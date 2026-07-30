Installation

Choose one of the methods below. The script and Homebrew methods install a binary plus profile templates and presets to a local prefix; the container method runs l8k from a published image and writes nothing outside your working directory.

Downloads the latest release from GitHub and installs the l8k binary, profile templates, and presets to /usr/local :

Copy Copied! curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/main/scripts/install.sh | sh

Pin a specific version or install to a custom directory:

Copy Copied! L8K_VERSION=v1.0.0 sh scripts/install.sh curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/main/scripts/install.sh | sh -s -- -d ~/local

For macOS and Linux systems with Homebrew:

Copy Copied! brew tap nvidia/l8k https://github.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit brew install l8k

Run l8k directly from the published container image without copying any binary or assets to the host filesystem. The image stays in the local Docker cache; everything else (kubeconfig, output directory) is mounted at runtime.

Pull the image once:

Copy Copied! docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native/k8s-launch-kit:v26.4.1

Define a shell alias so l8k invokes the container with kubeconfig + working directory mounted:

Copy Copied! alias l8k='docker run --rm --net=host \ -v ~/.kube:/kube:ro \ -v $(pwd):/work -w /work \ nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native/k8s-launch-kit:v26.4.1'

Add the line to your ~/.bashrc or ~/.zshrc to make it persistent. With this alias in place, every l8k <subcommand> ... invocation creates a fresh container, runs the command, and removes the container — nothing is written outside the current working directory.