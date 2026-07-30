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Spectrum-X Kubernetes Architecture and Components

A Spectrum-X Kubernetes deployment is a layered stack split across two distinct domains:

  • Host Layer — operating-system prerequisites, firmware settings, kernel drivers, and the host virtual switch. Owned by an automated provisioning stack (or by manual / scripted operator action) and out of Network Operator scope.

  • Kubernetes Layer — Kubernetes-native operators, CNIs, IPAM, and discovery components. Deployed and reconciled by NVIDIA Network Operator on top of a working Kubernetes cluster.

This page maps each component to its role, dependencies, and default-enabled state in Network Operator 26.4.0. For exact image versions, see the software components table in Platform Support. For end-to-end walkthroughs, see Spectrum-X Kubernetes Quick Start.

Deployment ownership

Spectrum-X K8s deployments are split across three phases. Host-side provisioning (Day 0) is owned outside Network Operator scope; Day 1 and Day 2 are reconciled by Network Operator.

Phase

Scope

Owner

Day 0 (pre-K8s) Host OS bootstrap, PCIe / SR-IOV firmware, switch fabric, SuperNIC firmware floor, hugepages, RDMA exclusive mode, DOCA-Host / OVS-DOCA install. Automated provisioning stack or manual / scripted.
Day 1 (cluster bring-up) Driver, operator, and CNI deployment on top of a working Kubernetes cluster; Spectrum-X CRD reconciliation. NVIDIA Network Operator.
Day 2 (workload) Pod connectivity (secondary networks), rail / plane IP allocation, VF / representor lifecycle. NVIDIA Network Operator (CNI + IPAM).

Stack overview

Host Layer (Day 0 — outside Network Operator scope):

  • OS prerequisites — SR-IOV BIOS + firmware; hugepages; RDMA namespace exclusive mode.

  • Driver — DOCA-Host (NVIDIA OFED kernel modules + DOCA tooling).

  • Virtual switch — OVS-DOCA (hardware-accelerated Open vSwitch, bundled with DOCA-Host).

Kubernetes Layer (Day 1 / Day 2 — owned by Network Operator):

  • Discovery — Node Feature Discovery (NFD); NIC Feature Discovery.

  • Driver (alternative to host-installed DOCA-Host) — DOCA-OFED driver container.

  • Operator — Network Operator (umbrella); SR-IOV Network Operator; NIC Configuration Operator; Spectrum-X Operator; Maintenance Operator.

  • CNI / data-plane — Multus; OVS-CNI; SR-IOV Network Device Plugin; SR-IOV CNI; RDMA-CNI; NV-IPAM; Spectrum-X flow-controller DaemonSet.

  • Optional / tech preview — DOCA xPlane (Hardware Multiplane only); SR-IOV DRA driver; NicNodePolicy CRD; DOCA Telemetry Service.

Host Layer

The Host Layer is the foundation: operating-system prerequisites, firmware settings, kernel drivers, and the host virtual switch that exist on each node before Kubernetes is installed. These components are typically owned by an automated provisioning stack or by manual / scripted operator action, and are not managed by Network Operator.

OS prerequisites

Component

Role

SR-IOV BIOS + firmware (SRIOV_EN=True, NUM_OF_VFS=1) BIOS and NIC firmware settings that enable Virtual Function creation on each SuperNIC.
Hugepages Memory backing for OVS-DOCA. 400 MB per SuperNIC from DOCA 3.4 onwards (1 GB on earlier DOCA).
RDMA namespace exclusive mode (options ib_core netns_mode=0) Per-namespace RDMA device isolation, required to assign RDMA devices into pod network namespaces.

Driver

Component

Role

DOCA-Host Host-installed NVIDIA OFED kernel modules and DOCA tooling. Includes OVS-DOCA (see Virtual switch below). Default driver path for Spectrum-X RA 2.2 validated deployments.
Important

DOCA-Host (host-installed) and the containerized DOCA-OFED driver (deployed via Network Operator — see Driver (alternative to host-installed DOCA-Host)) are mutually exclusive. Choose one per node; do not deploy both. Spectrum-X RA 2.2 validated deployments typically use host-installed DOCA-Host.

Virtual switch

Component

Role

OVS-DOCA Hardware-accelerated Open vSwitch, bundled with DOCA-Host. Provides the per-rail OVS bridges into which the Kubernetes Layer’s OVS-CNI plugs SR-IOV VFs at pod creation time.

Kubernetes Layer

The Kubernetes Layer is what NVIDIA Network Operator deploys and reconciles on top of a working Kubernetes cluster. It includes Kubernetes-native operators, CNIs, IPAM, and discovery components. Configuration is driven through the Spectrum-X CRDs documented in Spectrum-X CRDs and API Reference.

Discovery

Component

Role

Default

Node Feature Discovery (NFD) Labels nodes with PCI / RDMA / GPU features so SR-IOV Network Operator and the scheduler can target the right hosts. On by default.
NIC Feature Discovery NFD extension that exposes NIC-specific capabilities (link type, device IDs) as node labels. Opt-in.

Driver (alternative to host-installed DOCA-Host)

Component

Role

Default

DOCA-OFED driver container (doca-driver) Containerized NVIDIA OFED kernel driver. Used only when the host does not have DOCA-Host installed. See the host Driver section for the mutual-exclusion rule. Opt-in via ofedDriver on NicClusterPolicy.

Operator

The operator sub-layer is what Network Operator deploys and reconciles when you enable the Spectrum-X bits in NicClusterPolicy.

Component

Role

Default

Spectrum-X relevance

Network Operator (umbrella) Reconciles NicClusterPolicy (and NicNodePolicy); orchestrates all sub-operators, CNIs, and driver lifecycle. Always on. Essential.
SR-IOV Network Operator (sub-chart) Owns SriovNetworkNodePolicy and OVSNetwork; manages VF creation, switchdev mode, and ships OVS-CNI, SR-IOV CNI, RDMA-CNI, the SR-IOV Device Plugin, and the DRA driver. Off by default; on for Spectrum-X. Essential.
NIC Configuration Operator Owns NicConfigurationTemplate, NicFirmwareTemplate, and NicInterfaceNameTemplate; applies firmware and rail-name templates to each SuperNIC. Opt-in. Recommended.
Spectrum-X Operator Owns SpectrumXRailPoolConfig and deploys the flow-controller DaemonSet that programs per-rail OVS flows on each host (writing into the OVS-DOCA bridges from the Host Layer). Essential for any Spectrum-X mode (single-plane, swplb, hwplb). Opt-in via spectrumXOperator. Essential.
Maintenance Operator Orchestrates node-maintenance windows (drain / cordon) for safe firmware updates and OFED driver upgrades. Opt-in. Optional.

CNI / data-plane

The CNI / data-plane sub-layer is what actually plugs Virtual Functions into pods and routes traffic across rails and planes. Most components are deployed by the SR-IOV Network Operator sub-chart but are listed individually here because they play distinct roles.

Component

Role

Default

Spectrum-X relevance

Multus CNI Meta-CNI that allows pods to attach to multiple networks (one per rail / plane). Opt-in via secondaryNetwork.multus. Essential.
OVS-CNI Plugs SR-IOV VFs into the per-rail OVS bridge (provided by OVS-DOCA in the Host Layer) and chains with NV-IPAM for address allocation. Shipped under the SR-IOV Network Operator sub-chart. With SR-IOV Op. Essential.
SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Advertises VFs to kubelet as schedulable nvidia.com/... resources. With SR-IOV Op. Essential.
SR-IOV CNI Standard SR-IOV CNI binary. OVS-CNI is the typical Spectrum-X data path; SR-IOV CNI is available for non-OVS deployments. With SR-IOV Op. Alternative.
RDMA-CNI Moves RDMA devices into the pod network namespace (requires RDMA exclusive mode on the host). With SR-IOV Op. Optional.
NV-IPAM Rail / plane-aware IP allocation for pods. Consumes CIDRPool CRDs and assigns IPs to VFs on pod creation. Opt-in via nvIpam. Essential.
Spectrum-X flow-controller DaemonSet Programs OVS flows on each host so packets are forwarded onto the correct rail / plane uplink. Not a separately versioned CNI; deployed by Spectrum-X Operator. With Spectrum-X Op. Essential.

Optional / tech preview

These components are either tech preview in 26.4.0 or strictly optional for a Spectrum-X K8s deployment.

Component

Role

Status

DOCA xPlane sidecar DOCA control-plane container used by the Spectrum-X flow controller for Hardware Multiplane (hwplb) deployments. Not required for single-plane (none) or Software Multiplane (swplb). Deployed via the spectrumXOperator.xPlane sub-spec on NicClusterPolicy. Tech preview in 26.4.0; planned GA in 26.7.0 alongside hwplb GA.
SR-IOV DRA driver (dra-driver-sriov) Dynamic Resource Allocation driver for SR-IOV (Kubernetes 1.32+ DRA API). Enables fine-grained VF claims via ResourceClaim and ResourceClaimTemplate objects. Tech preview in 26.4.0.
NicNodePolicy CRD Per-node-group DOCA-OFED driver management — supersedes the cluster-wide ofedDriver setting for heterogeneous clusters. New in 26.4.0.
DOCA Telemetry Service Host telemetry exporter for OVS, RDMA, and SuperNIC statistics. Opt-in.

Dependencies and ordering

The following dependencies are enforced by Network Operator’s reconciliation loop and validated by CRD webhooks where applicable:

  • Spectrum-X Operator requires SR-IOV Network Operator (for OVS-CNI and the SR-IOV Device Plugin), NIC Configuration Operator (for firmware and rail-name templates), NV-IPAM (for rail / plane IP allocation), and Multus (for secondary network attachment). It will not function standalone.

  • SR-IOV Network Operator requires NFD labels on nodes and SR-IOV enabled in the host BIOS / firmware (Host Layer). It is off by default in NicClusterPolicy and must be explicitly enabled for Spectrum-X.

  • DOCA-OFED driver container (Kubernetes Layer) and host-installed DOCA-Host (Host Layer) are alternatives, not additive. Choose one per node; do not deploy both.

  • OVS-CNI (Kubernetes Layer) plugs VFs into OVS bridges provided by OVS-DOCA (Host Layer). OVS-DOCA must be present on each node before the Kubernetes Layer can program rail / plane flows.

  • DOCA xPlane is required only when multiplaneMode: hwplb is set on the NicConfigurationTemplate. For single-plane and Software Multiplane deployments, the flow controller runs without xPlane.

Further reading
Previous Hardware Multiplane Spectrum-X Quick Start (Tech Preview)
Next NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration
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