane modes (
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane) are only supported with RA2.1 and RA2.2. For RA1.3 and RA2.0,
multiplaneMode must be
none and
numberOfPlanes must be
1.
NIC type constraints
NIC Type
Device ID
Supported Multiplane Modes
|ConnectX-7 NIC
|
1021
|
none
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|
1023
|
none,
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC
|
a2dc
|
none
The
hwplb multiplane mode is supported only on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (device ID
1023) with RA 2.2, and is tech preview — it is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture. Attempting to configure
hwplb on BlueField-3 SuperNIC or ConnectX-7 NIC, or with an RA version other than RA 2.2, will be rejected by the API validation.
Configure custom interface names
The
NicInterfaceNameTemplate CRD allows you to define custom naming patterns for RDMA and network device interfaces on Spectrum-X NICs. This is useful in multiplane and multi-rail deployments where predictable interface naming is required.
The operator deploys udev rules to the host to rename network and RDMA interfaces according to the specified naming template.
The template uses the following placeholders for device name construction:
%nic_id%: The index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs
%plane_id%: The index of the plane of the specific NIC
%rail_id%: The index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-interface-names
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# Number of PFs per NIC, used to calculate the number of planes per NIC
pfsPerNic: 2
# Template for RDMA device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
# Template for net device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
netDevicePrefix: "net_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
# PCI address to rail mapping. First dimension is rail index, second is NIC PCI addresses in the rail
railPciAddresses:
- ["0000:1a:00.0", "0000:2a:00.0"]
- ["0000:3a:00.0", "0000:4a:00.0"]
The
railPciAddresses field defines the PCI address to rail mapping. The first dimension is the rail index and the second dimension is the list of PCI addresses of the NICs in that rail.
Generated udev rules
The operator generates udev rules based on the template and writes them to the host. The rules are written to two separate files.
Example generated udev rules for net devices (
/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-net-interface-naming.rules):
# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", NAME="net_0_0_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", NAME="net_0_1_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", NAME="net_1_0_1"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", NAME="net_1_1_1"
Example generated udev rules for RDMA devices (
/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-rdma-interface-naming.rules):
# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_0_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_1_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_0_1"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_1_1"
The actual generated names depend on the
netDevicePrefix /
rdmaDevicePrefix you set on the
NicInterfaceNameTemplate — see
the Quick-Start walkthroughs for the recommended rail / plane-based
naming (for example,
net_rail0_plane0).
The following validation rules are enforced by the API:
Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled when
linkTypeis
Ethernetand
numVfsis
1.
Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled for ConnectX-7 NIC (
nicType: 1021), ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (
nicType: 1023), or BlueField-3 SuperNIC (
nicType: a2dc).
When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled,
roceOptimizedmust not be enabled (RoCE settings are included in the Spectrum-X configuration).
When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled,
rawNvConfigmust be empty.
When
multiplaneModeis
none,
numberOfPlanesmust be
1.
When
multiplaneModeis not
none,
numberOfPlanesmust not be
1.
When
versionis
RA1.3or
RA2.0,
multiplaneModemust be
noneand
numberOfPlanesmust be
1.
The
hwplbmultiplane mode can only be enabled for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (
nicType: 1023), and only with
version: RA 2.2.
hwplbis tech preview and is not part of the validated Reference Architecture.