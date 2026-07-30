Platform Support

NVIDIA Network Operator uses calendar versioning in the form YY.MM.PP (for example, 26.4.0). The first two fields identify the major version and release timeframe; the third field identifies the patch version, used for critical bug and CVE fixes.

When a new major version is released, the previous major version enters a Deprecated state and receives only patch updates for critical fixes. Earlier major versions reach End of Support and no longer receive updates.

Version Status 26.4.x Supported 26.1.x Deprecated 25.10.x and lower End of Support

Upgrades are supported within a major release, or to the next major release. For upgrade procedures and operational guidance, see Life Cycle Management.