Spectrum-X Kubernetes Architecture and Components

The Kubernetes Layer is what NVIDIA Network Operator deploys and reconciles on top of a working Kubernetes cluster. It includes Kubernetes-native operators, CNIs, IPAM, and discovery components. Configuration is driven through the Spectrum-X CRDs documented in Spectrum-X CRDs and API Reference.

Component Role Default Node Feature Discovery (NFD) Labels nodes with PCI / RDMA / GPU features so SR-IOV Network Operator and the scheduler can target the right hosts. On by default. NIC Feature Discovery NFD extension that exposes NIC-specific capabilities (link type, device IDs) as node labels. Opt-in.

Component Role Default DOCA-OFED driver container ( doca-driver ) Containerized NVIDIA OFED kernel driver. Used only when the host does not have DOCA-Host installed. See the host Driver section for the mutual-exclusion rule. Opt-in via ofedDriver on NicClusterPolicy .

The operator sub-layer is what Network Operator deploys and reconciles when you enable the Spectrum-X bits in NicClusterPolicy .

Component Role Default Spectrum-X relevance Network Operator (umbrella) Reconciles NicClusterPolicy (and NicNodePolicy ); orchestrates all sub-operators, CNIs, and driver lifecycle. Always on. Essential. SR-IOV Network Operator (sub-chart) Owns SriovNetworkNodePolicy and OVSNetwork ; manages VF creation, switchdev mode, and ships OVS-CNI, SR-IOV CNI, RDMA-CNI, the SR-IOV Device Plugin, and the DRA driver. Off by default; on for Spectrum-X. Essential. NIC Configuration Operator Owns NicConfigurationTemplate , NicFirmwareTemplate , and NicInterfaceNameTemplate ; applies firmware and rail-name templates to each SuperNIC. Opt-in. Recommended. Spectrum-X Operator Owns SpectrumXRailPoolConfig and deploys the flow-controller DaemonSet that programs per-rail OVS flows on each host (writing into the OVS-DOCA bridges from the Host Layer). Essential for any Spectrum-X mode (single-plane, swplb , hwplb ). Opt-in via spectrumXOperator . Essential. Maintenance Operator Orchestrates node-maintenance windows (drain / cordon) for safe firmware updates and OFED driver upgrades. Opt-in. Optional.

The CNI / data-plane sub-layer is what actually plugs Virtual Functions into pods and routes traffic across rails and planes. Most components are deployed by the SR-IOV Network Operator sub-chart but are listed individually here because they play distinct roles.

Component Role Default Spectrum-X relevance Multus CNI Meta-CNI that allows pods to attach to multiple networks (one per rail / plane). Opt-in via secondaryNetwork.multus . Essential. OVS-CNI Plugs SR-IOV VFs into the per-rail OVS bridge (provided by OVS-DOCA in the Host Layer) and chains with NV-IPAM for address allocation. Shipped under the SR-IOV Network Operator sub-chart. With SR-IOV Op. Essential. SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Advertises VFs to kubelet as schedulable nvidia.com/... resources. With SR-IOV Op. Essential. SR-IOV CNI Standard SR-IOV CNI binary. OVS-CNI is the typical Spectrum-X data path; SR-IOV CNI is available for non-OVS deployments. With SR-IOV Op. Alternative. RDMA-CNI Moves RDMA devices into the pod network namespace (requires RDMA exclusive mode on the host). With SR-IOV Op. Optional. NV-IPAM Rail / plane-aware IP allocation for pods. Consumes CIDRPool CRDs and assigns IPs to VFs on pod creation. Opt-in via nvIpam . Essential. Spectrum-X flow-controller DaemonSet Programs OVS flows on each host so packets are forwarded onto the correct rail / plane uplink. Not a separately versioned CNI; deployed by Spectrum-X Operator. With Spectrum-X Op. Essential.

These components are either tech preview in 26.4.0 or strictly optional for a Spectrum-X K8s deployment.