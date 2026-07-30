NIC Firmware Configuration

On platforms where the NIC is controlled by an external BMC — including NVIDIA DGX and HGX systems (GB200 NVL72, B200, B300) and the Vera Rubin GB family — an OS-level node reboot does not reload NIC firmware: the BMC keeps the device powered across the reboot. As a result, persistent firmware parameters set with mlxconfig are not applied, and the operator stack can end up in a reboot loop trying to converge on the requested configuration.

To avoid this, configure both the NIC Configuration Operator and the SR-IOV Network Operator to perform an explicit firmware reset ( mlxfwreset / mstfwreset ) before the reboot. The two settings are independent — enable both when both operators are deployed, or just the one matching the operator you are running.

Note NicConfigurationTemplate and SriovNetworkNodePolicy resources do not require any platform-specific changes. The firmware-reset behavior is controlled at the operator level only.

Set the FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE environment variable to "true" on the nicConfigurationOperator section of your NicClusterPolicy . The configuration daemon will then run mlxfwreset on each managed NIC after applying non-volatile configuration, before draining and rebooting the node.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: nicConfigurationOperator: operator: image: nic-configuration-operator repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v26.4.1 configurationDaemon: image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox version: network-operator-v26.4.1 env: - name: "FW_RESET_AFTER_CONFIG_UPDATE" value: "true"

Enable the mellanoxFirmwareReset feature gate on the SriovOperatorConfig . The SR-IOV config daemon will then invoke mstfwreset against the Mellanox NIC before triggering the reboot, so that firmware parameters changed by the SR-IOV plugin (for example SRIOV_EN , NUM_OF_VFS ) take effect on external-BMC platforms.

When deploying via the Network Operator Helm chart, set the feature gate via Helm values:

values.yaml :

Copy Copied! sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: sriovOperatorConfig: featureGates: mellanoxFirmwareReset: true

For an already-installed cluster, patch the SriovOperatorConfig directly:

Copy Copied! kubectl patch sriovoperatorconfigs.sriovnetwork.openshift.io \ -n nvidia-network-operator default \ --patch '{"spec":{"featureGates":{"mellanoxFirmwareReset":true}}}' \ --type=merge