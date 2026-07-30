NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Quick Start

This walkthrough takes you from a freshly prepared cluster to a running NVIDIA networking deployment using the SR-IOV Ethernet profile — the most common starting point. For other profiles, see the Deployment Profiles decision matrix.

Note

Use this when: you have the Network Operator Helm chart installed (per Installation), the l8k binary on your PATH, and $KUBECONFIG set or your default kubeconfig at ~/.kube/config.

Step 1 — Discover

Probe the cluster’s network hardware. Output is written to ./cluster-config.yaml by default.

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l8k discover

Discovery deploys a minimal probe profile, examines NICs and OFED-dependent kernel modules on each node, and groups nodes by PCI topology.

Step 2 — Generate

Generate Kubernetes manifests for an SR-IOV Ethernet deployment. Launch Kit auto-reads ./cluster-config.yaml and writes manifests to ./deployment/.

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l8k generate --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail

See Generate Workflow for the output file layout.

Step 3 — Deploy

Apply the generated manifests in dependency order (NicClusterPolicy first, then per-group NicNodePolicy, then networks and workloads):

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l8k deploy

Step 4 — Verify

Check that operator pods, OFED driver pods, and example workloads are running:

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kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy
kubectl get nicnodepolicy

Next Steps

See Also
Previous Installation
Next Deployment Profiles
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